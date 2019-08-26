_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

Notice to Defendant:

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.

To: ALAN HERNANDEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday September 16, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number Three, El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.

Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: DANIEL ROBLEDO, ATTORNEY AT LAW, DANIEL ROBLEDO, 3000 E. Yandell Dr., El Paso, Texas 79903, on April 30, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1608 on the docket of said court and style:

ELVIRA MUNOZ AND GONZALO ARTEAGA 

V.

ALAN HERNANDEZ, JOEL RAMIREZ JR. AND SANDRA VENEGAS RAMIREZ 

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows; ELVIRA MUNOZ AND GONZALO ARTEAGA bring a suit against ALAN HERNANDEZ for personal injuries to ELVIRA MUNOZ and for damages that arose from an automobile collision that occurred on May 07, 2017 in El Paso County, Texas wherein Defendant is alleged to be a negligent driver and the proximate cause of Plaintiff’s injuries and damages. A more complex description and statement is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Palintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 29th day of July 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio, RM 103

El Paso, TX 79901

Attest:

NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERH El Paso County, Texas

By /s/ JoAnn Acosta, Deputy

_________________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3, of El Paso County on the 13th day of June, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SASCO Mortgage Loan Trust 

2006-WF2, Plaintiff, vs. Patrick King Mulvey, Jr. Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2014DCV3597, Docket No. 2019-SO-14007, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2019, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Patrick King Mulvey, Jr. in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

LOT 15, BLOCK 26, INDIAN RIDGE SUBDIVISION UNIT 2, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 54, PAGE 11, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

 

Levied on the 2nd day of July, 2019 as the property of Patrick King Mulvey, Jr., to satisfy a judgment amounting to Two Hundred Fifty-Two Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-Two and 21/100 Dollars ($252,962.21) in favor of U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SASCO Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WF2, and costs of said suit.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION , HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: Christopher Nunez

GREETINGS:

YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court No. One In the 448th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of June, 2018 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of May, 2017 in cause number 2017-CPR00680 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of Joe Nunez; Robert Nunez Plaintiff vs. Erica Nunez. Joe Nunez deceased and all claimants, Defendants.

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.

WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.

Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of May 2018.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By /s/ Deputy Ana Sanchez

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

Notice to Defendant:

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.

To: REYNA HERNANDEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.

Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, GEORGINNA DEL VALLE, 5770 GATEWAY EAST, EL PASO, TX 79905, on 01/29/2019, in this case numbered 2019DCV0385 on the docket of said court and style:

Hector Perez

VS

Reyna Hernandez

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

PLAINTIFF HECTOR PEREZ SEEKS RECOVERY OF DAMAGES AGAINST REYNA HERNANDEZ IN CONNECTION WITH AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2017 IN EL PASO, TEXAS.

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Requests for Disclosure on file in this suit.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of June 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio, RM 103

El Paso, TX 79901

Attest:

NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas

By /s/ Stephanie V. Aguilar, Deputy

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

Notice to Defendant:

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.

To: TYRON COPELAND Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 346th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.

Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, GEORGINNA DEL VALLE, 5770 GATEWAY EAST, EL PASO, TX 79905, on 11/12/2018, in this case numbered 2018DCV4297 on the docket of said court and style:

Guillermo Martinez

VS

Tyron Copeland

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

Plaintiff, Guillermo Martinez seeks recovery of damages against Tyron Copeland in connection with an Automobile Accident that occurred on January 25, 2017 in El Paso, Texas.

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Requests for Disclosure on file in this suit.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 24th day of June 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio, RM 103

El Paso, TX 79901

Attest:

NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas

By /s/ Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

Notice to Defendant:

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.

To: DAVID PIMENTAL and CARLOS FRAGOSO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday September 9, 2019, before the Honorable 448thth District Court of El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.

Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: ATTORNEY AT LAW, DANIEL S. GONZALEA, 909 E. RIO GRANDE, EL PASO, TX.79902 on the 29th day of October, 2015, in this case numbered 2015DCV3650 on the docket of said court and style:

Cardenas, L.P., a Texas Limited Partnership

vs

Xl Ultra Lounge, LLC, A Texas Limited Liability Company, El Paso Capitol Group, David Pimental and Carlos Fragoso

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

Breach of Contract, property located at 100 Americas Ave. South, El Paso, Texas 79907 as more is more fully shown by plaintiff’s petition on file in this suit.

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of July 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio, RM 103

El Paso, TX 79901

Attest:

NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERk El Paso County, Texas

By /s/ JoAnn Acosta, Deputy

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JAMES E. THOMAS, Deceased, were issued on August 13th, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01156 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  DAWANA ENISE THOMAS.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  

DAWANA ENISE THOMAS

c/o James Kirby Read

Attorney for the Estate of JAMES E. THOMAS

615 e. Schuster Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 13th day of August, 2019.

/s/ James Kirby Read

Attorney for Estate

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-3697

Facsimile: (915) 533-4548

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the estate of JOSE DANIEL BARRAZA, Deceased, were issued on August 15, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00909, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  DONNA RAE YBARRA, Independent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Dated the 15th day of August, 2019 by Patricia Cally Llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELPIDIA ORTIZ ALONZO, Deceased, were issued on August 13, 2019 in Cause Number 

2019-CPR01053 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  JOSE JESUS ALONZO a/k/a JESUS ALONZO as Independent Executor.  Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:

JOSE JESUS ALONZO a/k/a JESUS ALONZO

Independent executor

Estate of ELPIDIA ORTIZ ALONZO, Deceased

191 Fresno Drive

El Paso, Texas 79915

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated:  August 13, 2019.

/s/ Juan Carlos Garay

Juan Carlos Garay

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARMEN TOVAR a/k/a CARMEN L. TOVAR, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01153 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARMEN TOVAR a/k/a CARMEN L. TOVAR, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SARA MARTINEZ, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01148 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SARA MARTINEZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of August, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LOUIS WILLIAM PISCOPO, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01143 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LOUIS WILLIAM PISCOPO, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determiantion of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of August, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLOTTE A. PIKE, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01164 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHARLOTTE A. PIKE, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of August, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DELMAR D. KARNES, Deceased

GREETINGS: MARK KARNES, KARLA KARNES, SUSAN KARNES, DELMAR D. KARNES JR., AND KIMBERLY KARNES;  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th  day of September , 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of June, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00879 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DELMAR D. KARNES, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Probate of a Non Self Proving Holographic Will as a Muniment of Title (Four Years Post Decedent’s Death)  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of August, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL FERNANDO RUIZ, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01181 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL FERNANDO RUIZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship with Application for Letters of Independent Administration Upon the Estate of an Intestate Decedent.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of August, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  PRISCILLA CASTILLO, MARK CASTILLO, JOHN CASTILLO, AND FERNANDO R. ARANA

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of May, 2019 in Cause No. 

2016-CPR00303 on the docket of said court and styled ESPERANZA ALVARADO, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Amended Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration, or letters of Dependent Administration in the Alternative, and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of August, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Melissa Prieto

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  ENRIQUE RAUL ARAGON, son of FRANCISCO GARCIA ARAGON aka FRANCISCO ARAGON

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of July, 2019 in Cause No. 

2015-CGD00222 on the docket of said court and styled FRANCISCO GARCIA ARAGON Also Known As FRANCISCO ARAGON, An Incapacitated Person Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Appointment of a Successor Permanent  Guardian of the Person.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of August, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Melissa Prieto

Deputy

_________________________________________________

IN THE STATUORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF ESTATE OF:  MYRIAM LUCIA MORALES FERNANDEZ DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 

2019-CPR-00763

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MYRIAM LUCIA MORALES FERNANDEZ

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration in the Estate of MYRIAM LUCIA MORALES FERNANDEZ, Deceased, were granted to GESURI RAMIREZ GARCIA on August 12, 2019, by the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2019-CPR00763.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Shelby L. McCue, 609 Myrtle Ave. Suite 100, El Paso, Texas 79901, within the time prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

Shelby L. McCue

Attorney at Law

609 Myrtle Ave., Suite 100

El Paso, Texas 79901

915-542-1883

915-542-3500 Fax

By:  Shelby L. McCue

Texas State Bar No.: 13494200

Shelby.L.McCue@omhplaw.com

Attorney for Independent Administrator, 

GESURI RAMIREZ GARCIA

_________________________________________________

IN THE STAUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA L. FERNANDEZ, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2018-CPR01555

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of MARIA L. FERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 20th day of August, 2019, in Docket Number 2018-CPR01555, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to TERRY FERNANDEZ, Independent Administratrix.  The address of record for Terry Fernandez

3113 Garden Rock Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79938

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 20th day of August, 2019.

/s/ TERRY FERNANDEZ, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of MARIA L. FERNANDEZ, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROSIE BEATRICE EDWARDS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROSIE BEATRICE EDWARDS, Deceased, were granted to PATRICIA PHILLIPS MORROW, on August 20, 2019, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2019-CPR01101.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executrix, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.

Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.

4695 N. Mesa

El Paso, Texas 79912

Telephone: (915) 545-1133

Telecopier:  (915) 545-4433

By:  Joshua F. Rhoads

State Bar No. 24088296

Attorneys for the Estate of ROSIE BEATRICE EDWARDS

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  MARTIN ADRIAN VELASQUEZ, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Second Amended Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner’s, SERGIO MARTINEZ AND MARTHA MARTINEZ’, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by

Attorney at Law

John L. Williams

On this the 22nd day of July 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM1447 on the docket of said Court and styled:

In the Interest of M.V.  A Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit;  Second Amended Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  MAYRINE VELASQUEZ  Date of Birth: 09/2/2007  Place of Birth:  El Paso, Texas

The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including he termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 5th day of August, 2019.

John L. Williams

Attorney at Law

1119 E. San Antonio

El Paso, TX 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Lori Gonzalez

Deputy

_________________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF LUZ ELENA ARCHULETA ROMERO A/K/A LUZ ELENA ROMERO, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2019-CPR00818

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of LUZ ELENA ARCHULETA ROMERO A/K/A LUZ ELENA ROMERO, Deceased, were issued on August 15, 2019, in Cause no. 2019-CPR00818, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  JULIAN ACARIZ ROMERO.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC

800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B

El Paso, Texas 79915

Dated the 15th day of August 2019.

The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC

800 N.  Yarbrough, Ste. B

El Paso, Texas 79915

915-500-4277 Telephone

915-500-4242 Facsimile

By:  Albert Nabhan Jr.

State Bar No. 24098908

Attorney for JULIAN ACARIZ ROMERO

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDNAT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the Clerk who issued this cittion by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  EDDIE FLORES BARRAZA  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Brian S. Bellamy

7200 N. Mopac Expressway

Suite 270

Austin, TX 78731

On 09/29/2017 in this case numbered 2017DTX1098 on the docket of said court and styled:

PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, AS AGENT AND ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR PROPEL FUNDING

NATIONAL 1, LLC

VS.

MARIA C. FLORES, ET AL

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Plaintiff, PROPEL FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC SEEKS TO RECOVER DAMAGES FROM DEFENDANT, EDDIE FLORES BARRAZA (IN REM ONLY) AND MARIA C. FLORES, FOR DELINQUENT TAXES, WHICH WAS FILED ON OR ABOUT SEPTEMBER 29, 2017

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the sea lof said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on  this the 5th day of August, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, 

Room 103

El Paso Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By :  Gloria Rodriguez

Deputy

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FELIX FIERRO, Deceased were issued on July 24, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00924, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ROSALIA RAMIREZ FIERRO.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted, 

/s/ David J. Ellis

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 06561550

4115 Trowbridge

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone: (915) 566-7000

Facsimile: (915) 566-0111

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALBERTO M. MENDOZA, Deceased were issued on August 6, 2019, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00662, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to:  RAMIRO MENDOZA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted, 

/s/ David J. Ellis

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 06561550

4115 Trowbridge

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone: (915) 566-7000

Facsimile: (915) 566-0111

E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.

Com

_________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter Of the Estate of VIOLA TOWNSEND CHRISTMAN, Deceased

Cause No. 2019-CPR00985

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VIOLA TOWNSEND CHRISTMAN, Deceased, were issued on the 14th day of August 2019, in Docket Number 

2019-CPR00985, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to RUTH E. COLWELL a/k/a RUTH SHIVELEY COLWELL, Independent Executrix.  The address of record for RUTH E. COLWELL A/K/A RUTH SHIVELEY COLWELL is 2404 Anise Dr. El Paso, Texas 79936.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 14th day of August, 2019.

/s/ RUTH E. COLWELL A/K/A RUTH SHIVELEY COLWELL, Independent Executrix of the Estate of VIOLA TOWNSEND CHRISTMAN, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

_________________________________________________

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN GARCIA HERRERA A/K/A CARMEN ARMENDARIZ-HERRERA, Deceased, were issued on August 14, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00674, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to CESAR D. ARMENDARIZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Claims should be addressed in care of the representative:  CESAR D. ARMENDARIZ, Independent Executor, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.

/s/ CESAR D. ARMENDARIZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of CARMEN GARCIA HERRERA a/k/a CARMEN ARMENDARIZ-HERRERA, Deceased

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of HECTOR CALDERA, Deceased, were issued on August 19th, 2019 in Cause No. 1 pending in the Probate Court No. 

2019-CPR00951 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  ROBERT CALDERA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

ROBERT CALDERA

c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.

Attorney at Law

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 20th day of August, 2019

/s/ James Kirby Read

Attorney for Estate

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Pao, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-3697

Facsimile: (915) 533-4548

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA B. DAY, Deceased were issued on August 20, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01079 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSEMARIE DAY YANEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

ROSEMARIE DAY YANEZ

9813 Fuschia

El Paso, Texas 79925

Dated the 20th day of August, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA R. GOLUCKE, Deceased, were issued on August 20, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00738, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ALICIA E. JOHNSON, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Dated the 20th day of August, 2019 by Patricia Cally Llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DANNY R. PEDREGON, deceased; Cause No. 2019-CPR00713; ALEXIS PEDREGON, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of DANNY R. PEDREGON, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on August 8, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, Alexis Pedregon, within the time prescribed by law, at the following:  Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912.  Dated this the 20th day of August, 2019.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTHA D. CHACON, Deceased, were issued to ALMA ROSA DE LA ROSA on August 14, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CPR01047, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.

ALMA ROSA DE LA ROSA

Independent Executrix

917 Calais Lane

El Paso, Texas 79907

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 19th of August, 2019.

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  EDUARDO DIAZ, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by

Bertha Alicia Diaz

1261 Southwestern

El Paso, TX 79912

On this the 28th day of June, 2019 against EDUARDO DIAZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM4229 on the docket of said Court and entitled:

In the Matter of the Marriage  of:  BERTHA ALICIA DIAZ VS EDUARDO DIAZ  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Divorce.  The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of August, 2019.

Bertha Alicia Diaz

1261 Southwestern

El Paso, TX 79912

505-824-4884

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Crystal C. Sanchez

Deputy

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES LEONARD HURST, Deceased, were issued to MARY PINA HURST on August 14, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01049, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.

MARY PINA HURST

Independent Executrix

2925 Fir Street

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 21st of August, 2019.

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  DEENA JEAN GONZALEZ, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Motion to Modify, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Carlos M. Quinonez

11890 Vista Del Sol Dr. Ste A-115

El Paso, Texas 79936

On this the 24th day of June, 2019, against DEENA JEAN GONZALEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2012DCM02433 on the docket of said Court and entitled:  In the Interest of Z.C.G. and G.T.G., Children  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Petition to Modify Parent-child Relationship  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name:  ZANDER CESAR GONZALEZ  Date of Birth:  01/01/2010  Child’s Name:  GAVIN THOMAS GONZALEZ  Date of Birth: 01/01/2000

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 10th day of July, 2019.

Carlos M. Quinonez

Attorney at Law

11890 Vista Del Sol 

Ste. A-115

El Paso, TX 79936

915-533-0009

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  Sonia Cortez

Deputy

_________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL H. MANHART a/k/a MICHAEL HERBERT MANHART DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01027

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MICHAEL H. MANHART a/k/a MICHAEL HERBERT MANHART, deceased, were issued on August 6, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01027, Pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to CHRISTINE M. MANHART and PATRICK A. MANHART, Independent Co-Executors.  The address of record for CHRISTINE M. MANHART is 9009 Parkland Dr. El Paso, Texas 79925 and PATRICK A. MANHART IS 10604 Brian Mooney, El Paso, Texas 79935.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Signed the 13th of August 2019.

/s/ Brenda Lyon

Attorney for Independent Co-Executors

1401 Murchison

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 474-8402

Fax: (915) 317-1708

E-mail:lyonlaw14@gmail.com

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District  Court of El Paso County, Texas,  at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by 

Attorney at Law

Tracy Cantu Almanzan

521 Texas

El Paso Texas 79901

On this the 19th day of June, 2019 against Unknown Father, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3980 on the docket of said Court and entitled;  In the Interest of KRISTA ARIYANNA MCNEAL,  A Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name:  KRISTA ARIYANNA MCNEAL  Date of Birth: 09/29/2018

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirement of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of August, 2019.

Tracy Cantu Almanzan

Attorney at Law

521 Texas

El Paso, TX 79901

915-532-3889

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Lori Gonzalez

Deputy

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  ELIZABETH ROSE ALVAREZ, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Guadalupe Rivera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Petition for Grandparent Possession or Access, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Tracy Cantu Almanzan

521 Texas

El Paso Texas 79901

On this the 11th day of July, 2019 against ELIZABETH ROSE ALVAREZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2008AG7389 on the docket of said Court and entitled:  In the Interest of J.A.N., a Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  First Amended Petition for Grandparent Possession or Access  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name JACOB ALEXANDER NUNEZ  Date of Birth:  07/04/2008  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of August, 2019.

Tracy Cantu Almanzan

Attorney at Law

521 Texas

El Paso, TX 79901

915-532-3889

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Lori Gonzalez

Deputy 

_________________________________________________

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

Revision of Plat

Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)

 

The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 464 Emerald Pass Avenue, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being re-platted.  The subject property is legally described as Lot 51, Block 3, Emerald Park Unit 2.  The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.

The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday September 16, 2019, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303,500 E. San Antonio Street.

Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901.  Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.

Tags