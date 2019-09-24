THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have ben sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  DENISE CADENA  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Teresa K-Sue Park

1331 Texas Ave.

El Paso, TX 79901

On 03/03/2017 in this case numbered 2017DCV0742 on the docket of said court and styled:

KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI, (A/K/A KARI-ANN E. FAULK) (A/K/A KARI CAPOZZELLI) and SANTA MARTINEZ

VS.

VICTOR DENNIS, KV HOMES LLC, TEXAS TITLE COMPANY, AND DENISE CADENA, ET AL

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  This suit is filed by Plaintiffs KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI against Defendant DENISE  CADENA.  In the suit, Plaintiff KARRI-ANN CAPOZZELLI sued Defendant DENISE CADENA for having a joint enterprise with Defendant VICTOR DENNIS that resulted in fraud and breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of August, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  JoAnn Acosta 

Deputy

 ____________________________________________________

NOTICE

Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy landlord’s lien.  Sale to be held at BASSETT SELF STORAGE, PARK, 6565 Edgemere Blvd.  El Paso, TX 79925 at 9:00 a.m. on October 15, 2019.  Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash, seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale.  Property includes the contents of the units of the following tenants.  SWTL INC.; Household furniture, Army gear, 2 camping stoves etc.  NUNEZ FRANCISCA;  stand up freezer, sofa, microwave, 2 dressers, 14 boxes, radio, household goods.  CENA MICHAEL: 8 totes 2 folding chairs, 3 boxes, 2 small tool boxes.  ORTIZ BRIDGET:  boxes, household furniture etc.  PEI WEI ASIAN DINER; full of boxes of paperwork, 2 table stands, dish washing trays.  PLACE ELIZABETH; treadmill, ironing board, king size mattresses, 50 boxes, 2 bags JIMENEZ REBECCA;  Pool table  DAYE JERRY:  12 boxes, weights, king size mattress wet, sofa sectional carpet cleaner, folding table storage bench.  GUTIERREZ PATRICIA;  Perlita’s grocery sign, end table, pot & pans.  ACOSTA LUZ; sofa, fan, dresser, baby carrier, 5 bags, toaster oven, household goods.  The public is invited to attend by the Bassett Self Storage management team Date this 05, day of September, 2019.

____________________________________________________

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

CSJ: 2552-04-041

PARCEL: 72

STATE OF TEXAS 

COUNTY OF EL PASO

TO:  The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12 foot wide strip of land reserved for railroad use,  MUNDY HEIGHTS ADDITION to the City of El Paso and Belonging To Unknown Owners, (No record information found), said 0.386 (16,832 SQ. FT.) TRACT, AS SHOWN ON A RIGHT-OF-WAY SKETCH PREPARED BY SAM, INC. FOR THIS PARCEL, upon whom citation may be served by publication.

You are hereby notified that a hearing will be held at 10:00 o’clock a.m., on the first Monday after the expiration of forty-two (42) days from the date of issuance hereof, that is to say Monday, the 21st day of October, 2019, and at Valencia Room Radisson Hotel, 1770 Airway Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79925

To assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned.

The State of Texas filed a First Amended Petition for Condemnation with the Judge of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 7th day of August, 2019, in Cause No. 2019DCV2658 which is styled  The State of Texas v. The City of El Paso, et al.  The Plaintiff is the State of Texas.  The Defendants are:  The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.386 acre (16,832 SQ. FT.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12 foot wide strip of land reserved for railroad use,  MUNDY HEIGHTS ADDITION to the City of El Paso and belonging to Unknown Owners, (No record information found), said 0.386 (16,832 SQ. FT.) tract, as shown on a right-of -way sketch prepared by SAM, Inc. for this parcel, upon whom citation may be served by publication, and, if any of them be deceased, their respective heirs and legal representatives, if any;  

The City of El Paso; El Paso County; El Paso Independent School District; and University Medical Center of El Paso.

The name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff is Clint Harbour, Assistant Attorney General P.O. Box 12548, Austin, Texas 78711-2548.

This suit is an eminent domain proceeding in which the State of Texas is condemning a tract of land located in El Paso County, Texas, containing a 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12-foot wide strip of land reserved for rail road use, Mundy Heights addition to the City of El Paso and belonging to unknown owners, (no record information found), said 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) tract, as shown on a right-of-way sketch prepared by SAM, Inc., for this parcel, being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number.  The interests of these Defendants are that they either own or claim an interest in said property, subject to unpaid accrued taxes.

You are  further notified that you may appear at the hearing before the Special Commissioners and present evidence you desire on the issue of damages to be assessed against the State.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the Special Commissioners may proceed to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned.  If this Notice is not served within ninety (90) days after its issuance, it shall be retuned forthwith.

Issued this 6th day of September 2019.

/s/ Francisco Guzman

/s/ Richard O. Martinez

/s/ Stephen Nickey

SPECIAL COMMISSIONERS

____________________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  The sale will be held on 9/30/19 at 10:00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936.  Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash.  Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale.  Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).

UNIT #B102- LORENA DE LA CERDA  Plastic bins, lamp, décor, end tables, game table

UNIT #C115 – YOLANDA HERNANDEZ  Boxes, washer, dryer, coffee table, tv, roof rack, chair, bed frame, plastic bins

UNIT# E204 – CARLOS RICO  Bed, sofa, coffee table, media center

UNIT#E236 – ANA KERSEY  Shoes, clothes, toys, bed, a/c units, boxes & plastic bins

 ____________________________________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST

 

Hunt Communities Holding, L.P. is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Hillside Park Units 3, 4, 5 &6.

Reduce the minimum local residential right-of- way from 60 feet to 54feet.

Reduce the minimum lot size from 6000 square feet to 4700 squarefeet.

Reduce the minimum lot frontage width from50 feet to 47feet.

Increase the arterial right-of-way width from 90 feet to 94feet.

 

The proposed subdivisions are located in a portion of Section 18, Block 79, Township 3, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.

 

Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM AUSTIN PRIBILA, Deceased, were issued on September 11, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01045, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ANGELO MARIO PRIBILA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 12th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel:  (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT L. ONICK, Deceased, were issued on September 9, 2019, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01114, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  KARLA S. ONICK.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 12th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel:  (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARITA CONTRERAS, Deceased, were issued on September 9th, 2019, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01116, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  FRANCISCO JAVIER CONTRERAS.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 13th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel:  (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

____________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  ANTONIO MERAZ DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2019CPR00873

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO MERAZ, Deceased, were issued on September 11, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00873, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  ALMA ISELA MERAZ.  The residence of the Independent Executrix is:

c/o:  Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: September 12, 2019

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 351-7693

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No.: 14199590

Attorney for the estate of ANTONIO MERAZ, Deceased

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT JOHN MCLELLAN, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to CAROLYNN O’CONNOR McLELLAN and RICHARD WILLIAMS, as independent co-executors of the estate of ROBERT JOHN McLELLAN, deceased, on September 11, 2019 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in cause No. 

2019-CPR01073.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the co-executors, c/o Richard Bonner with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP,  221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401..

CAROLYNN O’CONNOR McLELLAN and RICHARD WILLIAMS, independent co-executors of the estate of ROBERT JOHN McLELLAN, deceased

____________________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF LORENZO MATA, JR. DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01144

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for Estate of LORENZO MATA, JR. Deceased, were issued on September 11, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01144 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ALICIA SIFUENTES.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Karen Colon

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 11th day of September, 2019.

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 858-0665

Facsimile: (915) 858-3116

/s/ Karen Colon

Karen Colon Colon

State Bar No.: 24074058

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIE WRIGHT, JR., Deceased, were issued on September 11, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00846, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ANNA WRIGHT.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936-5161

Dated September 11, 2019.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ANNA WRIGHT

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROSE ANN HOY, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROSE ANN HOY, Deceased, were granted to ANNETTE HOY, on September 10, 2019, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2019-CPR01117.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o C. Michael Ginnings, Gordon Dais Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.

Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.

4695 N. Mesa

El Paso, Texas 79912

Telephone: (915) 545-1133

Telecopier: (915) 545-4433

By:  C. Michael Ginnings

State Bar No. 07967500

Attorneys for the Estate of ROSE ANN HOY

____________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAGDALENA MOLINA, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01172

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAGDALENA MOLINA, Deceased, were granted on September 12, 2019 under Docket Number 

2019-CPR01171 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  ROSA ESTELA MARDIS.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

C/O Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. 

____________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter Of The Estate of JOSE FELIZ VALERIO A/K/A 

JOSE FELIX VALERIO, Deceased

Cause No. 2019-CPR01052

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE FELIZ VALERIO A/K/A JOSE FELIX VALERIO, Deceased, were issued on the 12th day of September 2019, in Docket Number 

2019-CPR01052, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DOMINIC VALERIO a/k/a DOMINIC RENALDO VALERIO, Independent Executor.  The address of record for DOMINIC VALERIO A/K/A DOMINIC RENALDO VALERIO is 107 Trinity Dr., Kyle, Texas 78640.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Signed the 12th day of September, 2019.

/s/ DOMINIC VALERIO A/K/A DOMINIC RENALDO VALERIO, Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE FELIZ VALERIO A/K/A JOSE FELIX VALERIO, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

____________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF:  FREDERICK MAXWELL MCABEE, JR. a/k/a FREDERICK MCABEE, DECEASED

Cause No. 2019-CPR01211

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF NAME/DECEASED, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FREDERICK MAXWELL MCABEE, JR. a/k/a FREDERICK MCABEE, Deceased were issued on September 10, 2019, in Cause Number 

2019-CPR01211 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  LINDA JOY MCABEE.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows;

LINDA JOY MCABEE

Independent Executrix, Estate of FREDERICK MAXWELL MCABEE, JR., a/k/a FREDERICK MCABEE, Deceased

c/o James E. Baumann

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 10th day of September, 2019.

Respectfully submitted,

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel:  (915) 544-6646

Fax.: (915) 544-8305

By:  James E. Baumann

Texas State Bar No. 01931500

Attorneys for the Estate

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration for the Estate of JAMES ROGERS, Deceased were issued on September 11, 2019, in Docket No. 

2018-CPR01650 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CONNIE ROGERS.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.

The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of JAMES ROGERS

c/o Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo

El Paso, TX 79902

Dated the 13th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD H. SCHNEIDER, JR. Deceased were issued on September 12, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01221 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to WERNER SCHULZE.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.

The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Werner Schulze

10060 Ontario

El Paso, Texas 79924

Dated the 12th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELVIA M. RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on September 5, 2019, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00902, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  PATRICIA LERMA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 13th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel:  (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

____________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE:  ESTATE OF RICARDO ARMENDARIZ A/K/A RICHARD ARMENDARIZ DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2019-CPR00990

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RICARDO ARMENDARIZ A/K/A RICHARD ARMENDARIZ

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of RICARDO ARMENDARIZ A/K/A RICHARD ARMENDARIZ., Cause Number 2019-CPR00990, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 9th day of September, 2019 to RUDY ARMENDARIZ A/K/A RODOLFO ARMENDARIZ, whose residence and whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Date: September 9, 2019

Respectfully Submitted,

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt,

PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, TX 79902

Tel. 915-533-0007

(915) 534-7672 -Fax

By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter

Jennifer Coulter

Texas Bar License Number: 24078373

Attorneys for Independent Executor,

RUDY ARMENDARIZ A/K/A RODOLFO ARMENDARIZ

____________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation  and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  LANI JANET SILVAN, Greetings:  you are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jose M. Gonzalez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Claudio Flores Jr., P.C. 521 Texas Ave., El Paso, Texas 79901, on this the 24th day of June, 2019 against LANI JANET SILVAN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM4030 on the docket of said Court and entitled:  In the Matter of the Marriage of RENE ARNOLDO GONZALEZ-CASTILLO

And LANI JANET SILVAN

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Petition for Divorce.  The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of August, 2019.

Claudio Flores, Jr.

Attorney at Law

521 Texas 

El Paso, TX 79901

915-533-4228

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: Maria Soto

Deputy

____________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  

ALEJANDRO “ALEX” ESCARCEGA, 

(a/k/a Alex Escarcega),

Deceased

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the estate of ALEJANDRO “ALEX” ESCARSEGA, deceased:  LORENZA IMELDA ESCARCEGA having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the estate of ALEJANDRO “ALEX” ESCARCEGA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso, Texas on September 10, 2019, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

Ms. LORENZA IMELDA ESCARCEGA

c/o Attorney Shane A. English

Keithly & English, LLC

PO Drawer 1329

Anthony, NM 88021

Dated this 11th day of September, 2019.

/s/ LORENZA  IMELDA ESCARSEGA

Independent Executrix of the Estate of ALEJANDRO “ALEX” ESCARCEGA, Deceased

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALFONSO RED a/k/a ALFONSO RED, SR., Deceased, were issued on September 12, 2019 in Cause Number 

2019-CPR01147 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  ALICIA VASQUEZ a/k/a ALICIA BERTHA VASQUEZ as Independent Executor.  Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:

ALICIA VASQUEZ a/k/a ALICIA BERTH VASQUEZ

Independent Executor

Estate of ALFONSO RED a/k/a ALFONSO RED, SR., Deceased

3409 Pershing Drive

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated:  September 12, 2019.

/s/ Juan Carlos Garay

Juan Carlos Garay

____________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2, OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  MANUEL GOMEZ DECEASED, CAUSE NUMBER 2019CPR00694

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUAL GOMEZ were issued on September 10, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00694 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICARDO GOMEZ.  The Post Office address of such Independent Executor is, c/o Mitchell Esper, Attorney for the estate of MANUEL GOMEZ, PO Box 920258, El Paso, Texas 79902.  All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 10th day of September, 2019.

/s/ RICARDO GOMEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of MANUEL GOMEZ

____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS RUBEN CHACON Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01312 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS RUBEN CHACON, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship of JESUS RUBEN CHACON, Deceased   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of August , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARTHUR JAMES HALL Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01311 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARTHUR JAMES HALL, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship    If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of September , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TOMASA AGUILAR Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01316 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TOMASA AGUILAR, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship    If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of September , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Joseph Quintela

Deputy

____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ATANACIO P. MOLINAR Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01304 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ATANACIO P. MOLINAR, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship.    If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of September , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NATALIE G. SCOGGIN Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01309 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NATALIE G. SCOGGIN, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of September , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SARA JANICE SCOGGIN, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01313 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SARA JANICE SCOGGIN, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of September , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Joseph Quintela

Deputy

____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL VIDANA Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01303 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of The Estate of:  DANIEL VIDANA  Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship.    If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of September , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: ASHTON JAURAL GUNN 

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of September, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01190 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of The Estate of:  JORDAN KAE JAMROWSKI Also Known As JORDAN KAE ANCHONDO  Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator    If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of September , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Melissa Prieto

Deputy

____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

To:  RICHARD CORIA

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01190 on the docket of said court and styled JORDAN KAE JAMROWSKI Also Known as JORDAN KAE ANCHONDO, Deceased  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  

Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of September, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Melissa Prieto

Deputy

____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: RICARDO MONTANEZ, MARY R. GUTIERREZ, EMMA MONTANEZ AND NATALIA MONTANEZ

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th  day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CGD00160 on the docket of said court and styled ESTHER R. MONTANEZ, An Incapacitated Person.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of September, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Susana Belmontes

Deputy

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBIN McBRIDE, Deceased were issued on September 17, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01242 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARY KATE MCBRIDE AND BONNIE C. BIRKELBACH.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:

MARY KATE McBRIDE

6201 Pinehurst Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated the 17th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

2019-CPR01095

To:  those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA S. MILNER, deceased:  THEODORE C. MILNER, JR., having been appointed independent executor of the Estate of MARIA S. MILNER, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, on September 12, 2019, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said independent executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:  THEODORE C. MILNER, JR., independent executor of the estate of MARIA S. MILNER, deceased, c/o Attorney Robert W. Tinnell, 1108 N. Campbell St., El Paso, TX 79902.

/s/ Robert W. Tinnell

Attorney at Law

1108 North Campbell St.

El Paso, Texas, 79902

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

2019-CPR01210

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ESTELLA RICHARDS, also known as STELLA RICHARDS, deceased:  LAURENCE GABRIEL CORDERO, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the estate of ESTELLA RICHARDS, also known as STELLA RICHARDS, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on September 16, 2019, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

LAURENCE GABRIEL, CORDERO

Independent Executor of the Estate of ESTELLA RICHARDS, also known as STELLA, RICHARDS, deceased

c/o Joshua M. Dwyer

ScottHulse P.C.

PO Box 99123

El Paso, Texas 79999-9123

____________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 4th day of November, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

James B. Kennedy

6216 Gateway Blvd. East

El Paso, TX 79905

On the 15th day of April, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1358 on the docket of said court and styled: 

ROBERT JOHN THOMAS

VS

JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS, FELICIA A. JACKSON, GARRISON PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

Plaintiff, ROBERT JOHN THOMAS seeks recovery or damages against JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on October 2, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion for Substitute Service Under Rule 106 (B), Plaintiff’s Interrogatories, Requests for Disclosure, Requests for Admission and Requests for Production to Defendant JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS and Plaintiff’s Notices of Filing on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of September, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Baarceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  JoAnn Acosta 

Deputy

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD DALE CUMMINGS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RICHARD DALE CUMMINGS, Deceased, were granted to JENNIFER LINDA CUMMINGS on September 18, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR01212.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of RICHARD DALE CUMMINGS

Deceased

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELMER DALE DOUGLASS, Deceased, were issued on September 17, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00598, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  JEFFREY DALE DOUGLASS.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 17th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Temporary Guardianship were issued to YOLANDA GRADY and RYAN G. GRAHAM on May 28, 2019, in the Temporary Guardianship of the Person and Estate of OLGA TERRAZAS PENA,  Cause Number 2019-CGD00101, pending in Probate Court Number 1, El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and manner prescribed by law to:

Angelina Lugo

Attorney at Law

Business Mailing Address:

PO Box 2145, El Paso, Texas 79951

____________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  MILAGROS M. JAEGER a/k/a MILAGROS MARTINEZ JAEGER Deceased

Cause No. 2019-CPR01030

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MILAGROS M. JAEGER a/k/a MILAGROS MARTINEZ JAEGER were issued on September 4, 2019 under Cause No. 

2019-CPR01030 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:

WILLIAM A. ELIAS

Attorney for the estate of

MILAGROS M. JAEGER

a/k/a MILAGROS MARTINEZ JAEGER

1100 Montana Suite 102

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 9th day of September, 2019.

/s/ William A. Elias

Attorney for the estate of MILAGROS M. JAEGER

a/k/a MILAGROS MARTINEZ JAEGER

1100 Montana Suite 102

El Paso, TX 79902

(915) 532-1907

(915) 532-5153

State Bar No. 06517000

Email: aelias1100@aol.com

____________________________________________________

NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 75-foot (overall height) Monopalm Telecommunications Tower in the vicinity of 1870 Northwestern Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79912 (lat/long: N 31° 54’ 11.610” / W 106° 34’ 30.062”).  Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to:  Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the estate of ARTHUR J. BATISTE, JR., Deceased, were issued on September 16, 2019, in Cause No. 2018-CPR00077, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ALICE BATISTE.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Carlos M. Quinonez

Attorney at Law

11890 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Suite A-115

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated the 17th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Carlos M. Quinonez

Attorney for ALICE BATISTE

State Bar no.: 24056172

11890 Vista Del Sol Dr. 

Suite A-115

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 533-0009

Facsimile: (888) 301-1116

E-mail: carlos@quinonezlawfirm.

Com

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA ESPARZA, Deceased, were issued on September 17, 2019 in Cause Number 

2019-CPR00231 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DELIA ESPARZA as Independent Executor.  

Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:

DELIA ESPARZA

Independent executor

Estate of ALICIA ESPARZA, Deceased

8501 Alophia Drive

Austin, Texas 78739

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated:  September 17, 2019.

/s/ Elena Esparza

ELENA ESPARZA

____________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANGEL FLORENTINO ESPARZA, Deceased, were issued on September 17, 2019 in Cause Number 

2019-CPR00236 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DELIA ESPARZA as Independent Executor.  

Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:

DELIA ESPARZA

Independent executor

Estate of ANGEL FLORENTIO ESPARZA, Deceased

8501 Alophia Drive

Austin, Texas 78739

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated:  September 17, 2019.

/s/ Elena Esparza

ELENA ESPARZA

____________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  To:  UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner’s FERNIE OLVERA and MARIA GUADALUPE VENEGAS RIVERA’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law John L. Williams

On this the 15th day of August, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM0160 on the docket of said Court and styled:  In the Interest of a child.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  ELENA VENEGAS RIVERA  Date of Birth:  February 10, 2015  Place of Birth; Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico

The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly  serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of September, 2019.

John L. Williams

Attorney at Law

1119 E. San Antonio

El Paso, TX 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  Lori Gonzalez

Deputy

____________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAGDALENA LOYA MARTINEZ AKA MAGDALENA L. MARTINEZ Deceased

Cause No. 2019-CPR01132

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MAGDALENA LOYA MARTINEZ aka MAGDALENA L. MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 10th day of September 2019, in the above styled cause to PATRICIA ANN ARVIZU, Independent Executor.  The address of record for PATRICIA ANN ARVIZU is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N.  Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Dated the 16th day of September 2019.

Rubi Heredia, Legal Assistant to Attorney Darron Powell for PATRICIA ANN ARVIZU

Independent Executor

____________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF URBANO ORTIZ Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th  day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of May, 2019 in Cause No. 

98-P00763 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of URBANO ORTIZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Probate a Copy of a Will as a Muniment of Title Over 4 Years, Deceased   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of September , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

____________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  DYLAN DAVIDSON COLE  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law

Joshua C. Spencer

1009 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

On this the 29th day of August, 2019, against DYLAN DAVIDSON COLE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3075 on the docket of said Court and entitled:  in The Matter of The Marriage of MISTY ANN COLE AND DYLAN DAVIDSON COLE

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Amended Petition for Divorce.  The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 12th day of September, 2019.

Joshua C. Spnecer

Attorney at Law

1009 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79902

915-532-5562

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

/s/ Sonia Cortez

Deputy

____________________________________________________

Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test

Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the City of El Paso Representative #3  Special Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso. 

 

Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica

Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Martes, 1 de Octubre de 2019 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Especial de la Ciudad de El Paso Representante #3   La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.

