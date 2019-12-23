_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: Unknown Heirs-at-law of JUAN D. VALLES Deceased, ANITA VALLES STEVENS, TERESA VALLES JARAMILLO and JIMMY RENTERIA.
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiffs Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday the 6th day of January, 2020, before the Honorable 346th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Coury M. Jacocks
2201 W. Royal Lane
Suite 155
Irving, TX. 75063 on 08/03/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV2771 on the docket of said court and styled
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
V
JUAN AGUIRRE VALLES, JR. MARIA LUISA VALLES, ROBERTO A. VALLES, GLORIA VALLES CALDERA, REMIGIO VALLES, JIMMY RENTERIA, RAFAEL VALLES, ANITA VALLES STEVENS, TERESA VALLES JARAMILLO AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JUAN D. VALLES, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; See Attached. You are hereby notified that suit has been brought by Wells Fargo Bank, NA, its successors and assigns, as plaintiff against Juan Aguirre Valles, Jr. Maria Luisa Valles, Roberto A. Valles, Gloria Valles Caldera, Remigio Valles, Jimmy Renteria Rafael Valles, Anita Valles Stevens, Teresa Valles Jaramillo and the Unknown Heirs at law of Juan D. Valles, Deceased, and any other person claiming any right, title, interest or possession in and to the property commonly known as 10408 Elkhart Dr., El Paso, Texas 79936 and legally described as: LOT 10, BLOCK 29, PEBBLE HILLS UNIT 3, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, El PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 43, PAGE 7, OF THE REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order for Citation by Publication and Affidavit for Citation by Publication on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of November, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 17th day of October, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Mario F. Lujan ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2016DTX0160, Docket No. 2019-SO-22014, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2020, it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Mario F. Lujan, Eva Lujan, Ana Lina Lujan, Heriberto Lujan Jr. and Santiago Lujan in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: P689-999-0010-7500
LOT THIRTY-EIGHT (38), PETERSON SUBDIVISION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN VOL. 7, PAGE 37, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS; 8301 VANCE PLACE, EL PASO TX 79907
The property of the individuals named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Seven Thousand Six Hundred Twenty-Six and 77/100 Dollars ($67,626.77), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPSOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
Contact Detective Samuel Soto for Any Inquires at 915-538-2241
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain order of Sale issued out of the District Court of County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 17th day of October, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Luz E. Ontiveros, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX0485, Docket No. 2019-SO-22015, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2020, it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.M.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Luz E. Ontiveros and Monica Ontiveros in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: A52099900305600
THE EAST THREE FEET OF LOT TWENTY-FIVE (25) AND ALL OF LOT TWENTY-FOUR(24), AND THE WEST NINE AND ONE-HALF FEET OF LOT TWENTY-THREE (23), BLOCK THREE (3), ALTURA PARK ADDITION OF THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3116 LEBANON, EL PASO, TX 79930
The property of Luz E. Ontiveros and Monica Ontiveros will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Three Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Two and 11/100 Dollars($43,672.11), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Luz E. Ontiveros and Monica Ontiveros, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPSOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
Contact Detective Anthony Rollins for Any Inquires at 915-538-2268
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARK MORRIS DAVID WEISS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent administration were granted to DEREK ROBERT LOUIS WEISS as independent administrator of the estate of MARK MORRIS DAVID WEISS, deceased, on December 4, 2019 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2019-CPR01374. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 1790 Lee Trevino Dr., Ste. 208, El Paso, Texas 79936.
_____________________________________________
Pursuant to Texas Election Code 42.035, this information serves as public notice of the change in county election precinct boundaries
New Precinct:
192 (WEST)
North section of Precinct 192 follows east of Borderland Rd, south on Viale del Sol Ave. and Upper Valley Rd, west on Gomez Rd. then west to the El Paso County Line.
New Precinct:
193 (WEST)
North section of Precinct 193 follows east on Transmountain Rd, south on El Paso Gas Company Unit Line, west on Canutillo Independent School District Boundary Line and intersecting north on I-10.
New Precinct: 1
94 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 194 follows east of El Paso County Boundary Line, south on Mc Combs St, west on Marcus Uribe Dr. and intersecting north on I-10.
New Precinct: 195 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 195 follows east of El Paso County Boundary Line, south on Dyer St, west on Sean Haggerty Dr. and intersecting north on Mc Combs St.
New Precinct:
196 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 196 follows east on El Paso on Montana Ave, south on Rich Beem Blvd, west on Edgemere Blvd. and intersecting north on Joe Battle Blvd.
New Precinct:
197 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 197 follows east on Edgemere Blvd., south on Tierra Este Rd, west on Zaragoza Rd. and intersecting north on Joe Battle Blvd.
New Precinct:
198 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 198 follows east on Montana Ave, south on John Hayes St, west on Crown Rock Dr. and intersecting north on Joe Battle Blvd.
New Precinct:
199 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 199 follows east on Eastlake Blvd, south on Darrington Rd, west on Horizon Blvd. and intersecting north on Ashford St.
New Precinct:
200 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 200. North section of Precinct 200 follows east of Socorro Independent School District Boundary Line, south on Horizon Mesa Blvd, west on Pellicano Dr. and intersecting north on Joe Battle Blvd.
New Precinct:
201 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 201. North section of Precinct 201 follows east on Pellicano Dr, south on Horizon Mesa Blvd, west on Eastlake Blvd. and intersecting to Socorro Independent School District Boundary Line.
New Precinct:
202 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 202. North section of Precinct 202 follows east on Eastlake Blvd, south on Ashford St, west on Horizon Blvd. and intersecting to Socorro Independent School District Boundary Line.
New Precinct:
203 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 203. North section of Precinct 203 follows east of Horizon Mud Water Boundary Line, also south of Horizon Mud Water Boundary Line, west on Eastlake Blvd. and intersecting to Rojas Dr.
New Precinct: 204 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 204. North section of Precinct 204 follows east on Eastlake Blvd, south of Paseo Del Este Water Boundary Line, west on Dartmouth Dr. and intersecting to west I-10.
New Precinct:
205 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 205. North section of Precinct 205 follows east on Horizon Blvd, south on Bellport Dr. and Darrington Rd, west on Alberton Ave. and intersecting to Horizon Mud Water Boundary Line.
New Precinct:
206 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 206. North section of Precinct 206 follows east on Hartford St, south on Elbridge Dr. and Endwall Rd, west on Linwood Dr. and intersecting to Corby St.
New Precinct:
207 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 207. North section of Precinct 207 follows east of City of San Elizario Boundary Line, south on Los Tunes Dr, west on FM 1110 Rd. and intersecting to El Paso County Border Line.
New Precinct:
208 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 208. North section of Precinct 208 follows south of City of San Elizario Boundary Line, south follows San Elizario Independent School District, west on San Elizario Independent School District and intersecting to El Paso County Border Line.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RITA VZAGUIRRE, were issued on December 2, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00998 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to HORTENCIA MOLINA, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHRISTINA TITUS, Deceased, were issued on December 12, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01680 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: PETRA B. MEDRANO, Independent Executor whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 12th day of December by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA A. DE FRANK-ORNDORFF, Deceased, were issued on December 1, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01700 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: KIMBERLY SUE MUELLER, Independent Executor whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 12th da of December by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MOHAN U. KUMAR, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the estate of MOHAN U. KUMAR, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to RAJ KUMAR and SONA U. KUMAR as Independent Co-Executors of the estate of MOHAN U. KUMAR, deceased, on December 3rd, 2019 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause No. 2019-CPR01564. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to RAJ KUMAR and SONA U. KUMAR, Independent Co-Executors of the estate of MOHAN U. KUMAR, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of THOMAS S. McDOW, Deceased, were issued on December 9, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01630, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: NANCY TREFFLER-McDOW. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 13th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUDITH ROTHBARDT BARGAM, Deceased, were issued on December 9, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01591, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELLEN ROTHBARDT GULBAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 13th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PEDRO CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 10, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01567, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SUZANNE CRUTHCHFIELD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 13th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LLOYD M. BORRETT
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of LLOYD M. BORRETT, Deceased, were granted to ANN E. BORRETT and CARRIE ALLYN GARNER on December 12, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in Case number 2019-CPR01616. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executors, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the estate of LLOYD M. BORRETT, Deceased
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: TAURINO HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01677
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TAURINO HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were granted on December 12, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01677 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ROBERTO HERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BILLY C. COLLINS, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01667
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BILLY C. COLLINS, Deceased, were granted on December 12, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01667 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ANN M COLLINS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF: DELIA I. ROSALES
CAUSE NO. :
2019-CGD00031
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of DELIA I. ROSALES, an incapacitated person, were issued on November 7, 2019 in the Cause No. 2019-CGD00031, in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARLA T. ROSALES. The residence of the Guardian is 3713 Titanic, El Paso, Texas 79904 The person to receive all claims and notices is:
c/o Eduardo Vasquez
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa, Ste. 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them at the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: December 12, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Vasquez
Eduardo Vasquez
State Bar No.: 00789703
Attorney for Guardian
310 N. Mesa, Ste. 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 542-4556 Office
(915) 351-7115 Facsimile
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARCO ANTONIO CORDOVA, DECEASED
NO. 2010-01325P
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARCO ANTONIO CORDOVA, Deceased, were issued on October 16, 2019, in Cause No. 2010-01325P, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATSY CORDOVA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: PATSY CORDOVA
11300 Patricia Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 10th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for PATSY CORDOVA
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: phimul@sbcglobal.net
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS PAVIA A/K/A JESUS PAVIA JR., Deceased, were issued on November 4, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01111, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: SYLVIA NAJAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.:> 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO MONTES, JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01781 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO MONTES JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of December , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GREGORIA GUERRA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01533 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GREGORIA GUERRA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of December , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01785 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NORA GIRON VILLA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30TH day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01760 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NORA GIRON VILLA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RICARDO DOMINGUEZ, Father, of RICARDO AGUSTIN DOMINGUEZ, AKA RICARDO A. DOMINGUEZ
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso county, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of December 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00203 on the docket of said court and styled RICARDO AGUSTIN DOMINGUEZ AKA RICARDO A. DOMINGUEZ, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardians of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this wit shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EDNA ALICE BATES HOLLENBACH, a/k/a EDNA A. HOLLENBACH
Deceased
No. 2019-CPR01263
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of EDNA ALICE BATES HOLLENBACH, a/k/a EDNA A. HOLLENBACH, deceased: MARK ALLEN HOLLENBACH, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of EDNA ALICE BATES HOLLENBACH, a/k/a EDNA A. HOLLENBACH, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on December 4, 2019, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
MARK ALLEN HOLLENBACH, Independent Executor Estate of EDNA ALICE BATES HOLLENBACH, a/k/a EDNA A. HOLLENBACH, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
_____________________________________________
IN RE ESTATE OF: JOSE E. BUSTILLOS DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 NO. 2019CPR01610 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE W. BUSTILLOS, Deceased, were issued on 12th day of December 2019 in cause No. 2019CPR01610 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to DAVID BUSTILLOS, Independent Executor. The address of record for DAVID BUSTILLOS, Independent Executor, 4400 Oxford Rear, El Paso County, Texas 79903. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 12th day of December, 2019.
/s/ David Bustillos
Independent Executor
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JESUS JACOBO FIERRO, Deceased
No. 2019-CPR01717
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS JACOBO FIERRO, Deceased, were granted on December 17, 2019 under Docket Number
2019-CPR01717 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ENRIQUETA G. FIERRO. Claims may be presented in care of he attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA FLORES, Deceased
No. 2019-CPR01678
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA FLORES, Deceased, were granted on December 17, 2019 under Docket Number
2019-CPR01678 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JOSE G. GONZALEZ. Claims may be presented in care of he attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
DANE COUNTY
STOUGHTON RENTAL AND LEASING COMPANY, LLC
A Wisconsin Limited Liability Company
1901 Academy Street
Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589,
Plaintiff,
v.
DAVID RODRIGUEZ d/b/a
RR TRUCKING SERVICES
945 Dakota River
El Paso, Texas 79932,
Defendant
Case No: 2019-CV2706
Case Code: 30301
Case Type: Money Judgment
PUBLICATION SUMMONS
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To each person named above as a Defendant: You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within 40 days after December 22, 2019, you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the Complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is Dane County Clerk of Court, 215 South Hamilton Street, Room 1000, Madison, WI 53703-3285 and to Axley Brynelson, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is 2 East Mifflin Street, Suite 200, Post Office Box 1767, Madison, WI 53701-1767. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not demand a copy of the Complaint within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated this 17th day of December, 2019.
AXLEY BRYNELSON, LLP
Electronically signed by Jeremy R. Lange
SBN: 1080857
Attorneys for Plaintiff
2 E. Mifflin St., Suite 200
PO Box 1767
Madison, WI 53701-1767
Tel: (608) 257-5661
Fax: (608) 257-5444
Email: jlange@axley.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NATHANIEL ROBINSON, Deceased, were issued to KATHRYN ROBINSON on December 17, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01739, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
KATHRYN ROBINSON
Independent Executrix
6701 Stone Court
El Paso, Texas 79924
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 17th of December, 2019.
_____________________________________________
IN PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ARTURO SANTANA, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01237
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ARTURO SANTANA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of ARTURO SANTANA Cause Number 2019-CPR01237 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 18th day of November, 2019, to ADRIAN SANTANA, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 16th day of December, 2019.
Law Offices Of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for ADRIAN SANTANA
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF YOLANDA G. PUGA A/K/A YOLANDA GRACIELA PUGA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01379
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF YOLANDA G. PUGA A/K/A YOLANDA GRACIELA PUGA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of YOLANDA G. PUGA A/K/A YOLANDA GRACIELA PUGA, Cause Number 2019-CPR01379, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 28th day of October, 2019 to EDMUNDO PUGA, SR. A/K/A EDMUNDO MOLINA PUGA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 n. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Date: December 16, 2019
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent executor,
EDMUNDO PUGA, SR. A/K/A EDMUNDO MOLINA PUGA
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATEOF MARGARET MADELINE McCARTHY DAVIS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARGARET MADELINE McCARTHY DAVIS, Deceased, were granted to SHARON ELAINE DAVIS WALTHEW on December 18, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR01663. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of MARGARET MADELINE McCARTHY DAVIS, Deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AURORA PUENTES, Deceased, were issued to ROBERT PUENTES on December 17, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01725, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
ROBERT PUENTES
Independent Executor
11809 Gwen Evans Lane
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 17th of December, 2019.
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BENITO G. SOLIS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of January, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01793 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BENITO G. SOLIS., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent administration and application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE ROBERT W. CAREY IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on October 31, 2019, probate upon the estate of ROBERT W. CAREY, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2019-CPR01578, pending upon the probate docket of said Court. All Creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: December 17, 2019
Ali M. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.:24098564
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.: TO: LUIS FRANCISCO ALVARADO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, Daniel James Coates and Maggie Coates’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Woodrow W. Bean III
On this the 17th day of January, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM0378 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of D.P.A., A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: DANNA P. ALVARADO Date of Birth: February 24, 2006
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 17th day of December, 2019.
Woodrow W. Bean, III
Attorney at Law
2601 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Lizzy Grado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 12/18/2019 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL.
2007 KIA SPECTRA5WFX078 KNAFE122775375734 $3112.77
2004 FORD FREESTAR 2FMZA50634BA81856 $2,225.12
2003 MERCEDES-BENZ WDBRF81J63F413391 $2,203.45
2011 TOYOTA SIENNACP1506 5TDDK3DC7BS019064 $1,705.50
1998 FORD EXPLORER4AMA345 1FMYU22X0WUB33044 $1,294.15
2008 CHEVROLET MALIBU717TQC 1G1ZH57B88F255209 $1,250.85
2003 CHRYSLER TOWN& COUNTRY5BAX649 2C8GP54L73R108071 $969.40
2000 GMC SAVANABRE739 1GTFG15WXY1170560 $969.40
2003 HONDA ODYSSEY726558 5FNRL18023B040787 $904.45
2012 HYUNDAI SONATA432SKD9 5NPEB4AC2CH374293 $817.85
2017 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE72PD057 ML32F3FJXHHF19262 $774.55
1999 GMC JIMMY/ENOYEKC3019 1GKDT13W9X2545695 $514.75
2019 JEEP WRANGLERENP1639 1C4HJXFG9KW584251 $514.75
2010 HONDA CIVIC6L1G856 19XFA1F30AE032230 $406.50
2003 STERLING TRUCKSA-
SERIES81EM3X2FWBA2C
G43AL73335 $805.21
2017 HYUNDAI V1253015293UC3T 3H3V532C5H1178175 $805.21
2005 HONDA ACCORDEMB1383 1HGCM56415A169908 $319.90
2015 HONDA CGL125D2TR8 3H1JA4172FD415648 $248.25
2013 CHEVROLET MALIBU53719Z3 1G11H5SA4DU126630 $601.35
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF ANA M. MEDINA A/K/A ANA MEDINA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01503
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANA M. MEDINA A/K/A ANA MEDINA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ANA M. MEDINA A/K/A ANA MEDINA, Deceased, were issued on Dec. 12, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01503, pending in Probate Court Number 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANITA MEDINA LONGORIA, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
ANITA MEDINA LONGORIA
c/o: Rudy Perez, Attorney at Law
2025 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 16th day of Dec. 2019.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for Applicant
ANITA MEDINA LONGORIA
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES STUBBS, Deceased, were issued on December 18, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01704, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHERYL ANN ROBINSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated December 18, 2019.
/s/ John B Bright, Attorney for CHERYL ANN ROBINSON
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: JOSEFINA ROCHA, FKA JOSEFINA MORALES, FKA JOSEFINA LUGO, DECEASED
CAUSE NO 2019-CPR00988
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate JOSEFINA ROCHA, FKA JOSEFINA MORALES, FKA JOSEFINA LUGO, Deceased, were issued on December 16, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01128, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ARMANDO ROCHA. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 18, 2019
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of JOSEFINA ROCHA, fka JOSEFINA MORALES, fka JOSEFINA LUGO, Deceased
_____________________________________________
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the January 2020 City of El Paso Runoff Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Viernes, 27 de Diciembre de 2019 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección de Desempate de Enero de 2020 de la Ciudad de El Paso.
La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso localizada en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.