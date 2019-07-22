THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: SANDRA MCCORMACK Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 29th of July, 2019, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Brian D. McGrath
4004 Belt Line Road, Suite 100
Addison, TX 75001-4320
On 12/14/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV4720 on the docket of said court and styled: NATIONSTAR MORTGATGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY
VS
SANDRA MCCORMACK, CYNTHIA MASTERS AND JULIE HALLBERG
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: You are hereby notified that suit has been brought by NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, Its successors and assigns, as plaintiff against Sandra McCormack, Cynthia Masters and Julie Hallberg and any other person claiming any right, title, interest or possession in and to the property located at 225 Rosemont Drive, El Paso, Texas 79922 (“Property”) and more particularly described as: See Attached
A PARCEL OUT OF TRACTS 3 AND 4, ROSEMONT SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 16, PAGE 29, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT,
BEING A PORTION OF LOTS THREE (3) AND FOUR (4), OF ROSEMONT SUBDIVISION, IN THE UPPER VALLEY AND NOW IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 16, PAGE 29, OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF SAID COUNTY, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS,
BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH BEARS SOUTH 56 DEG. 35’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 230.60 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF LOVE ROAD WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF ROSEMONT DRIVE;
THENCE SOUTH 56 DEG. 35’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 228.68 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 4;
THENCE NORTH 45 DEG. 02’ WEST A DISTANCE OF 166.03 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE NORTH 52 DEG. 56’WEST A DISTANCE OF 226.10 FEET TO A POINT; AND,
THENCE SOUTH 45 DEG. 02’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 108.83 FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING 0.8921 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 14th day of June, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
____________________________________________________
SUMMONS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
JOSE RUBEN CASTRO MARTINEZ, and DOES 1 through 30,
Inclusive
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY Plaintiff
SYREETTA HARRIS
NOTICE! You have been sued. The Court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org). the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/slfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.
The name and address of the court is:
Superior Court of California
County of San Joaquin – Unlimited
1800 E. Weber Avenue
Stockton CA 95202
Case Number
STK-CV-VAT-2019-4274
The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is:
Edward Holtz, Day Law Offices
4550 N. Pershing Ave. #8
Stockton CA 95207
(209) 472-1144
Date; April 03, 2019
Jenny Rodriquez
Rosa Junqueiro
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: Unknown Heirs of SYLVESTER P. DOMBROWSKI and Unknown Heirs of MARY V. DOMBROWSKI
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Paul J. Kubinski
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On 05/21/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1936 on the docket of said court and styled:
ROSARIO MINJAREZ
VS.
Unknown Heirs of SYLVESTER P. DOMBROWSKI, MARY V. DOMBROWSKI
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Believing that you have inherited a partial interest in certain real property, and that you have not met the responsibilities associated with said real property. Plaintiff has filed suit against you, trying to obtain your ownership interest in the real property by virtue of adverse possession as per the attached, and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgments.
As per attached and is more fully shown Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of July, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Arlene Saenz-Flores, Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you. JESSICA VICTORIA RAMOS You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Jaime Esparza 500 E San Antonio #203 El Paso TX 79901 on 05/29/2019 in this case number 2019DCV2031 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FIFTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($15,533.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows to wit: A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FIFTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($15,533.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from JESSICA VICTORIA RAMOS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on the file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandate thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of July, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103 El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
/S/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: AZAT KOZHABEKOV Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th day of August, 2019, before the honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 01/18/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV0245 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
Vs.
Two Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty Eight Dollars in United States Currency ($2938.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWO THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED THIRTY EIGHT DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,938.00) which was seized by the El Paso Police Department from AZAT KOZHABEKOV. The currently is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of July, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 5, of El Paso County on the 24th day of May, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of MARIA ARAMBULA, Plaintiff, vs. MANUEL Y. ENRIQUEZ, Defendant, in a certain Cause No.
2006-4048, Docket No. 2019-SO-11905, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2019, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10 a.m., all the right, title and interest Manuel Y. Enriquez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 Zee Addition 1 (EXC SLY PT) & 2 (27150.95 Sq. Ft)
PID: 253123
9580 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907
Levied on the 5th day of June, 2019 as the property of MANUEL Y. ENRIQUEZ, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Ninety One Thousand Three Hundred Seventy Seven 97/100 Dollars ($191,377.97), and interest, together with the sum of $420.50 as costs adjudged against Defendant, and all costs of suit, in favor Maria Arambula.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
Contact Detective David Dominguez for Any inquires at 915-538-2256.
____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court, of El Paso County on the 31st day of May, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of CAZ Creek TX, LLC as Plaintiff, and Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1, as intervenor, vs. Ricardo Hernandez, State of Texas (In Rem Only), the United States of America (In Rem only) and G.E.C.U. (In Rem Only), Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX1148, Docket No. 2019-SO-12764, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2019, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Ricardo Hernandez, State of Texas (in Rem Only), the United States of America (In Rem Only) and G.E.C.U. (In Rem Only), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
ACCT. NO. C11899901002900; LOT 15, BLOCK 10, CAPISTRANO PARK UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 36, PAGE 13, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
The property of RICARDO HERNANDEZ will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty Four Thousand Five Hundred Fifty and 01/100 Dollars ($24,550.01), plus interest and all costs of suit, in favor of CAZ Creek TX LLC. And PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1, a De Statutory Trust.
“ESTA VENTA SE LLEVA ACABO DE CONFORMIDAD CON LOS REQUISITOS JUDICIALES O ESTABLECIDOS POR LA LEY. EL CONDADO DE EL PASO Y EL DEPARTAMENTO DEL SHERIFF SOLO ACTUAN COMO VÍA DE INFORMACIÓN. LOS INTERESADOS HARAN OFERTAS SOBRE LOS DERECHOS, TÍTULO, E. INTERESES, SI ES QUE LOS HAY, EN EL INMUEBLE OFRECIDO.”
“LA PROPIEDAD SE VENDE COMO ESTA, DONDE ESTA, Y SIN GARANTÍA ALGUNA, YA SEA EXPRESA O. IMPLÍCITA. NI EL CONDADO NI EL DEPARTAMENTO DEL SHERIFF GARANTIZA O HACE ALGUNA REPRESENTACIÓN ACERCA DEL TITULO DE LA PROPIEDAD, SU CONDICION, HABITABILIDAD, COMERCIALIZACIÓN, O SU ADECUACIÓN PARA ALGúN PROPÓSITO EN PARTICULAR. LOS COMPRADORES ASUMEN TODOS LOS RIESGOS.”
“EN ALGUNAS SITUACIONES SE ASUME QUE UN LOTE DE 5 ACRES O MENOS ES PARA USO RESIDENCIAL. SIN EMBARGO, SI LA PROPIEDAD CARECE DE AGUA O SERVICIO DE DESAGüE, LA PROPIEDAD NO CALIFICA PARA USO RESIDENCIAL. EL POSIBLE COMPRADOR QUE QUIERA MáS INFORMACION DEBERá HACER MáS INDAGACIONES O CONSULTAR CON UN ABOGADO PRIVADO.”
“THIS SALE IS BEING CONDUCTED PURSUANT TO STATUTORY OR JUDICIAL REQUIREMENTS. THE COUNTY OF EL PASO AND THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ARE ACTING ONLY AS CONDUITS OF INFORMATION. BIDDER WILL BID ON THE RIGHTS, TITLE, AND INTEREST, IF ANY, IN THE REAL PROPERTY OFFERED.”
“THE PROPERTY IS SOLD AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. NEITHER THE COUNTY NOR THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WARRANTS OR MAKES ANY representations ABOUT THE PROPERTY’S TITLE, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. BUYERS ASSUME ALL RISK”
“IN SOME SITUATIONS, A LOT OF FIVE ACRES OR LESS IS PRESUMED TO BE INTENDED FOR RESIDENTIAL USE. HOWEVER, IF THE PROPERTY LACKS WATER OR WASTEWATER SERVICE, THE PROPERTY MAY NOT QUALIFY FOR RESIDENTIAL USE. A POTENTIAL BUYER WHO WOULD LIKE MORE INFORMATION SHOULD MAKE ADDITIONAL INQUIRIES OR CONSULT WITH PRIVATE COUNSEL.”
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT
915-538-2268
____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 7th day of May, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC, and the City of El Paso (Intervenor), Plaintiffs, vs. Carolina J. Estrada, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017-DTX0380, Docket No. 2019-SO-12765, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2019, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.,; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carolina J. Estrada in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
32 MANHATTAN HEIGHTS 25 & 26
1505 ELM STREET, EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 11th day of June, 2019 as the property of Carolina J. Estrada, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Four Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety-Six and 24/100 Dollars(94,796.24), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, Carolina J. Estrada, and all costs of suit, in favor of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC, and the City of El Paso (Intervenor).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE ( OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRIES AT 915-538-2256
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at AIRPORT SELF STORAGE 7606 Boeing Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925 on July 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units #B66-QUEVEDO, E213-SANTOYO, E226-ESCORCIA Items include: household goods, tools, furniture
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you. TO: AARON RAY PROPP, DAVID JAMES KRAEER AND CHRISTOPHER RAY RAMOS Greetings: You are a hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in el Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s petition was filed in said court by ATTORNEY AT LAW, JAIME ESPARZA, 500 E. SAN ANTONIO #203, El PASO, TX 79901 on 05/09/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1765 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
Fifty Two Thousand six Hundred sixty Two Dollars in United States currency ($52,662.00).
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIFTY TWO THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SIXTY TWO DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($52,662.00) which was seized by the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY from AARON RAY PROPP, DAVID JAMES KRAEER AND CHRISTOPHER RAY RAMOS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety code or Chapter 34 of the Texas penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of July, 2019. CLERK OF THE COURT NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, District Clerk El Paso County Courthouse 500 East San Antonio, Room 103 El Paso, Texas 79901. Attest: NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso county, Texas
/s/ Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of Michael Medrano, Deceased were issued on July 8, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00449 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZABETH MUNOZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MICHAEL MEDRANO
C/O ELIZABETH MUNOZ
5106 Sterling Place
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 10th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of LAURA MONICA CHAVEZ, Deceased were issued on July 10, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00797 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to PAOLA TERRAZAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of LAURA MONICA CHAVEZ
C/O PAOLA TERRAZAS
4906 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 10th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of JUANITA G. ESCALANTE, Deceased were issued on June 28, 2019, in Docket No.
2017-CPR00750 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Karin Armen Carson. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JUANITA G. ESCALANTE
C/O Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 8th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PEYTON NICHOLS, Deceased were issued on July 9, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00852 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARY KATHERINE CAMPBELL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 12th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate SALLY TRUEBLOOD, an incapacitated person, were issued on May 15, 2019, to CAROL FALKNER, in Docket No.
2019-CGD00045, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA OKUBO REYES, Deceased, were issued on July 11, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00927 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ELISA MARIE REYES nka ELISA MARIE BRAUN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Executor
Dated the 11th day of July 2019.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF RHODA JAFFE, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00870
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RHODA JAFFE, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RHODA JAFFE, Deceased were issued on July 9, 2019, in Cause Number
2019-CPR00870, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: DEBORAH JAFFE COHEN, a/k/a DEBORAH LYNN COHEN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
DEBORAH JAFFE COHEN, a/k/a DEBORAH LYNN COHEN
Independent Executrix, Estate of RHODA JAFFE, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 9th day of July, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
____________________________________________________
NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING
BY THE COMMISSIONERS COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing by the El Paso County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 5th day of August 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Courtroom, third floor, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio St., El Paso, Texas to consider the District Clerk’s proposed plan for the preservation of restoration of the district court records archives and adoption of a $10 district court records archive fee, pursuant to Texas Government Code Section 51.305 and Senate Bill 658 of the 86th Texas legislature.
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF HENRIETTA CARVER DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR-00659
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Decedent, were issued to ALFONSO FRIAS, on the June 28, 2019 in cause number
2019-CPR00659 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 for El Paso County, Texas. Notice is hereby given that ALFONSO FRIAS, independent Administrator of the Estate of HENRIETTA CARVER. Deceased, has begun, the administration of the estate herein. All persons having claims against the Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate as follows:
ALFONSO FRIAS
c/o Luis C. Labrado
Attorney for the Independent Executor
2601 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WINIFRED A. DINCHER A/K/A WINIFRED ANN DINCHER O’DONNELL Deceased
Cause no.
2019-CPR00464
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary of Independent Executor and for the Estate of WINIFRED A. DINCHER AKA WINIFRED ANN DINCHER O’DONNELL, Deceased, were issued on the 9th day of July 2019, in the above styled cause to MIRIAM ELIZABETH DINCHER, Independent Executrix. The address of record for MIRIAM ELIZABETH DINCHER is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate area required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 10th day of July, 2019.
/s/ RUBI HEREDIA, Legal Assistant for Darron Powell Attorney for MIRIAM DINCHER Independent Executrix
____________________________________________________
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FELIPE C. VASQUEZ, Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR-00294
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of Catalina Romero, Deceased, were issued on the 11th day of July, 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR00294, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to EVA V. VASQUEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, EVA V. VASQUEZ
Estate of FELIPE C. VASQUEZ Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 11th day of July, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638- Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net -Email
By: Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
B41 ANTHONY CLOUD A37 CHRISTOPHER BILETI E042 ESTELA CONTRERAS D036 ELVIA CHAVEZ G008 MARCO DIAZ C055 JOSEPH CABRAL D021 MARVIN BROWN D041 ROSSETTTA VALLES 706 YVONNE SIGALA 762 ROBERT CONTRERAS 134 BERNICE COATS 202 OSCAR TORRES 219 MONICA ALANIS 338 RICHARD & LUPE JAUREGUI 640 JESUS M. ANGEL 809 FRED IBARRA 819 JOSEPH & JACQUELYN DRISDALE
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, August 6th at 10:00 a.m.
Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 1.3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938 Stop 2. 2900 Lee Trevino Dr. El Paso, TX 79936 Stop 3. 10560 North Loop Dr., Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 4. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY HELEN WALTON, Deceased, were issued on July 11, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00551, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to; LORETTA ARMENDARIZ SILVA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated the 12th day of July, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for LORETTA ARMENDARIZ SILVA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT DUANE MILLER, Deceased, were issued on July 11, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00699, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SHERRIE JO MILLER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 15th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTHA G. MEDINA a/k/a MARTHA GONZALEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00995 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARTHA G. MEDINA a/k/a MARTHA GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of July , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Annette Lopez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA C. OCHOA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01001 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA C. OCHOA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of July , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN A. MEDINA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00991 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN A. MEDINA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of July , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GORDON TROUP STEWART, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of July, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00981 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GORDON TROUP STEWART, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of July , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Annette Lopez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: The Unknown Son of JESUS RUBEN CHACON
GREETINGS: You (And Each of you) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of August, 2018 in Cause No.
2018-CPR01224 on the docket of said court and styled LEONOR LAFRANCE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Annette Lopez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CHRISTINA RUNETTE HAYES AND KATHERINE AMANDA HAYES
GREETINGS: You (And Each of you) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of December, 2018 in Cause No.
2018-CGD00239 on the docket of said court and styled CHRISTOPHER RYAN HAYES, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Co-guardians of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, el Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ESTATE OF: CRUZ GUERRA DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2015CPR00951
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary of the Estate of CRUZ GUERRA, Deceased, were on February 10, 2012 in Cause Number 2015CPR00951, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to ROLANDO GUERRA, Independent Executor. The address of record for ROLANDO GUERRA is 391 Covina Ave. San Antonio, Texas 79838. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 5th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Independent Executor
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF PAUL JAY ELLIS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of PAUL JAY ELLIS, Deceased, were granted to MARK JAY ELLIS as Independent Administrator on the 15th day of July 2019 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2018-CPR01593. Claims may be presented in care of the Estate addressed as follows: John W. Mahoney, Attorney at Law, 15770 North Dallas Parkway, Suite 550, Dallas, TX 75248. All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTHONY ROBERT IANNICLLO, Deceased were issued on July 17, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00906 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSANN IANNICLLO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Josann Iannicllo
1340 Emerald Gate Lane
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 17 day of July, 2019.
/S/ KARIN ARMEN CARSON
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT E. LABELLE, Deceased were issued on July 17, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00932 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GLADYS C. LABELLE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Gladys C. LaBelle
5769 Kingsfield
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 17 day of July, 2019.
/S/ KARIN ARMEN CARSON
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CALIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF INDALECIO G. PUENTE
Notice is hereby given that an original Clerk’s Certification of Temporary Guardianship was issued on the Estate of INDALECIO G. PUENTE, cause Number 2019-CGD00107, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 21st day of June, 2019, to L. LUNCEFORD & COMPANY, INC. D/B/A GRACE GUARDIANS, Temporary Guardian of the Person and Estate of INDALECIO G. PUENTE, whose residence is in El Paso, Texas and whose mailing address is
c/o Carreon & Beltran, PLLC, 1401 N. Kansas St. El Paso,
Texas 79902.
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 16th day of July, 2019 by Patricia Cally Llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID E. LOUCKS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DAVID E. LOUCKS, Deceased, were granted to JUNE C. LOUCKS on July 17, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR00929. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
LEILA D. HOBSON PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of
DAVID E. LOUCKS, Deceased
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE El PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTAE OF IGNACIO SALDIVAR, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2019-CPR00754
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF IGNACIO SALDIVAR
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of IGNACIO SALDIVAR, Cause Number 2019-CPR00754 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 15th day of July, 2019 to MARIA LOURDES SALDIVAR, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: July 15, 2019 By:
/S/ Jessica Kludt
JESSICA KLUDT
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
MARIA LOURDES SALDIVAR
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BILLY JOE COCHRAN, Deceased were issued on July 17, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00911 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANNA JEAN MELTON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17 day of July, 2019.
/s/ KARIN ARMEN CARSON
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate JOSE SOCORRO RAMIREZ, an incapacitated person, were issued on July 17, 2019, to PROJECT AMISTAD, in Docket No. 2018-CGD00042, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas.
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ KARIN ARMEN CARSON
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SIDNEY BLUM, Deceased were issued on July 17, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00930 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SARA MYNA PIKCLNY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17 day of July, 2019.
/s/ KARIN ARMEN CARSON
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice hereby given that original Letters of administration for the Estate of CRISTOBAL BUSTAMANTE, deceased were issued on July 16, 2019, in Cause No. 2018-CPR01390, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to NORA BUSTAMANTE SERRANO.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205 El Paso, Texas, 79936
Dated the 16th day of July, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for Adrian Valencia
State Bar No.: 02991800 Telephone: (915) 598-7878 Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARLENE C. BROWN, Deceased, were issued on July 17, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00775, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to Adrian Valencia. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright Attorney at Law 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205 El Paso Texas 79936 Dated July 17, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for Adrian Valencia
State Bar No.: 02991800 Telephone: (915) 598-7878 Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JESUS MANUEL ROJERO, Deceased were issued on June 13, 2019, in Cause No. 2018-CPR01716, pending in the probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: GERARDO ROJERO, Independent Administrator for the Estate of JESUS MANUEL ROJERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to be undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
GERARO ROJERO, Independent Administrator of the Estate of JESUS MANUEL ROJERO
c/o David A. Bonillo Attorney at Law, P.C. 1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1 El Paso TX 79936
Dated the 16 day of July, 2019
/s/ David a. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952 Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letter of Guardianship for the estate LINDA K. SCROGGS, an incapacitated person, were issued on July 1, 2019, to PROJECT AMISTAD, in Docket No. 2019-CGD00090, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson Karin Carson, PLLC 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220 El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson Attorney for the guardian of the Estate
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LEO MARCUS FRY, JR., DECEASED
Notice to debtors and creditors of the estate of Leo Marcus Fry, Jr., deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to PAULA GAYLE FRY as Independent executor of the estate of LEO MARCUS FRY, JR., deceased, on July 16th, 2019 by the Judge of the Statutory probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00872. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to PAULA GAYLE FRY, Independent Executor of the estate of LEO MARCUS FRY, JR., deceased, c/o: Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CONCEPCION ARMENDARIZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate CONCEPCION ARMENDARIZ, deceased, were granted to BARBARA ARMENDARIZ, on July 16, 2019, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause No. 2019-CPR00825. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executrix, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C. 4695 N. Mesa El Paso, Texas 79912 Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
/s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of Concepcion Armendariz
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: DESMOND XAVIER COLLIER , Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Brittani Ann Collier’s, said Amended petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law MARIO ORTIZ SAROLDI on this the 13th day of June, 2019 in this case, numbered 2017DCM0375 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the matter of the Marriage of Brittani Ann Collier and Desmond Xavier Collier And in the Interest of R.A.M., a Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Rhyleigh Ann Marie Collier Date of Birth 08/22/2015.
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child-‘s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in el Paso, Texas, on this the 2nd day of July, 2019.
Mario Ortiz Attorney at law 310 N mesa Suite 900
El Paso TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
/s/ By Lori Gonzalez, Deputy
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MIGUEL ESCAMILLA, JR., Deceased
No. 2019-CPR00850
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MIGUEL ESCAMILLA, JR., Deceased, were granted on JULY 16, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR00850 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MIGUEL TOMAS ESCAMILLA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
C/O ROBERT WATCH
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ALICIA MUNOZ LOPEZ, DECEASED
No. 2019-CPR00715 NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA MUNOZ LOPEZ, Deceased, were granted on July 16, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR00715 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SHIRLEY GOMEZ Claims may be presented in are of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
C/O ROBERT WARACH 7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TRINIDAD CARILLO, Deceased
Cause No. 2018-CPR01580 PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of TRINIDAD CARRILLO, Deceased, were issued on the 17TH day of JULY, 2019, in the above styled cause to RODOLFO R. CARRILLO, Independent executor. The address of record for RODOLFO R. CARILLO is c/o DARRON POWELL with the law firm DARRON POWELL, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED the 17TH DAY OF JULY, 2019
/s/ Rubi Herrera
Legal Assistant to
Darron Powell, Attorney
for Rodolfo R. Carrillo Independent Executor
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS HILLSIDE PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT TWO DRAINAGE, WATER & WASTEWATER AND REGIONAL WATER & WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 mesa Park drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 10:00 a.m., August 6, 2019, and then publicly opened and read. For furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit TWO Drainage, Water & Wastewater Improvements and Regional Water and Wastewater Improvements. Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner: “Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Two Drainage, Water & Wastewater and Regional Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on august 6,2019.” All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the mount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety ( and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening. The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informally in bids received. Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred and twenty five dollars ($125.00) per set. Which is non-refundable. Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
____________________________________________________
Citation by Publication
To: Jesus Angel Rodriguez
Greetings:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of December, 2018 in Cause no. 2018-CPR00316 on the docket of said court and styled Jose Paz Rodriguez, Deceased
A Brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas/
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court of El Paso, Texas on this 12th day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Deputy Daniel Valencia
____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 19-033
Off-Site Vehicle Fueling (Gasoline and Diesel)
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Off-Site Vehicle Fueling (Gasoline and Diesel)
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED
“DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED
“LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 8, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048