_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Christopher Nunez
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court No. One In the 448th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of June, 2018 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of May, 2017 in cause number 2017-CPR00680 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of Joe Nunez; Robert Nunez Plaintiff vs. Erica Nunez. Joe Nunez deceased and all claimants, Defendants.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of May 2018.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Deputy Ana Sanchez
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: REYNA HERNANDEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, GEORGINNA DEL VALLE, 5770 GATEWAY EAST, EL PASO, TX 79905, on 01/29/2019, in this case numbered 2019DCV0385 on the docket of said court and style:
Hector Perez
VS
Reyna Hernandez
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
PLAINTIFF HECTOR PEREZ SEEKS RECOVERY OF DAMAGES AGAINST REYNA HERNANDEZ IN CONNECTION WITH AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2017 IN EL PASO, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Requests for Disclosure on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of June 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Stephanie V. Aguilar, Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: TYRON COPELAND Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 346th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, GEORGINNA DEL VALLE, 5770 GATEWAY EAST, EL PASO, TX 79905, on 11/12/2018, in this case numbered 2018DCV4297 on the docket of said court and style:
Guillermo Martinez
VS
Tyron Copeland
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, Guillermo Martinez seeks recovery of damages against Tyron Copeland in connection with an Automobile Accident that occurred on January 25, 2017 in El Paso, Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Requests for Disclosure on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 24th day of June 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: DAVID PIMENTAL and CARLOS FRAGOSO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday September 9, 2019, before the Honorable 448thth District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, DANIEL S. GONZALEA, 909 E. RIO GRANDE, EL PASO, TX.79902 on the 29th day of October, 2015, in this case numbered 2015DCV3650 on the docket of said court and style:
Cardenas, L.P., a Texas Limited Partnership
vs
Xl Ultra Lounge, LLC, A Texas Limited Liability Company, El Paso Capitol Group, David Pimental and Carlos Fragoso
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Breach of Contract, property located at 100 Americas Ave. South, El Paso, Texas 79907 as more is more fully shown by plaintiff’s petition on file in this suit.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of July 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDNAT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the Clerk who issued this cittion by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EDDIE FLORES BARRAZA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Brian S. Bellamy
7200 N. Mopac Expressway
Suite 270
Austin, TX 78731
On 09/29/2017 in this case numbered 2017DTX1098 on the docket of said court and styled:
PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, AS AGENT AND ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR PROPEL FUNDING
NATIONAL 1, LLC
VS.
MARIA C. FLORES, ET AL
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff, PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC SEEKS TO RECOVER DAMAGES FROM DEFENDANT, EDDIE FLORES BARRAZA (IN REM ONLY) AND MARIA C. FLORES, FOR DELINQUENT TAXES, WHICH WAS FILED ON OR ABOUT SEPTEMBER 29, 2017
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the sea lof said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of August, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By : Gloria Rodriguez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 464 Emerald Pass Avenue, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being re-platted. The subject property is legally described as Lot 51, Block 3, Emerald Park Unit 2. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday September 16, 2019, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303,500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF
ROBERT V. POLEY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROBERT V. POLEY, Deceased, were granted to EDGAR PHINNEY on August 20, 2019, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01093. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: SIMON CHAVEZ DECEASED
Cause No. 2019-CPR00988
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SIMON CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 20, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00988, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: CONCEPCION ACOSTA DE CHAVEZ. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 22, 2019
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
9915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of SIMON CHAVEZ
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF VICENTA S. QUESADA, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00956
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VICENTA S. QUESADA, Deceased, were issued on August 15, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00956, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ABELARDO R. QUESADA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 22nd day of August, 2019.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey
8732 Alameda
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
Attorney for ABELARDO R. QUESADA
State Bar No.: 24074058
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: GERONIMO BENAVIDEZ, JR., a/k/a GERONIMO BENAVIDES, JR. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition In Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Richard Deck
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 5th day of October, 2018 against GERONIMO BENAVIDEZ, JR., a/k/a GERONIMO BENAVIDES, JR. Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM6894 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of M.S.S. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: MARYLIN SCARLETT STEWART Date of Birth: 06/04/2018 Place of birth: El Paso, Texas
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of August, 2019.
Richard Deck
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
D8 IRIS SANCHEZ D37 DINA HAGELSIEB B67 DANIEL GONZALEZ B77 GABRIELA RENTERIA C47 MICHELLE AVILA 213 RICHARD BURGESS 514 ALEX LOPEZ 628 ERNEST MADRID 819 FELIX ORTEGA 903 ROSE MARY HUANACO 1012 MAYRA PIZARRO 906 RUBEN SANTA CRUZ 730 CARMEN MARTINEZ 271 ARTURO/NORMA RIVERA 266 ANGELICA OLIVAS 614 CESAR LOPEZ JR. 754 VIRGINIA IBARRA 222 ROBERTO DAVILA 536 TIRSO BONILLO 810 EDGAR GOVEA
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, September 17, at 10:00 a.m.
Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 1.3070 Joe Battle Blvd El Paso, TX 79938 Stop 2. 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928 Stop 3. 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 4. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARTA MARIA VAUGHAN, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00867
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARTA MARIA VAUGHAN, Deceased, were issued on August 22, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00867, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JORGE PONCE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
Attorney at Law
800 N. Yarbrought Ste. B
El Paso, TX 79915
Dated the 22nd day of August, 2019.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915- 500-4242 Facsimile
By: Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JOSE ALEJANDRO PEREZ MENENDEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Justo Fernandez-Gonzalez
8811 Mercury
El Paso, TX 79904
On this the 3rd day of June, 2019 against JOSE ALEJANDRO PEREZ MENENDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3625 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: F.L.P. a Minor Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: FERNANDA LUCIA PEREZ Date of Birth 04/29/2016 Place of Birth: El Paso County, Texas
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of August, 2019.
Justo Fernandez-Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
8811 Mercury
El Paso, TX 79904
915-759-8373
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONNIE SHARON VANZANT-LANDERS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01191 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CONNIE SHARON VANZANT-LANDERS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT S. SUDIMACK, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2013-CPR00589 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT S. SUDIMACK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JORDAN KAE JAMROWSKI a/k/a JORDAN KAE ANCHONDO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01190 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORDAN KAE JAMROWSKI a.k.a JORDAN KAE ANCHONDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALICIA DE HARO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01186 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALICIA DE HARO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of August , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ALBINO S. REYES, Deceased, were granted to TERESA REYES on the 14th day of August 2019 by Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2019-CPR00976. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: Unknown Father, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the GRANDPARENT’S ORIGINAL PETITION IN SUIT AFFECTING THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law William B. McGlashan, 609 Myrtle Ave. Ste. 100, El Paso, Texas 79901, on this the 14th day of August, 2019 against Unknown Father, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM5322 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of A.B and A.A. Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: GRANDPARENT’S ORIGINAL PETITION IN SUIT AFFECTING THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: AVA BENSON Date of Birth: 3/10/2010 Child’s Name: ADALEE ANCHONDO Date of Birth: 10/07/2014
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of August, 2019.
William B. McGlashan
Attorney at Law
609 Myrtle #100
El Paso, Texas 79901
915-542-1883
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MABEL I. MORA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiffs Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway
14841 Dallas Parkway, Suite 425
Dallas, TX 75254
On the 22nd day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1940 on the docket of said court and styled;
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANTY
VS
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MABEL I. MORA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Plaintiff is seeking a judicial declaration that, as recourse for default under that one certain voluntary security instrument, it may proceed in accordance with the terms of such security instrument and the Texas Property Code with the non-judicial foreclosure of that certain real property, to wit: THE WEST ½ OF LOTS 6 7, 8, 9 AND 10 BLOCK 167, ALEXANDER ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of August, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta,
Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.: To: CRISTINA MEDINA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez OF THE County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Petition For Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Jason J. Lempke
1444 Montana Ave.
Suite 207
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 15th day of July, 2019 against CRISTINA MEDINA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM1996 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Matter of The Marriage of MARIO MEDINA and CRISTINA MEDINA A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; First Amended Petition For Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of August, 2019.
Jason J. Lempke
Attorney at Law
1444 Montana Ste. 207
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-544-3300
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: MARIA D ANCHONDO GONZALEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Jason J. Lempke
1444 Montana Ave.
Suite 207
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 17th day of June, 2019 against MARIA D. ANCHONDO GONZALEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM2650 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF
JOSE ALFREDO TORRES
AND
MARIA D. ANCHONDO GONZALEZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition For Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of August, 2019.
Jason J. Lempke
Attorney at Law
1444 Montana Ave.,
Suite 207
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-544-3300
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of BERTHA ZAMORA DELGADO were issued on 08/20/2019, in docket number 2019-CPR00831, pending in the Statutory Probate Court number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ANDY DELGADO, aka ANDRES DELGADO. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Estate of BERTHA ZAMORA DELGADO
C/O Enrique Garcia, Esq.
3204 Montana Ave., Ste A
El Paso, TX 79903
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FIDEL MEDRANO, Deceased were issued on August 26, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01055 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to REFUGIO MEDRANO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
REFUGIO MEDRANO
4819 Sierra Madre
El Paso, Texas 79904
Dated the 26th day of August, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANK C. HARRISON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of FRANK C. HARRISON, Deceased, was granted to ROBERTA J. HARRISON, as Independent Executor on August 27, 2019, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2019-CPR01016. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Guy N. Fields, III, 501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-4000
Telecopier: (915) 351-8925
By: Guy N. Fields, III
State Bar No.:06974700
Attorney for the Estate of FRANK C. HARRISON, Deceased
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of THOMAS PARKS, Deceased, were issued on August 26, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00799, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MICHAEL A. PARKS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Thomas Parks-Resident Agent
4629 Ambassador
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated the 27tgh day of August, 2019.
/s/ Jesus M. Olivas
Attorney for MICHAEL A. PARKS
State Bar No.: 15254672
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paos, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4402
Facsimile: (915) 307-2499
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA FRANCES TAAFFEE RITTMANN, AKA ELLA FRANCES RITTMANN, AKA ELLA TAAFFEE RITTMANN AND AKA FRANCES RITTMANN, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ELLA FRANCES TAAFFEE RITTMANN, AKA ELLA FRANCES RITTMANN, AKA ELLA TAAFFEE RITTMANN, AND AKA FRANCES RITTMANN, DECEASED, were granted to PETER ALAN RITTMANN, on August 27, 2019, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2019-CPR01091. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier; (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of ELLA FRANCES TAAFFEE RITTMANN, AKA ELLA FRANCES RITTMANN, AKA ELLA TAAFFEE RITTMANN, AND AKA FRANCES RITTMANN, DECEASED
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARTHA E. GARCIA
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the estate of MARTHA E. GARCIA were issued on August 21, 2019, Cause No. 2019CPR00977, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to THOMAS A. GARCIA. Claims should be sent to Robert Aguinaga Jr., attorney for the estate, at 1400 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them in the time and manner described by law.
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: DANIEL CAMPOS, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Marilyn K. Mungerson
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
on the 20th day of February, 2019, against DANIEL CAMPOS, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM1110 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of NATHANIEL VENZOR, Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: NATHANIEL VENZOR Date of Birth: 11/19/2018 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 28th day of August, 2019.
Marilyn K. Mungerson
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
EL PASO COUNTY
TEXAS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM
El Paso County is giving notice of the county’s intent to submit one Colonia Construction Fund applications for a grant from the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program. The grant applications request is $1,000,000 and for the construction of first-time wastewater improvement system benefiting persons located in El Conquistador & Lourdes subdivisions in the County of El Paso. The application is available for review at the offices of the El Paso County, 800 E. Overland St., Suite 200, during regular business hours.