SUMMONS (Family Law)
NOTICE TO RESPONDENT (Name):
AVISO AL DEMANDADO (Nombre):
FRANCISCO I. PINEDA SR.
Petitioners name is :
Nombre del demandante: ROSEMARIE H. PINEDA
CASE NUMBER (Numero de caso):
19FL004173
You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (formFL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you.
If you do not file your Response on time the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs.
NOTICE -RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2:
These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them.
FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party.
Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para potegerio
Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo. La corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también la puede ordenar que pague manutencio y honorarios y costos legales
Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado.
AVISO – LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA PAGINA 2: Las ordenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerias acatar en cualquier lugar de California.
EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte.
The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son):
Superior Court of Santa Clara County
201 N. First Street, San Jose, CA 95113
San Jose, CA 95113
The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son):
Rosemarie H. Pineda
233 S. Sunset Ave.
San Jose, CA 95116
408-771-2769
Date (Fecha) 10/29/2019 3:51 PM
Clerk, by (Secretario, por)
/s/ Jessica Gamez
Deputy
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on December 21, 2009, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by IRMA HERNANDEZ, as mortgagor in favor of BANK OF AMERICA N.A., as mortgagee and GARY J. SOMMERFELT, as trustee, and was recorded on December 30, 2009 under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20090091545 in the real property records of El Paso, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated March 4, 2016, and recorded on March 29, 2016, under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20160020795 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors no longer occupies the property, and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of March 3, 2020 is $113,178.24; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on March 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT SIX HUNDRED AND SIX (606), IN BLOCK TWENTY-THREE (23), MOUNTAIN VIEW ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF IN VOLUME 2, PAGE 40 OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as: 8713 MOUNT BALDY DR, EL PASO, TX 79904.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: LOBBY OF FIRST FLOOR AT THE NEW EL PASO COUNTY COURTHOUSE OR AS A DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $113,178.24.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $11,317.82 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $11,317.82 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $113,178.24, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commission for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: February 3, 2020
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 North Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law 3 of El Paso County on the 27th day of December 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Park Hills One Property Owners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Alfredo R. Garcia and Rebecca M. Garcia, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1252, Docket No. 2020-SO-01213, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alfredo R. Garcia and Rebecca M. Garcia, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 6, BLOCK 2 PARK HILLS UNIT ONE, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 72, PAGES 4 AND 4A PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 27th day of January, 2020 as the property of Alfredo R. Garcia and Rebeca M. Garcia, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nine Thousand Six Hundred Twenty and 50/100 Dollars ($9,620.50) in which the actual damages are $7,775.50 through November 4, 2019, with pre-judgment interest on the actual damages at the rate of 10% per annum, plus post judgment interest at the rate of 10% per annum from the date of this judgment until paid, plus $1,500.00 in attorney fees and $345.00 costs of suit, against the said Defendants Alfredo R. Garcia and Rebecca M. Garcia and all costs of suit in favor of Park Hills One Property Owners Association
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on September 23, 2011, a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by GUILLERMO CANAVA, as mortgagor in favor of the MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A. as mortgagee and ROBERT K. FOWLER, as trustee, and was recorded on November 8, 2011 under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20110077007 in the real property records of El Paso, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated January 12, 2018, and recorded on January 23, 2018, under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20180005773 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of March 3, 2020 is $113,869.98; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994 12 U.S.C. 3571 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on March 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT FIVE HUNDRED NINETY-ONE (591), LOMA TERRACE 5-A, SECTION THREE (3), A SUBDIVISION OF THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 3, PAGE 49, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND COMMONLY KNOWN AS 8150 COOK, EL PASO, TEXAS TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON.
FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS ALSO KNOWN AS 8150 COOK DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79907
Commonly known as: 8150 COOK DR., EL PASO, TX 79907.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: LOBBY OF FIRST FLOOR AT THE NEW EL PASO COUNTY COURTHOUSE OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $113,869.98.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $11,387.00 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $11,387.00 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase prices must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is not right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner Will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner now less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $113,869.98, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: January 31, 2020
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center,
Suite 900
14160 North Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 20th day of November, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenors, El Paso County, et al, on behalf of itself and all entities it collects for, City of El Paso and El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1, Plaintiff, vs. Maria Anchondo, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV2417, Docket No. 2020-SO-01214, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Maria Anchondo, Jose Luis Anchondo, Johnny Anchondo, Yolanda Moreno, Fernando Anchondo and Pete O. Anchondo, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: Y805999015D1301
TRACK THIRTEEN (13) BLOCK FIFTEEN (15), YSELTA GRANT IN THE CITY OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8107 NORTH LOOP DR. EL PASO, TX 79907
The property of the Defendants will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventeen Thousand Seven Hundred Seventy-Nine and 57/100 Dollars ($17,779.57), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenors, El Paso County, et al, on behalf of itself and all entities it collects for City of El Paso and El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy landlords’ lien. Sale to b held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925 on February 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units B-66 Quevedo
Items include: Household Goods, Tools, Furniture
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TENNESSEE FOR THE THIRTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT AT MEMPHIS
IN RE: ADOPTION OF LUCIA YAMILETH LOPEZ BALTAZAR, (DOB: December 2, 2019)
A Minor,
ANGELICA ELIZABETH LOPEZ LOPEZ and spouse,
ERVY GONZALEZ MORALES,
Petitioners,
MIREYDA YADIRA LOPEZ BALTAZAR,
Co-Petitioner,
Vs.
ANY UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent
No. CH-20-0125, Part III
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Motion for Publication, Affidavit of Co-Petitioner and Natural Mother, Supplement to Affidavit of Co-Petitioner and Natural Mother and Affidavit of Counsel filed in this cause that the name and residence of Respondent Any Unknown Father are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent search. It further appearing that the last known whereabouts of Respondent Any Unknown Father were El Paso County, Texas. Respondent Any Unknown Father is a Hispanic male, approximately five feet tall, thin, with black hair and black eyes. The minor child was conceived in El Paso County, Texas.
It is therefore ordered that Respondent Any Unknown Father make his appearance herein at the Chancery Court of Shelby County, Tennessee, 140 Adams Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38103 on May 8, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. and answer Petitioners’ Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption or the same will be taken for confessed as to Respondent, and this cause proceeded with ex parte, and that a copy of this order be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in the El Paso Inc. of El Paso, El Paso Count, Texas.
This 7the day of February, 2020.
A True Copy – Attest:
W. Aaron Hall, Clerk & Master
By: /s/ D.C. & M
Babetta Gray Boggs, BPR #027262
Law Office of Babetta Gray Boggs, PLLC
Attorney for Petitioners
155 N. Main, Suite 203
Collierville, TN 38017
Office: 901.850.7652
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have Self Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
B58 VANESSA PARRA, E6 EDUARDO MONTANEZ, 758 ENRIQUE HERNANDEZ, 828 ALEX VARGAS, 1040 ARTURO PEREZ, 10101 THIMOTHY CHARBONNEAU, 10109 LUIS ESPINOSA 137 SYLVIA AGUIRRE, 154 ALFREDO JORDAN, 163 JESUS MEDINA 170 ANAHI RODRIGUEZ, 338 RICHARD JAUREGUI, 431 MARK NAVARRO, 437 MARTHA GARCIA, 903 LIBRADA CAMACHO.
The sale shall take place on Tuesday March 3rd at 10:00 a.m.
Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938 Stop 2. 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 3. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-018
Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F and Up to 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F and Up to 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 27, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-019
Purchase of Four (4) New Energy Star Certified Single Manufactured Homes for the Colonia Self-Help Center Program
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase of Four (4) New Energy Star Certified Single Manufactured Homes for the Colonia Self-Help Center Program.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 5, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
REQUEST FOR
QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-020
Individual Family and Parenting Skill Counseling Services
For the 65th District Court and Juvenile Probation
Department’s Strengthening Families Program
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Individual Family and Parenting Skill Counseling Services for the 65th District Court and Juvenile Probation Department’s Strengthening Families Program.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 27, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of YOLANDA ISABEL CURRY, Deceased, were issued on February 4, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01869, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICK M. CURRY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
Com
Dated the 13 day of February, 2020.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: MARCO ANTONIO SANCHEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the E-File Event Original Filing, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Tracy Cantu Almanzan
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 14th day of January, 2020 against MARCO ANTONIO SANCHEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM0244 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest Of BELLA MARIE GONZALEZ A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: BELLA MARIE GONZALEZ Date of Birth: 12/10/2017 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 7th day of February, 2020.
Tracy Cantu Almanzan
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
915-532-3889
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Pao County, Texas
By: Maritza Medina
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROBERT E. CALLIS were issued to CAROL L. CALLIS Independent Administrator on September 26, 2019 in Cause no.: 2017-CPR00633, pending in the Probate Court Number One for El Paos County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present the, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite E, El Paso Texas 79930.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GUSTAVINA CARRASCO Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01814
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GUSTAVINA CARRASCO, Deceased, were issued on the 14th day of February, 2020, in the above styled cause to HERLINDA E. GONZALEZ a/k/a LINDA GONZALEZ, independent Executor. The address of record for HERLINDA E. GONZALEZ aka LINDA GONZALEZ is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the February 13, 2020.
/s/ Rubi Heredia
Legal Assistant To
Darron Powell, Attorney for HERLINDA E. GONZALEZ aka LINDA GONZALEZ
Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN GUERRA GRIJALVA, Deceased were issued on February 11, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00078 in Probate Court #2 of El Pao County Texas, to JOHN VALENCIA GRIJALVA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 13th day of February, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN L. DESANTIS, Deceased were issued on February 11, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00004 in Probate Court #2 of El Pao County Texas, to PETER A. DeSANTIS All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Peter A. DeSantis
1229 Cerrito Alegre
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 13th day of February, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2020-CPR00075
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RAMIRO GAMBOA, deceased: PATRICIA MIRELES a.k.a. PATRICIA GAMBOA, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of RAMIRO GAMBOA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on February 10, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to com forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
PATRICIA MIRELES a.k.a PATRICIA GAMBOA
Independent Executor of the estate of RAMIRO GAMBOA, deceased
c/o Zachary g. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BRENDA CLARIRCE ODOM, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00163 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BRENDA CLARIRCE ODOM, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY LOUISE HARTNETT, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00200 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARY LOUISE HARTNETT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM KURT RAMEY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00809 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM KURT RAMEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO A. GARCIA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00180 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO A. GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administraiton, or for Third-Party Dependent Administration in the Alternative, and for Judicial Declaration Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GABRIELLE A. FITZPATRICK, were issued on February 11, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01741 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to KEVIN FITZPATRICK whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF MARTHA MUNOZ A/K/A, MARTHA G. MUNOZ A/K/A, MARTA GARCIA MUNOZ Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01133
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original letters of Testamentary for MARTHA MUNOZ, a/k/a MARTHA G. MUNOZ a/k/a MARTA GARCIA MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on 6th day of November 2019, under Docket No.
2019-CPR001133, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: KATHLEEN ANNE VILLA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
KATHLEEN ANNE VILLA
Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARTHA MUNOZ A/K/A MARTHA G. MUNOZ A/K/A MARTA GARCIA MUNOZ
c/o The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 10th day of January, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Unit up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 3/26/20 at 10:00 AM, 413 Manuel Oliveros/Manuel A. Oliveros; 616 Kenia Ontiveros; 905 Eloisa N. Martinez; 102 Mily Jaquez/Mily Karime Jaquez; 612 Joseph David Quevedo/Joe Quevedo; 315 Yolanda M. Bustamante. Metro-Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 3/26/20 at 10:00 AM. 104 Lynda Gutierrez/Lynda Kay Cordero Gutierrez; 611 Marcos Ovalle/Marcos Antonio Ovalle: 910 Losviminda F. Dimayuga; 1420 Ricardo Rodríguez; 1617 Elisa M. Aguilar/Elsa Margaita Aguilar; 1626 Maria Martinez/Maria S Martinez Sanchez. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 3/26/20 at 10:00 AM. 11 Richard Rios/Richard Rios Rios/RichardRios Anthony; 163 Linda Rosas/Linda Rosas Rosas/Linda Rosas Victoria; 182 Hector Manuel Mejia.
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RAYMOND MENA DECEASED
NO.: 2020CPR00067
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RAYMOND MENA, Deceased were issued on February 18, 2020, in Cause No.: 2020CPR00067, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to OCTAVIANA R. MENA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CRECENCIA MALDONADO DECEASED
NO.: 2019CPR01134
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CRECENCIA MALDONADO, Deceased were issued on February 11, 2020, in Cause No.: 2019CPR01134, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to SYLVIA TREJO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: GEORGE EDWARD MONTELONGO DECEASED
NO.: 2019CPR01540
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GEORGE EDWARD MONTELONGO, Deceased were issued on November 13, 2019, in Cause No.: 2019CPR01540, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to LETICIA MONTELONGO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ROSENDO DAVID DEL VALLE, Deceased, were issued on December 17th, 2019 in Cause No. 2019CPR01787 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: RUDY GUTIERREZ.. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
RUDY GUTIERREZ, Temporary Dependent
Administrator of the Estate of ROSENDO DAVID DEL VALLE
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of February, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; PATRICIA GUADALUPE GARCIA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Osvaldo De La Paz Gonzalez
800 Myrtle Apt. 12
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 18th day of September, 2019 against PATRICIA GUADALUPE GARCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM6119 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage OSVALDO DE LA PAZ and PATRICIA GUADALUPE GARCIA A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said court Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 15th day of January, 2020.
OSVALDO DE LA PAZ GONZALEZ
800 Myrtle Apt. 12
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Amelia Partida
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” VICTOR GERARDO GUEL, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, JENNIFER MENDOZA GUEL’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Carlos M. Quinonez
On this the 7th day of February, 2020 in this case, numbered 2019DCM2708 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of JENNIFER MENDOZA GUEL AND VICTOR GERARDO GUEL AND IN THE INTEREST OF A.J.G. AND F.V.G., CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows; Child’s Name: ANGEL JESUS GUEL Date of Birth: 12/10/2014 Child’s Name: FERNANDA VICTORIA GUEL Date of Birth: 03/02/2016
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 13th day of February, 2020.
Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
11890 Vista Del Sol Ste A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of SALVADOR MENDEZ JR., Deceased, were issued to MARIA C. LEYVA, in Case number 2018CPR00753, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Ray Gutierrez, Attorney at Law, 1226 E. Yandell Dr., El Paso, Texas 79902.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ROSEMARY RICHIE AKA ROSEMARIE RICHIE, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR00836
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ROSEMARY RICHIE AKA ROSEMARIE RICHIE, Deceased, were issued on the 5th day of December, 2020, in the above styled cause to AUSTIN KALEB HEINEMANN, Independent Executor. The address of record for AUSTIN KALEB HEINEMANN is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 18th February, 2020.
/s/ Darron Powell
Darron Powell
Attorney for AUSTIN KALEB HEINEMANN,
Independent Executor
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale to satisfy a landlord lien sale to be held at Mountaindale Self Storage 330 Waymore El Paso Texas 79902 (915-542-3010).
@ 9:00 AM March 20, 2020. Content sold for cash to the highest bidder. Tenants properties include:
VICENTE ORTEGA #202 household goods, refrigerator, furniture
FERNANDO A. RODRIGUEZ #207 Restaurant Furniture
FERNANDO A. RODRIGUEZ #125 Restaurant Commercial buffet, Ice Maker, refrigerator, stoves, sinks
GRISELDA MORALES #124 Bicycles, household items
WILLIAM NELSON #146 Compressor, music, equipment, washer, jackstand, skillsaw, auger, grill
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” LORENZO RODRIGUEZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, MARTHA RODRIGUEZ’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Petitioner MARTHA RODRIGUEZ on this the 10th day of June, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM3766 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of MARTHA RODRIGUEZ and LORENZO RODRIGUEZ and IN THE INTEREST OF N.R., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: NEFTALI RODRIGUEZ Date of Birth: 10/18/2005. The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 14th day of February, 2020.
Martha Rodriguez
Petitioner
10780 Valle Dale Rd.
El Paso, TX 79927
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 2/19/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN #BAL
2016 FORD FUSION CHESPIN 3FA6POK96GR362237 $254.95
2007 DODGE CALIBER 1B3HB28B87D212938 $229.95
UNKNOWN GO CART $298.25
2003 FORD EXPEDITIONAESA561FMFU18L23LA69564 $449.80
1997 BMW 328i WBABK7325VET64642 $601.35
2004 FORD ESCAPE 1FMYU93114KB19424 $817.85
2007 VOLKSWAGEN RABBITGNJ3948 WVWAR71K87W204670 $817.85
1980 CHEVROLET EL CAMINO 3M01470 1W80HAR410313 $687.95
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA TERESA GALVAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00224 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA TERESA GALVAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO MARQUEZ A/K/A FRANK H. MARQUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00232 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO MARQUEZ A/K/A FRANK H. MARQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALBERTO PALACIOS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00226 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALBERTO PALACIOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Administration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JULIE A. MINCHEY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00228 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JULIE A. MINCHEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL VICTOR MUNOZ, JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00222 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL VICTOR MUNOZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THOMAS A. SCHOBER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00707 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of THOMAS A. SCHOBER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Third-Party Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROSA MARIA BAEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00238 on the docket of said court and styled FRANCISCO J. RAMIREZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of February, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARTIN FELDY, JEANIE KOVACS EDWARD VOREIS, EDWARD MARIAN, YAZMIN FELDY AND JOANN EVANS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00241
on the docket of said court and styled GERALD M. FELDY, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of February, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
NOTICE
Pursuant to chapter 59, Texas property code: SAFARI SELF STORAGE which is located at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and clean up may be temporarily required. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in units of the following tenants with brief description of contents in each UNIT: unit #45# include house hold items, crafts, furniture, tire / rims & electronics.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF MANUEL BARRIOS A/K/A MANUEL M. BARRIOS, DECEASED
Cause No. 2019-CPR01261
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for MANUEL BARRIOS a/k/a MANUEL M. BARRIOS, Deceased, were issued on 6th day of November 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR01261, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to: TANIA MAESA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
TANIA MAESA
Independent Administrator of the Estate of MANUEL BARRIOS a/k/a MANUEL M. BARRIOS
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 10th day of January, 202.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALICIA SARRE DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
No. 2019-CPR01271
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STEFAN G. SARRE, Deceased, were issued on November 27, 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR01271 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to STEFAN E. SARRE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, STEFAN E. SARRE
Estate of ALICIA SARRE, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 19th day of February, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net – Email
By: /s/ Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Election Department will conduct its Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for the March 2020 Primary Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in the El Paso County Courthouse.
Aviso de la Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso llevará a cabo su Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación el Martes 25 de Febrero de 2020 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Primaria de Marzo de 2020. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en la Corte del Condado de El Paso.
Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Election Department will conduct its Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for the March 2020 Primary Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in the El Paso County Courthouse.
Aviso de la Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso llevará a cabo su Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación el Viernes 28 de Febrero de 2020 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Primaria de Marzo de 2020. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en la Corte del Condado de El Paso.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-021
County’s 2020 Road and Bridge
Crack Sealing Project
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for County’s 2020 Road and Bridge Crack Sealing Project.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 12, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048