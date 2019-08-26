_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: ALAN HERNANDEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday September 16, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number Three, El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: DANIEL ROBLEDO, ATTORNEY AT LAW, DANIEL ROBLEDO, 3000 E. Yandell Dr., El Paso, Texas 79903, on April 30, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1608 on the docket of said court and style:
ELVIRA MUNOZ AND GONZALO ARTEAGA
V.
ALAN HERNANDEZ, JOEL RAMIREZ JR. AND SANDRA VENEGAS RAMIREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows; ELVIRA MUNOZ AND GONZALO ARTEAGA bring a suit against ALAN HERNANDEZ for personal injuries to ELVIRA MUNOZ and for damages that arose from an automobile collision that occurred on May 07, 2017 in El Paso County, Texas wherein Defendant is alleged to be a negligent driver and the proximate cause of Plaintiff’s injuries and damages. A more complex description and statement is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Palintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 29th day of July 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERH El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3, of El Paso County on the 13th day of June, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SASCO Mortgage Loan Trust
2006-WF2, Plaintiff, vs. Patrick King Mulvey, Jr. Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2014DCV3597, Docket No. 2019-SO-14007, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2019, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Patrick King Mulvey, Jr. in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 26, INDIAN RIDGE SUBDIVISION UNIT 2, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 54, PAGE 11, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 2nd day of July, 2019 as the property of Patrick King Mulvey, Jr., to satisfy a judgment amounting to Two Hundred Fifty-Two Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-Two and 21/100 Dollars ($252,962.21) in favor of U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SASCO Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WF2, and costs of said suit.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION , HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Christopher Nunez
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court No. One In the 448th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of June, 2018 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of May, 2017 in cause number 2017-CPR00680 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of Joe Nunez; Robert Nunez Plaintiff vs. Erica Nunez. Joe Nunez deceased and all claimants, Defendants.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of May 2018.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Deputy Ana Sanchez
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: REYNA HERNANDEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, GEORGINNA DEL VALLE, 5770 GATEWAY EAST, EL PASO, TX 79905, on 01/29/2019, in this case numbered 2019DCV0385 on the docket of said court and style:
Hector Perez
VS
Reyna Hernandez
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
PLAINTIFF HECTOR PEREZ SEEKS RECOVERY OF DAMAGES AGAINST REYNA HERNANDEZ IN CONNECTION WITH AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2017 IN EL PASO, TEXAS.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Requests for Disclosure on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of June 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Stephanie V. Aguilar, Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: TYRON COPELAND Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 346th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, GEORGINNA DEL VALLE, 5770 GATEWAY EAST, EL PASO, TX 79905, on 11/12/2018, in this case numbered 2018DCV4297 on the docket of said court and style:
Guillermo Martinez
VS
Tyron Copeland
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, Guillermo Martinez seeks recovery of damages against Tyron Copeland in connection with an Automobile Accident that occurred on January 25, 2017 in El Paso, Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Requests for Disclosure on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 24th day of June 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: DAVID PIMENTAL and CARLOS FRAGOSO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday September 9, 2019, before the Honorable 448thth District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, DANIEL S. GONZALEA, 909 E. RIO GRANDE, EL PASO, TX.79902 on the 29th day of October, 2015, in this case numbered 2015DCV3650 on the docket of said court and style:
Cardenas, L.P., a Texas Limited Partnership
vs
Xl Ultra Lounge, LLC, A Texas Limited Liability Company, El Paso Capitol Group, David Pimental and Carlos Fragoso
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Breach of Contract, property located at 100 Americas Ave. South, El Paso, Texas 79907 as more is more fully shown by plaintiff’s petition on file in this suit.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of July 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JAMES E. THOMAS, Deceased, were issued on August 13th, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01156 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: DAWANA ENISE THOMAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DAWANA ENISE THOMAS
c/o James Kirby Read
Attorney for the Estate of JAMES E. THOMAS
615 e. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 13th day of August, 2019.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the estate of JOSE DANIEL BARRAZA, Deceased, were issued on August 15, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00909, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DONNA RAE YBARRA, Independent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of August, 2019 by Patricia Cally Llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELPIDIA ORTIZ ALONZO, Deceased, were issued on August 13, 2019 in Cause Number
2019-CPR01053 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE JESUS ALONZO a/k/a JESUS ALONZO as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
JOSE JESUS ALONZO a/k/a JESUS ALONZO
Independent executor
Estate of ELPIDIA ORTIZ ALONZO, Deceased
191 Fresno Drive
El Paso, Texas 79915
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 13, 2019.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARMEN TOVAR a/k/a CARMEN L. TOVAR, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01153 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARMEN TOVAR a/k/a CARMEN L. TOVAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SARA MARTINEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01148 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SARA MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LOUIS WILLIAM PISCOPO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01143 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LOUIS WILLIAM PISCOPO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determiantion of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLOTTE A. PIKE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01164 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHARLOTTE A. PIKE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DELMAR D. KARNES, Deceased
GREETINGS: MARK KARNES, KARLA KARNES, SUSAN KARNES, DELMAR D. KARNES JR., AND KIMBERLY KARNES; You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of September , 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of June, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00879 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DELMAR D. KARNES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of a Non Self Proving Holographic Will as a Muniment of Title (Four Years Post Decedent’s Death) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL FERNANDO RUIZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01181 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL FERNANDO RUIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship with Application for Letters of Independent Administration Upon the Estate of an Intestate Decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: PRISCILLA CASTILLO, MARK CASTILLO, JOHN CASTILLO, AND FERNANDO R. ARANA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of May, 2019 in Cause No.
2016-CPR00303 on the docket of said court and styled ESPERANZA ALVARADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration, or letters of Dependent Administration in the Alternative, and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ENRIQUE RAUL ARAGON, son of FRANCISCO GARCIA ARAGON aka FRANCISCO ARAGON
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2015-CGD00222 on the docket of said court and styled FRANCISCO GARCIA ARAGON Also Known As FRANCISCO ARAGON, An Incapacitated Person Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of a Successor Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of August, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
IN THE STATUORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF ESTATE OF: MYRIAM LUCIA MORALES FERNANDEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.:
2019-CPR-00763
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MYRIAM LUCIA MORALES FERNANDEZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration in the Estate of MYRIAM LUCIA MORALES FERNANDEZ, Deceased, were granted to GESURI RAMIREZ GARCIA on August 12, 2019, by the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2019-CPR00763. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Shelby L. McCue, 609 Myrtle Ave. Suite 100, El Paso, Texas 79901, within the time prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Shelby L. McCue
Attorney at Law
609 Myrtle Ave., Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79901
915-542-1883
915-542-3500 Fax
By: Shelby L. McCue
Texas State Bar No.: 13494200
Attorney for Independent Administrator,
GESURI RAMIREZ GARCIA
IN THE STAUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA L. FERNANDEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2018-CPR01555
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of MARIA L. FERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 20th day of August, 2019, in Docket Number 2018-CPR01555, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to TERRY FERNANDEZ, Independent Administratrix. The address of record for Terry Fernandez
3113 Garden Rock Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79938
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 20th day of August, 2019.
/s/ TERRY FERNANDEZ, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of MARIA L. FERNANDEZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROSIE BEATRICE EDWARDS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROSIE BEATRICE EDWARDS, Deceased, were granted to PATRICIA PHILLIPS MORROW, on August 20, 2019, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2019-CPR01101. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executrix, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of ROSIE BEATRICE EDWARDS
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MARTIN ADRIAN VELASQUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Second Amended Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, SERGIO MARTINEZ AND MARTHA MARTINEZ’, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
John L. Williams
On this the 22nd day of July 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM1447 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of M.V. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Second Amended Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: MAYRINE VELASQUEZ Date of Birth: 09/2/2007 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including he termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of August, 2019.
John L. Williams
Attorney at Law
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
IN THE ESTATE OF LUZ ELENA ARCHULETA ROMERO A/K/A LUZ ELENA ROMERO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR00818
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of LUZ ELENA ARCHULETA ROMERO A/K/A LUZ ELENA ROMERO, Deceased, were issued on August 15, 2019, in Cause no. 2019-CPR00818, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JULIAN ACARIZ ROMERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 15th day of August 2019.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
Attorney for JULIAN ACARIZ ROMERO
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDNAT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the Clerk who issued this cittion by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EDDIE FLORES BARRAZA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Brian S. Bellamy
7200 N. Mopac Expressway
Suite 270
Austin, TX 78731
On 09/29/2017 in this case numbered 2017DTX1098 on the docket of said court and styled:
PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, AS AGENT AND ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR PROPEL FUNDING
NATIONAL 1, LLC
VS.
MARIA C. FLORES, ET AL
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff, PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC SEEKS TO RECOVER DAMAGES FROM DEFENDANT, EDDIE FLORES BARRAZA (IN REM ONLY) AND MARIA C. FLORES, FOR DELINQUENT TAXES, WHICH WAS FILED ON OR ABOUT SEPTEMBER 29, 2017
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the sea lof said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of August, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By : Gloria Rodriguez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FELIX FIERRO, Deceased were issued on July 24, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00924, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSALIA RAMIREZ FIERRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALBERTO M. MENDOZA, Deceased were issued on August 6, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00662, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAMIRO MENDOZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
Com
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of the Estate of VIOLA TOWNSEND CHRISTMAN, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR00985
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VIOLA TOWNSEND CHRISTMAN, Deceased, were issued on the 14th day of August 2019, in Docket Number
2019-CPR00985, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to RUTH E. COLWELL a/k/a RUTH SHIVELEY COLWELL, Independent Executrix. The address of record for RUTH E. COLWELL A/K/A RUTH SHIVELEY COLWELL is 2404 Anise Dr. El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 14th day of August, 2019.
/s/ RUTH E. COLWELL A/K/A RUTH SHIVELEY COLWELL, Independent Executrix of the Estate of VIOLA TOWNSEND CHRISTMAN, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN GARCIA HERRERA A/K/A CARMEN ARMENDARIZ-HERRERA, Deceased, were issued on August 14, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00674, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to CESAR D. ARMENDARIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: CESAR D. ARMENDARIZ, Independent Executor, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ CESAR D. ARMENDARIZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of CARMEN GARCIA HERRERA a/k/a CARMEN ARMENDARIZ-HERRERA, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of HECTOR CALDERA, Deceased, were issued on August 19th, 2019 in Cause No. 1 pending in the Probate Court No.
2019-CPR00951 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERT CALDERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ROBERT CALDERA
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of August, 2019
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Pao, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA B. DAY, Deceased were issued on August 20, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01079 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSEMARIE DAY YANEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ROSEMARIE DAY YANEZ
9813 Fuschia
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 20th day of August, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA R. GOLUCKE, Deceased, were issued on August 20, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00738, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALICIA E. JOHNSON, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 20th day of August, 2019 by Patricia Cally Llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DANNY R. PEDREGON, deceased; Cause No. 2019-CPR00713; ALEXIS PEDREGON, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of DANNY R. PEDREGON, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on August 8, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, Alexis Pedregon, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 20th day of August, 2019.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTHA D. CHACON, Deceased, were issued to ALMA ROSA DE LA ROSA on August 14, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01047, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
ALMA ROSA DE LA ROSA
Independent Executrix
917 Calais Lane
El Paso, Texas 79907
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 19th of August, 2019.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: EDUARDO DIAZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Bertha Alicia Diaz
1261 Southwestern
El Paso, TX 79912
On this the 28th day of June, 2019 against EDUARDO DIAZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM4229 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of: BERTHA ALICIA DIAZ VS EDUARDO DIAZ A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of August, 2019.
Bertha Alicia Diaz
1261 Southwestern
El Paso, TX 79912
505-824-4884
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES LEONARD HURST, Deceased, were issued to MARY PINA HURST on August 14, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01049, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
MARY PINA HURST
Independent Executrix
2925 Fir Street
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 21st of August, 2019.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: DEENA JEAN GONZALEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Motion to Modify, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Carlos M. Quinonez
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr. Ste A-115
El Paso, Texas 79936
On this the 24th day of June, 2019, against DEENA JEAN GONZALEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2012DCM02433 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of Z.C.G. and G.T.G., Children A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ZANDER CESAR GONZALEZ Date of Birth: 01/01/2010 Child’s Name: GAVIN THOMAS GONZALEZ Date of Birth: 01/01/2000
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 10th day of July, 2019.
Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
11890 Vista Del Sol
Ste. A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
915-533-0009
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Sonia Cortez
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL H. MANHART a/k/a MICHAEL HERBERT MANHART DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01027
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MICHAEL H. MANHART a/k/a MICHAEL HERBERT MANHART, deceased, were issued on August 6, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01027, Pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to CHRISTINE M. MANHART and PATRICK A. MANHART, Independent Co-Executors. The address of record for CHRISTINE M. MANHART is 9009 Parkland Dr. El Paso, Texas 79925 and PATRICK A. MANHART IS 10604 Brian Mooney, El Paso, Texas 79935. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 13th of August 2019.
/s/ Brenda Lyon
Attorney for Independent Co-Executors
1401 Murchison
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 474-8402
Fax: (915) 317-1708
E-mail:lyonlaw14@gmail.com
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Tracy Cantu Almanzan
521 Texas
El Paso Texas 79901
On this the 19th day of June, 2019 against Unknown Father, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3980 on the docket of said Court and entitled; In the Interest of KRISTA ARIYANNA MCNEAL, A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: KRISTA ARIYANNA MCNEAL Date of Birth: 09/29/2018
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirement of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of August, 2019.
Tracy Cantu Almanzan
Attorney at Law
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
915-532-3889
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ELIZABETH ROSE ALVAREZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Guadalupe Rivera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Petition for Grandparent Possession or Access, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Tracy Cantu Almanzan
521 Texas
El Paso Texas 79901
On this the 11th day of July, 2019 against ELIZABETH ROSE ALVAREZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2008AG7389 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of J.A.N., a Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Grandparent Possession or Access The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name JACOB ALEXANDER NUNEZ Date of Birth: 07/04/2008 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of August, 2019.
Tracy Cantu Almanzan
Attorney at Law
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
915-532-3889
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 464 Emerald Pass Avenue, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being re-platted. The subject property is legally described as Lot 51, Block 3, Emerald Park Unit 2. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday September 16, 2019, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303,500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.