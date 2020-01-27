_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 24th day of September, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of the City of El Paso, Plaintiff, vs. Plutaro M. Rodriguez, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2011TX177, Docket No. 2019-SO-24579, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in February 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Plutaro M. Rodriguez and Carmen Chairez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOTS TWENTY-EIGHT (28) THROUGH THIRTY-ONE (31), INCLUSIVE, AND THE WEST ELEVEN FEET (W.11) OF LOT THIRTY-TWO (32), BLOCK “B”, BASSET ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 5, PAGE 22, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS;
STREET ADDRESS: 2128 CYPRESS AVE, EL PASO, TX 79905; AND
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(2): B202999000B4901, AND B202999000B4900 (HOMESITE)
The property of Plutaro M. Rodriguez and Carmen Chairez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-One Thousand One and 00/100 Dollars ($91,001.00), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, Plutaro M. Rodriguez, and all costs of suit, in favor of Mack Brooks, LLC and Ovation Services.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABLITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: BERNADETTE BAXTER AND THE HEIRS AT LAW OF ERNEST W. VIGIL A/K/A ERNEST WILFRED VIGIL, DECEASED Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 10th day of February, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Keith Allen Taylor
13105 Northwest Freeway, Suite 1200
Houston, TX 77040
On 06/18/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV2244 on the docket of said court and styled:
U.S. BANK TRUSTEE, as Trustee of The American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series 2015A+
VS
ERNEST W. VIGIL a/k/a ERNEST WILFRED VIGIL and The Heirs at Law of ERNEST W. VIGIL a/k/a ERNEST WILFRED VIGIL
Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: The Petition seeks an order to foreclose the lien on the property and assert a claim to property located at 9105 Roanoke Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 and legally described as: LOT SEVENTEEN (17) BLOCK TWENTY (20) TOBIN PARK ADDITION, UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 2, PAGES 5, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of December, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MABEL I. MORA Greetings: you are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway
14841 Dallas Parkway
Suite 425
Dallas, TX 75254
on the 22nd day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1940 on the docket of said court and style:
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC d/b/a CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY
VS
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MABEL I. MORA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff is seeking a judicial declaration that, as recourse for default under that one certain voluntary security instrument, it may proceed in accordance with the terms of such security instrument and the Texas Property Code with the non-judicial foreclosure of that certain real property, to wit: THE WEST ½ OF LOTS 6,7, 8, 9 AN 10 BLOCK 167, ALEXANDER ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of August, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
_____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-013
Gym Services for the County of El Paso (re-submittal)
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Gym Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 6, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
–DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-012
Armored Car Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Armored Car Services for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 30, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
–DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KAREN B. STOTT, Deceased, were issued on January 7, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01759, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID ALTON STOTT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated: January 15, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for DAVID ALTON STOTT
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Sun State Towers is proposing to build a 75-foot (overall height) monopole Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 12795 Pellicano Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79928, lat/long: N. 31̊ 43’ 35.230” / W 106̊ 14’ 49.096”. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1148276.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application
(www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Marilyn Zenko, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4883, Marilyn.Zenko@terracon.
Com
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RICARDO FLORES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiffs Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, on this the 24th day of February, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiffs Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Robert E. Riojas
2035 Grant Ave.
El Paso, TX 79930
On this the 7th day of November, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4329 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIA CORREA HEREDIA, GABRIELA VOTTA AND SANDRA ANCHONDO
VS.
RICARDO FLORES
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff’s assert against Defendant RICARDO FLORES a cause of action for damages based on negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle by Defendant RICARDO FLORES, whose negligence caused an accident that occurred on November 9, 2017, when said Defendant collided with Plaintiffs’ vehicle at the intersection of Montwood Dr. and Joe Battle Blvd. in El Paso County, Texas, causing Plaintiffs to suffer injuries and damages, all of which is more fully set forth set forth in the Plaintiff’s Original Petition filed in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of January, 2020.
Clerk of the Court Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA R. QUINTANILLA, DECEASED
NO. 2018CPR00439
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA R. QUINTANILLA, Deceased, were issued on October 10, 2019, in Cause No. 2018CPR00439, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANTONIA UGALDE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ANTONIA UGALDE
10296 Valle del Mar
El Paso, Texas 79927
Dated the 8th day of January 2020.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for ANTONIA UGALDE
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901-1417
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
To Creditors of the Estate of MELISSA ISABEL MENDOZA a/k/a MELISSA I. MENDOZA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MELISSA ISABEL MENDOZA a/k/a MELISSA I. MENDOZA, Deceased, were issued on January 16, 2020 under Docket No. 2019-CPR01469, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE LUIS MENDOZA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
JOSE LUIS MENDOZA, Independent Administrator Estate of MELISSA ISABEL MENDOZA a/k/a MELISSA I. MENDOZA, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 16, 2020.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 545-2295 – Facsimile
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROSANNA DOTY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROSANNA DOTY, Deceased, were granted to MARIA J. HOLMES on January 16, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR01839. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of ROSANNA DOTY, Deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERTO VARGAS, also known as ROBERT MANUEL VARGAS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROBERTO VARGAS also known as ROBERT MANUEL VARGAS, Deceased, were granted to MARIA DEL ROSIO FLORES also known as Maria R. Flores on January 16, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2019-CPR01833. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of ROBERTO VARGAS, also known as ROBERT MANUEL VARGAS, Deceased
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HANS G. TOFTING, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01594
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HANS G. TOFTING, Deceased, were granted on January 15, 2020 under Docket Number
2019-CPR01594 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DANIEL STRANDY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT RAFAEL WIENER, Deceased were issued on January 16, 2020, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01863 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD WILLIAM ZEHDEN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
RICHARD WILLIAM ZEHDEN
6420 Isla del Rey Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 16th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA M. HERNANDEZ, Deceased were issued on October 9, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01308 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ARTURO HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ARTURO HERNANDEZ
10525 Brian Mooney
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 16th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of PEDRO SERRANO JR., Deceased, were issued on January 15, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01505 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ADRIAN ARMANDO IDELFONSO SERRANO, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of January by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY A. WELSH, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01607
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY A. WELSH, Deceased, were issued on the 16th day of January, 2020, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01607, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JENARO FRANCIS WELSH, Independent Executor. The address of record for JENARO FRANCIS WELSH is 4500 RL Shoemaker Dr., El Paso, Texas 79924. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 16th day of January, 2020.
/s/ JENARO FRANCIS WELSH, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARY A. WELSH, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM E. DICKINSON
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM E. DICKINSON, Deceased, were issued to STEPHANIE LYNN OTERO on January 16, 2020, by Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01838. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, addressed as follows:
STEPHANIE L. OTERO
c/o Marylee Warwick Jurecky, Attorney at Law
PO Box 13205, El Paso, Texas 79913 915-249-4488
Dated: January 17, 2020.
/s/ Marylee Warwick Jurecky,
Attorney for Independent Executor
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS M. PEREZ, Deceased, were issued on December 4th, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00796, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 16th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado, Dependent administrator
Attorney for the Estate of LUIS M. PEREZ
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01721
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of WILMA E. NORBECK, deceased: MARK DOUGLAS NORBECK, having been appointed independent executor of the Estate of WILMA E. NORBECK, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, on January 16, 2020, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said independent executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address: MARK DOUGLAS NORBECK, independent executor of the Estate of WILMA E. NORBECK, deceased, c/o Attorney Robert W. Tinnell, 1108 N. Campbell St., El Paso, TX 79902.
/s/ Robert W. Tinnell
Attorney at Law
1108 North Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALLEN W. SHEFFIELD, Deceased
No. 2019-CPR01130
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ALLEN W. SHEFFIELD, deceased: CHRISTINE LITES, having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of ALLEN W. SHEFFIELD, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on September 5, 2019, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
CHRISTINE LITES,
Independent Executrix
Estate of Allen W. Sheffield, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FEDERICO HERNANDEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00050 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FEDERICO HERNANDEZ Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of January, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WENDELL SNOW ARRINGTON, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00059 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WENDELL SNOW ARRINGTON Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Non-Self Proving Will Produced in Court and for Issuance of Letters Testamentary. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of January, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL WILLIAM WAYSON, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00048 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL WILLIAM WAYSON Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of January, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: BEATRIZ ADRIANA FRESCAS HERNANDEZ,
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of February, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01860 on the docket of said court and styled SERGIO HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Dependent Administration or in the Alternative Third-Party Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of January, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF LENNIE MEDINA, a/k/a LENNIE E. MEDINA, DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2019-CPR-01742
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LENNIE MEDINA a/k/a LENNIE E. MEDINA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LENNIE MEDINA a/k/a LENNIE E. MEDINA, Deceased, were issued on January 8, 2020, in Cause Number
2019-CPR01742, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSHUA MEDINA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
JOSHUA MEDINA, Independent Administrator
c/o Michael T. Milligan, Attorney at Law
4171 N. Mesa St.,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the representative at the address stated above. Dated the 17th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Michael T. Milligan
4171 N. Mesa St. Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-544-5587
Fax 915-544-2773
E-mail: elpasomike13@aol.com
Attorney for the Estate of LENNIE MEDINA a/k/a LENNIE E. MEDINA
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE ANGEL ANDOW, SR., Deceased, were issued on January 9, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01747, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to GRACIELA MARTHA ANDOW. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: GRACIELA MARTHA ANDOW, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ GRACIELA MARTHA ANDOW, Independent Executrix of the Estate of JOSE ANGEL ANDOW, SR., Deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of BENJAMIN CHACON, Deceased, were issued on January 13, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01501, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: BARBARA ORNELAS, Independent Administrator of the Estate of BENJAMIN CHACON, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of BENJAMIN CHACON, Deceased
BARBARA ORNELAS – Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Independent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 20th day of January 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DONALD LEE WARD, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01851
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONALD LEE WARD, Deceased, were granted on January 21, 2020 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01851 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LINDA STOWE WARD. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN ELMO UXER, Deceased were issued on January 21, 2020, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01845 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOHN ELMO UXER JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
John Elmo Uxer, Jr.
6821 Granero
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 21st day of January, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ISELA D. ROYER, Deceased were issued on January 21, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01844 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SARITA ROYER O’MALLEY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
SARITA ROYER O’MALLEY
933 Via Monte
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 21st day of January, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTY JANE DODDS, Deceased were issued on January 21, 2020, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01837 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHARLES DODDS, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Charles Dodds, Jr.
509 Singing Oaks Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 21st day of January, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RENZO D. MITCHELL, Deceased were issued on April 18, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01843 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ISELA NUNEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ISELA NUNEZ
7900 Big Bend Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79904
Dated the 21st day of January, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF TIMOTHY LEE DAVIDSON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of TIMOTHY LEE DAVIDSON, Deceased, were granted to KATHELEEN MICHELLE DAVIDSON ALI (“ Affiant”), formerly known as KATHLEEN MICHELLE DAVIDSON, on January 9, 2020, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01748. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, P.L.L.C.
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HILLSIDE PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT THREE DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid prices payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable,
Plans and specification may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans. Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of JOSE PRIETO, SR., a/k/a JOSE PRIETO, Deceased, were issued on January 22, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01816, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE PRIETO, JR. a/k/a JOSE PRIETO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Leonardo E. Maldonado
1411 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 22nd day of January 2020.
By: Leonardo E. Maldonado
State Bar No. 24074641
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 70-foot (overall height) Monopalm Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is 12440 Edgemere Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79938, lat/long: N 31-47-30.534 / W 106-15-24.005. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1151749.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fee.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Marilyn Zenko, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4883, Marilyn.Zenko@terracon.
Com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 1/22/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2014 NISSAN SENTRAEJN7747 3N1AB7AD7GL635841 $991.05
2005 HONDA ACCORDQYS411 1HGCM82625A003437 $623.00
2002 JEEP LIBERTY 1J8GL58K42W328071 $641.55
2003 MITSUBISHI GALANT063SAZ9 4A3AA46G83E092640 $291.55
2006 PONTIAC G6 1G2ZH158364271208 $684.95
2003 TOYOTA SEQUOIA455106B 5TDZT34A33S139172 $926.10
2007 NISSAN ALTIMA52890B5 1N4AL21E47N438685 $904.45
2004 HONDA ACCORD53719Z3 JHMCM56854C032652 $947.75
2004 BUICK RAINIER749YPV 5GADT13S242302588 $493.10
2009 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCP26479A166474 $298.25
2005 MAZDA MAZDA61370935 1YVFP80C355M06356 $254.95
2013 FORD EDGEEMX4774 2FMDK3JC9DBA37523 $233.30.
_____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at South Corner of Rojas Dr. and Bill Burnett Dr. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lot 2, Block 2, Horizon Marketplace Replat “A” El Paso County, Texas. Containing 46.549 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 20-015
Offender/Defendant Paid Electronic Monitoring
Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Offender/Defendant Paid Electronic Monitoring Services for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 13, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRUL
LCPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-014
As-Needed Paving Emulsion Material
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Paving Emulsion Material.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 13, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRUL
LCPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048