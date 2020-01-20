____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property legally described as a Portion of Lots 26, 27, 28 and 29 and portions of right of way out of Fahlander Street, Zimpfer Street and Vendome Street, all within Gateway Estates in El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replatted. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday January 20, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303,500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 24th day of September, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of the City of El Paso, Plaintiff, vs. Plutaro M. Rodriguez, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2011TX177, Docket No. 2019-SO-24579, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Plutaro M. Rodriguez and Carmen Chairez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOTS TWENTY-EIGHT (28) THROUGH THIRTY-ONE (31), INCLUSIVE, AND THE WEST ELEVEN FEET (W.11) OF LOT THIRTY-TWO (32), BLOCK “B”, BASSET ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 5, PAGE 22, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS;
STREET ADDRESS: 2128 CYPRESS AVE, EL PASO, TX 79905; AND
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(2): B202999000B4901, AND B202999000B4900 (HOMESITE)
The property of Plutaro M. Rodriguez and Carmen Chairez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-One Thousand One and 00/100 Dollars ($91,001.00), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, Plutaro M. Rodriguez, and all costs of suit, in favor of Mack Brooks, LLC and Ovation Services.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABLITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHRISTINE BURGESS, Deceased were issued on January 9, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01772 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CATHLEEN BURGESS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
CATHLEEN BURGESS
7021 Mineral Ridge
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 9th day of January, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LUZ PAYAN, Deceased were issued on January 9, 2020, in Docket No
2020-CPR01641 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA PAYAN BRONDO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
PATRICIA PAYAN BRONDO
1612 North Ochoa
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 9th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALBERTO GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on December 16, 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR01661, pending the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to IRMA PATRICIA MONTES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Independent Executor, IRMA PATRICIA MONTES
Estate of ALBERTO GARCIA, Deceased
Daniel H. Hernandez
Ray Pena McChristian, PC.
5822 Cromo Drive
El Paso, Texas 79912
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD ALAN HUFSTADER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of RONALD ALAN HUFSTADER, Deceased, was granted to NANCY EVELYN TAYLOR, as Independent Executor on January 9, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2019-CPR01782. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-4000
Telecopier: (915) 759-4067
By: Gina Fields
State Bar No.: 11842750
Attorney for the estate of RONALD ALAN HUFSTADER, Deceased
____________________________________________
NOTICE
Pursuant to Chapter 70, Texas Property Code, notice is hereby given to owner(s) and lien holder(s) of the vehicle (s) listed below. Vehicle(s) is/are located at El Paso County, Texas. You have 31 days from the date of publication to redeem your vehicle. Call (210) 804-2094 for information.
Vehicle Description: Cana Maverick
VIN 705206068
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MANUEL N. RAMIREZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MANUAL N. RAMIREZ, Deceased, were granted to GILBERT R. RAMIREZ on January 9, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2019-CPR01802. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the estate of MANUEL N. RAMIREZ,
Deceased
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF BERNADINE J. JERUMBO, also known as BERNADINE JERUMBO
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of BERNADINE J. JERUMBO, also known as BERNADINE JERUMBO Deceased, were granted to MARY ELLEN JERUMBO on January 2, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR01489. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the estate of BERNADINE J. JERUMBO also known as BERNADINE JERUMBO
Deceased
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILBURN A. SEARS, were issued on December 23, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01653 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to MARGARITA MATAMOROS DE SEARS n/k/a MARGARITA SEARS, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROLAND JAMES D’AMOUR, Deceased, were issued on December 13, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01574, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANNETTE LUDINGTON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel. (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 9th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notices is hereby given that on January 6th 2020 CAROLINA GONZALEZ was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of GUTY C. GONZALEZ, Deceased, in cause
2019-CPR01731, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas. All Persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law: CAROLINA GONZALEZ, % Albert A. Biel Jr., 615 E. Schuster Ave., Ste. 6, El Paso, Texas.
Dated 01-13-2020
/s/ Albert A. Biel, Jr.
Attorney for CAROLINA GONZALEZ was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of GUTY C. GONZALEZ, Deceased
Albert A. Biel, Jr.
Sbn 02301300
615 East Schuster Ave.
Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: GILBERT PINEDA aka GILBERTO PINEDA, DECEASED
Cause No. 2019CPR01534
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GILBERT PINEDA aka GILBERTO PINEDA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of GILBERT PINEDA aka GILBERTO PINEDA, Deceased were issued on January 8, 2020, in Cause Number
2019-CPR01534 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate addressed as follows:
ANNA MARISSA REGISTER, Administrator Estate of GILBERT PINEDA aka GILBERTO PINEDA, Deceased
c/o Colbert N. Coldwell
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 N. Mesa Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 10th day of January, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: Colbert N. Coldwell
Texas State Bar No. 04535000
Attorneys for the Estate
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LORENZO SAMUEL HERNANDEZ were issued on January 6, 2020, in docket number 2019-CPR00837, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to DOLORES HERNANDEZ CORREA. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit the, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
c/o Enrique Garcia
Attorney at Law
3204 Montana Ave. Ste. A
El Paso, Texas 79903
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PORFIRIA GONZALEZ A/K/A PORFIRIA VALDEZ DE GONZALEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01685
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the estate of PORFIRIA GONZALEZ a/k/a PORFIRIA VALDEZ DE GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 5th day of December 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01685, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to GUSTAVO GONZALEZ a/k/a GUSTAVO GONZALEZ VALDEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for GUSTAVO GONZALEZ A/K/A GUSTAVO GONZALEZ VALDEZ is at 920 Luisa Guerra Drive, El Paso, Texas 79849/ PO Box 1816, San Elizario, Texas 79849. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 5th day of December, 2019.
/s/ GUSTAVO GONZALEZ A/K/A GUSTAVO GONZALEZ VALDEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of PORFIRIA GONZALEZ A/K/A PROFIRIA VALDEZ DE GONZALEZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________
IN THE GUARDIANSHIP OF XENIA KONIG A/K/A XENIA DEL FOSSE KONIG, AN INCAPACIATATED PERSON
2019-CGD00180
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship of the person and the estate of XENIA KONIG A/K/A XENIA DE LA FOSSE KONIG, were issued on January 10, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00180, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: FRIEDA F. KONIG-BYRD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 10th day of January, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC.
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915)-858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JORGE ALBERTO HERNANDEZ a/k/a ALBERT J. HERNANDEZ Greetings; You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Ouisa D. Davis
521 Texas Ave
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 3rd day of January, 2020 against JORGE ALBERTO HERNANDEZ A/K/A ALBERT J. HERNANDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM4615 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of ALICIA RODRIGUEZ HERNANDEZ and JORGE ALBERTO HERNANDEZ a/k/a ALBERT J. HERNANDEZ A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 10th day of January, 2020.
Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
915-588-9592
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Sanchez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SIXTO DORADO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00017 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SIXTO DORADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship of Sixto Dorado, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of January 2020
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA L. DORADO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00019 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA L. DORADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship of TERESA L. DORADO, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of January 2020
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GROVER C. MCKAY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00607 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GROVER C. MCKAY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship And Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of January 2020
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JACQUELINE BADENHAUSEN a/k/a ARMIDA J. CLARK, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00028 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JACQUELINE BADENHAUSEN also known as ARMIDA J. CLARK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Ancillary Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of January 2020
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELSA LIBODIA MENDOZA MARQUEZ Also Known As ELSA L. MENDOZA, Also Known As ELSA L. MENDOZA MARQUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00020 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELSA LIBODIA MENDOZA MARQUEZ Also Known As ELSA L. MENDOZA, Also Known as ELSA L. MENDOZA MARQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of January 2020
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARNALDO MARTIN ALMODOVAR, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00010 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARNALDO MARTIN ALMODAVAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of January 2020
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTIN OLIMPO TOSCANO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00045 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARTIN OLIMPO TOSCANO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of January 2020
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROY CHARLES STOLTZ JR, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01369 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROY CHARLES STOLTZ, JR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Second Amended Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of January 2020
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA ELENA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00036 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA ELENA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Codeand Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of January 2020
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: BERNADETTE BAXTER AND THE HEIRS AT LAW OF ERNEST W. VIGIL A/K/A ERNEST WILFRED VIGIL, DECEASED Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 10th day of February, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Keith Allen Taylor
13105 Northwest Freeway, Suite 1200
Houston, TX 77040
On 06/18/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV2244 on the docket of said court and styled:
U.S. BANK TRUSTEE, as Trustee of The American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series 2015A+
VS
ERNEST W. VIGIL a/k/a ERNEST WILFRED VIGIL and The Heirs at Law of ERNEST W. VIGIL a/k/a ERNEST WILFRED VIGIL
Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: The Petition seeks an order to foreclose the lien on the property and assert a claim to property located at 9105 Roanoke Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 and legally described as: LOT SEVENTEEN (17) BLOCK TWENTY (20) TOBIN PARK ADDITION, UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 2, PAGES 5, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of December, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MABEL I. MORA Greetings: you are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway
14841 Dallas Parkway
Suite 425
Dallas, TX 75254
on the 22nd day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1940 on the docket of said court and style:
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC d/b/a CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY
VS
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MABEL I. MORA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff is seeking a judicial declaration that, as recourse for default under that one certain voluntary security instrument, it may proceed in accordance with the terms of such security instrument and the Texas Property Code with the non-judicial foreclosure of that certain real property, to wit: THE WEST ½ OF LOTS 6,7, 8, 9 AN 10 BLOCK 167, ALEXANDER ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of August, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ANGEL LOPEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of October, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CGD00136 on the docket of said court and styled GIOVANI LOPEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of January, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARIA PANIAGUA, JOE SOLIS, RITA SOLIS, YOLANDA GOMEZ and ANY UNKNOWN RELATIVES OF CARLOS SOLIS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of November, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CGD00226 on the docket of said court and styled CARLOS SOLIS, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of January, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: PATTY CARR and ANY UNKNOWN RELATIVES OF NORMAN LYNN PORTER, JR.
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of November, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CGD00219 on the docket of said court and styled NORMAN LYNN PORTER, JR., An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of January, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF WINIFRED M. YOUNG
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of WINIFRED M. YOUNG, Deceased, were granted to ROXANNE WEISENDANGER and MAGDALENA ESPARZA on January 14, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR01770. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executors, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of WINIFRED M. YOUNG,
Deceased
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TAMAKO F. SIRIANNI, Deceased, were issued to JOHN SIRIANNI on January 8, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01738, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
JOHN SIRIANNI
Independent Executor
11445 James Grant Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936-5404
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 13th of January, 2020.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL E. ARAGON, Deceased, were issued on January 6, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01352,pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: JON G. CALDERON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LINDA ANN STONE, Deceased, were issued on January 8, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01400,
pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: BRANDON THOMAS STONE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMMA J. FITZGERALD, Deceased were issued on January 15, 2020, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01864 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DIANE E. HAMPTON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
DIANE F. HAMPTON
9804 Buckwood
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 15th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES T. NAKOVIC, Deceased were issued on January 14, 2020, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01812 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GARY LEE NAKOVIC. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
GARY LEE NAKOVIC
9816 Cosmos
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 14th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of ELISA A. CONTRERAS, an incapacitated person, were issued on January 14, 2020, to PROJECT AMISTAD, In Docket No.
2019-CGD00144, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of JOSE LUIS NAVARRO, Deceased were issued on January 14, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01823 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA LUISA NAVARRO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARIA LUISA NAVARRO
5208 Mumm Lane
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 14th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HENRYETTA C. BAEZA, Deceased were issued on January 15, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01771 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA BAEZA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
TERESA BAEZA
11668 Adrienne
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 15th day of January, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD A. CLARK
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of RICHARD A. CLARK, Deceased, were granted to ELIZABETH A. CLARK and THOMAS C. CLARK on January 8, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in cause No.
2019-CPR01709. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for independent Co-Executors
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of ROSA ROJAS, Deceased, were issued to LUZ ROJAS on January 14, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00675, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
LUZ ROJAS
Independent Executrix
1506 Pintoresco Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 14th of January, 2020.
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF SHEARON R. REEDMAN DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01734
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SHEARON R. REEDMAN, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHEARON R. REEDMAN, Deceased were issued on January 13, 2020, in Cause Number 2019-CPR01734 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: Lane C. Reedman. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
LANE C. REEDMAN
Independent Executor, Estate of SHEARON R. REEDMAN, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 13th day of January, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS (“CHITA”) VILLALOBOS, Deceased, Cause No. 2019-CPR01733, were issued on January 14, 2020, in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to HENRY FLORENTINO VILLALOBOS, f/k/a FLORENTINO ENRIQUE VILLALOBOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 14th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for HENRY FLORENTINO VILLALOBOS
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF YOLANDA BENHAM CASTLE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of YOLANDA BENHAM CASTLE, Deceased, were granted to BLAZE VAN BENHAM on January 15, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR01830. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of YOLANDA BENHAM CASTLE
Deceased
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LAURENCE NEAL BELVIN, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of LAURENCE NEAL BELVIN, Deceased, were issued to TONY RAY BELVIN on December 16, 2019, in Case #2019-CPR01705, pending in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of “Independent Executor, Estate LAURENCE NEAL BELVIN, Deceased,” and may be presented to the independent Executor at the following address:
TONY RAY BELVIN, Independent Executor
2711 Ivandell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75211
Date: 14:32
TONY RAY BELVIN
Independent Executor
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and Fourth Amended Petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ASHTON JAMAL GUINN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Fourth Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, Petition to Terminate the Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, Paul V. Jamrowski and Mitsi Jamrowski’s, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Richard Deck
On this the 23rd day of December, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM5404 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of S.G.J., a Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Fourth Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, Petition to Terminate the Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SKYLIN G. JAMROWSKI Date of Birth: 08/03/2014 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of January, 2020.
Richard Deck
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 1/15/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2003 TOYOTA SEQUOIA455106B 5TDZT34A33S139172 $774.50
2013 KIA SOUL KNDJT2A52D7567809 $233.30
2004 BUICK RAINIER749YPV 5GADT13S242302588 $341.50
2006 PONTIAC G6 1G2ZH158364271208 $536.40
2004 INFINITI G35509111B JNKCV51E24M105447 $363.20
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JEREMY LAVERIDERE,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of tis citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 19th day of November, 2019 against JEREMY LAVERIDERE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM7455 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of M.L. AND P.L.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: MASON LAVERDIERE Date of Birth: xx/xx/2013
Child’s Name: PAISLY LAVERDIERE Date of Birth: xx/xx/2015 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of January, 2020.
Mario Ortiz
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: LACY STRAKA,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of tis citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 19th day of November, 2019 against JEREMY LAVERIDERE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM7455 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of M.L. AND P.L.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: MASON LAVERDIERE Date of Birth: xx/xx/2013
Child’s Name: PAISLY LAVERDIERE Date of Birth: xx/xx/2015 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of January, 2020.
Mario Ortiz
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-013
Gym Services for the County of El Paso (re-submittal)
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Gym Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 6, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
–DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-012
Armored Car Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Armored Car Services for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 30, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
–DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048