THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: Unknown Heirs of SYLVESTER P. DOMBROWSKI and Unknown Heirs of MARY V. DOMBROWSKI
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 12th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Paul J. Kubinski
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On 05/21/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1936 on the docket of said court and styled:
ROSARIO MINJAREZ
VS.
Unknown Heirs of SYLVESTER P. DOMBROWSKI, MARY V. DOMBROWSKI
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Believing that you have inherited a partial interest in certain real property, and that you have not met the responsibilities associated with said real property. Plaintiff has filed suit against you, trying to obtain your ownership interest in the real property by virtue of adverse possession as per the attached, and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgments.
As per attached and is more fully shown Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of July, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Arlene Saenz-Flores, Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you. JESSICA VICTORIA RAMOS You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, Jaime Esparza 500 E San Antonio #203 El Paso TX 79901 on 05/29/2019 in this case number 2019DCV2031 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FIFTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($15,533.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows to wit: A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIFTEEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FIFTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($15,533.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from JESSICA VICTORIA RAMOS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on the file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandate thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of July, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103 El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
/S/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: AZAT KOZHABEKOV Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th day of August, 2019, before the honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 01/18/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV0245 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
Vs.
Two Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty Eight Dollars in United States Currency ($2938.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWO THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED THIRTY EIGHT DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,938.00) which was seized by the El Paso Police Department from AZAT KOZHABEKOV. The currently is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of July, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you. TO: AARON RAY PROPP, DAVID JAMES KRAEER AND CHRISTOPHER RAY RAMOS Greetings: You are a hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th day of August, 2019, before the Honorable criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in el Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s petition was filed in said court by ATTORNEY AT LAW, JAIME ESPARZA, 500 E. SAN ANTONIO #203, El PASO, TX 79901 on 05/09/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1765 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
Fifty Two Thousand six Hundred sixty Two Dollars in United States currency ($52,662.00).
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FIFTY TWO THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SIXTY TWO DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($52,662.00) which was seized by the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY from AARON RAY PROPP, DAVID JAMES KRAEER AND CHRISTOPHER RAY RAMOS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety code or Chapter 34 of the Texas penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of July, 2019. CLERK OF THE COURT NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, District Clerk El Paso County Courthouse 500 East San Antonio, Room 103 El Paso, Texas 79901. Attest: NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso county, Texas
/s/ Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
Notice of Public Sale
Vinton Self Storage will conduct a public sale auction on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 A.M. to the highest bidder for cash without reserve at the facility located at 8270 Doniphan Dr. Vinton, TX 79821. The sale is being held to satisfy the landlord’s lien under chapter 59 of the Texas property code. The public is invited to attend to bid on the contents. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and withdraw the property from public sale. Property in each space may be sold in batches, the entire space or single items. Property being sold belong to the following tenants: Colteal Coulter, Stephanie Terrazas, Pedro Rosas.
Contents are as follows: Household items & vehicle.
Please call our office for any questions you may have 915-886-2777
Climate Self Storage located at: 11707 Dyer, 5200 Marcus Uribe, and 3009 N. Zaragoza Have specified unit numbers that will be sold at a Public Auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 in accordance with “Texas property Code, section 59.004”. There will be an auction on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 @ 9:00am. The items to be auction are from furniture items, office items, clothes, toys, tools, other household goods, miscellaneous items, etc. David Barrera F38, Blake Miller E31, Jared Pointer F50, Natasha Evans H60, Tyrone Williams E01. The auction will take place on Thursday August 8th, 2019 @ 9am. Bidding begins online. Auctioneer #6482 L. Otten
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Antonio Gutierrez Deceased
GREETINGS: YOU (AND EACH OF ) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01050 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Antonio Gutierrez, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determination Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23th day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Iris Daisy Rodriguez De Urena, Waldo Rodriguez, Frida Rodriguez, Pedro Rodriguez, Ubaldo Rodriguez, Brigida Rodriguez and Any Unknown Relatives of Marcelina Cotto, a/k/a Marcela Rosa Cotto
GREETINGS: YOU (AND EACH OF ) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00134 on the docket of said court and styled In Marcelina Cotto a/k/a Marcela Rosa Cotto, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In the matter of The Estate of DELFINA L. GONZALEZ a/k/a DELFINA GONZALEZ a/k/a DELFINA LEVARIO GONZALEZ, Deceased. Cause No. 2019-CPR00830
PUBLISHED NOTICED TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters testamentary for the Estate of DELFINA L. GONZALEZ a/k/a DELFINA GONZALEZ a/k/a DELFINA LEVARIO GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of July 2019, in the Docket Number 2019-CPR00830, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to REBECCA LOPEZ a/k/a REBECCA GONZALEZ LOPEZ, Independent Executrix.
The address of record for REBECCA LOPEZ a/k/a RECECCA GONZALEZ LOPEZ, is 1945 RALPH JANES, EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 24th day of July 2019./s/: REBECCA LOPEZ a/k/a REBECCA GONZALEZ LOPEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of DELFINA L. GONZALEZ a/k/a DELFINA GONZALEZ a/k/a DELFINA LEVARIO GONZALES, Deceased
Prepared by:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO, STE. 205
EL PASO, TX 79936
TEXAS BAR NO.01214550
915-595-1380 Telephone
915-591-6201 Facsimile
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In the matter of The Estate of GERALD R. DUSTAN a/k/a GERALD ROBERT DUSTAN, Deceased. Cause No. 2019-CPR00616
PUBLISHED NOTICED TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters testamentary for the Estate of GERALD R. DUSTAN a/k/a GERALD ROBERT DUSTAN, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of July 2019, in the Docket Number 2019-CPR00616, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to KIM DUSTAN, Independent Executrix.
The address of record for KIM DUSTAN, is 601 SPRING CREST EL PASO, TEXAS 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 24th day of July 2019 /s/: KIM DUSTAN Independent Executrix of the Estate of GERALD R. DUSTAN a/k/a GERALD ROBERT DUSTAN, Deceased
Prepared by:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO, STE. 205
EL PASO, TX 79936
TEXAS BAR NO.01214550
915-595-1380 Telephone
915-591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JO MARIAN ROSS, Deceased were issued on July 24, 2019 in Docket No. 2019-CPR00942 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas to MARIAN D. ROSS.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste 220
El Paso, TX 79902
DATED the 24th day of July 2019
/s/: KARIN ARMEN CARSON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLINA MORENO, Deceased were issued on July 24, 2019 in Docket No. 2019-CPR00966 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas to JAIME MORENO.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Jaime Moreno
1505 Oakdale
El Paso, TX 79925
DATED the 24th day of July 2019
/s/: KARIN ARMEN CARSON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of MARIE CHAMPAGNE, AN INCAPACITATED PERSON, were issued on July 24, 2019 to RICHARD ANTHONY ORTEGA in Docket No. 2019-CGD00093 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas.
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and manner provided by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste 220
El Paso, TX 79902
/s/: KARIN ARMEN CARSON
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA ANN LARA, Deceased
Cause no. 2019-CPR00353
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for VIRGINIA ANN LARA, Deceased, were issued on the 25th day of April 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR00353, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of the El Paso County, Texas to: DEBRA ROSE MARQUEZ.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
DEBRA ROSE MARQUEZ,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of
VIRGINIA AN LARA
c/o THE LAW OFFICE OF ENRIQUE LOPEZ
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 26th day of July 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
THE LAW OFFICE OF ENRIQUE LOPEZ
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-351-0595
915-534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ ENRIQUE LOPEZ
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF ISIDRO ROMERO, a/k/a ISIDRO R. ROMERO, a/k/a ISIDRO R. ROMERO, JR., Deceased
Cause no. 2019-CPR00189
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for ISIDRO ROMERO, a/k/a ISIDRO R. ROMERO, a/k/a ISIDRO R. ROMERO, JR., Deceased, were issued on the 29th day of May 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR00189, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of the El Paso County, Texas to: MICAELA R. RAMOS
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
MICAELA R. RAMOS,
Independent Executor of the Estate of
ISIDRO ROMERO, a/k/a ISIDRO R. ROMERO, a/k/a ISIDRO R. ROMERO, JR.
c/o THE LAW OFFICE OF ENRIQUE LOPEZ
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 26th day of July 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
THE LAW OFFICE OF ENRIQUE LOPEZ
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-351-0595
915-534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ ENRIQUE LOPEZ
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGIANST THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA PANTHER, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA PANTHER, Deceased, were issued on July 23, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00894, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LISA ENRIQUEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of PATRICIA PANTHER, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 24th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the estate of SUZANNE MARVEL INERE, were issued on July 9, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00774 the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to GAYLE ANN OTHERSON, appointed Independent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELSIE J. WRIGHT, Deceased, were issued on July 23, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00546 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CARL LAWRENCE WRIGHT. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law, as follows:
Estate of ELSIE J. WRIGHT
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 25th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration with Will Annexed for the Estate of HECTOR ARREDONDO a.k.a. HECTOR G. ARREDONDO, Deceased, were issued on July 24, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00955 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to EVANGELINA ARREDONDO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of HECTOR ARREDONDO
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated July 24, 2019.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EDUARDO FUENTES VARELA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Estate of EDUARDO FUENTES VARELA, Cause Number 2016-CGD00220, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 15th day of July, 2019, to PRIVATE PROFESSIONAL FIDUCIARIES, INC. Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate of EDUARDO FUENTES VARELA, Whose Residence Is In El Paso, Texas and whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, PLLC, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, Texas 79902. All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 25th day of July, 2019 by Patricia Cally Llanos, TX Bar License 24081884.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GILBERT LEIBRICK MACDONALD, Deceased, were issued on July 22, 2019, in docket No. 2019-CPR00313, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to GILBERT ROBERT MACDONALD, Independent Administrator. The residence of the Independent Administrator is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
GILBERT ROBERT MACDONALD
4704 Round Rock Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79924
All persons having claims against this Estate which currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 25th day of July, 2019.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the estate of GILBERT LEIBRICK MACDONALD
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BERNARDA CARRILLO DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2018-CPR01583
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of BERNARDA CARRILLO, Deceased, were issued on the 18th day of July 2019, in the above styled cause to TRINIDAD CARRILLO, Dependent Executor. The address of record for TRINIDAD CARRILLO is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 26th day of July 2019.
/s/ RUBI HEREDIA, legal Assistant to Darron Powell, Attorney for Trinidad Carrillo
IN THE ESTATE OF BERNABE CALDERON, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR00525
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERNABE CALDERON, Deceased, were issued on July 24, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00525, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CELIA L. CALDERON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Favley, PLCC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 26th day of July, 2019.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of RAMIRO GONZALEZ, Deceased were issued on July 26, 2019, in Cause No. 2015-CPR01252 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to IRENE GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed in his/her name as follows:
IRENE GONZALEZ
352 Medina
El Paso, Texas 79905
Dated the 26th day of July 2019.
/s/ Alfonso L. Melendez
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Temporary Administration were issued to RYAN G. GRAHAM on July 9, 2019, in the Estate of RICHARD PENDA, Cause Number 2019-CPR00970, pending in Probate Court Number 1, El Paso, County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and manner prescribed by law to:
Angelina Lugo
Attorney at Law
Business Mailing Address:
PO Box 2145, El Paso, Texas 79951
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF GLORIA HOYOS A/K/A GLORIA ELISSA HOYOS A/K/A GLORIA AYON HOYOS Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR00721
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GLORIA HOYOS A/K/A GLORIA ELISSA HOYOS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of GLORIA HOYOS A/K/A GLORIA ELISSA HOYOS A/K/A GLORIA AYON HOYOS, Cause Number
2019-CPR00721, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 15th day of July, 2019 to OLIVIA LESCHICK, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso, ST.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso, St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: July 25, 2019
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
OLIVIA LESCHICK
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUAN CARLOS CASTRO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Claudio Flores Jr.
521 Texas
El Paso, Tx 79901
On this the 13th day of May, 2019 against JUAN CARLOS CASTRO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3077 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of Y.C. Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: YAHIR CASTRO Date of Birth 09/13/2007
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 15th day of July, 2019.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney at Law
521 Texas
El Pao, TX 79901
915-533-4228
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By; Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL WILLIAMS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01064 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate Michael Williams, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of May, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF YOLANDA CANDELARIA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01057 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of YOLANDA CANDELARIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of YOLANDA CANDELARIA, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgement may be taken against you.”
TO: BRISA SILVA
Greetings: you are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of the El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by KELLY JO ACOSTA 14813 HOLDEN RD. HORIZON CITY, TEXAS 79928 on this 11th day of March 2019 against BRISA SILVA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM1552 on the docket of said Court and intitled:
IN THE INTEREST OF THE FOLLOWING MINOR CHILD: I.J.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship
Th date and place of birth of said child is as follows: Israel Jacquez, 11/08/2010
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of July 2019.
KELLY JO ACOSTA
14813 HOLDEN RD.
HORIZON CITY, TEXAS 79928
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Sylvia Lujan, Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgement may be taken against you.
To: ALAN HERNANDEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday September 16, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number Three, El Paso County, Texas at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by: DANIEL ROBLEDO, ATTORNEY AT LAW, DANIEL ROBLEDO, 3000 E. Yandell Dr., El Paso, Texas 79903, on April 30, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1608 on the docket of said court and style:
ELVIRA MUNOZ AND GONZALO ARTEAGA
V.
ALAN HERNANDEZ, JOEL RAMIREZ JR. AND SANDRA VENEGAS RAMIREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows; ELVIRA MUNOZ AND GONZALO ARTEAGA bring a suit against ALAN HERNANDEZ for personal injuries to ELVIRA MUNOZ and for damages that arose from an automobile collision that occurred on May 07, 2017 in El Paso County, Texas wherein Defendant is alleged to be a negligent driver and the proximate cause of Plaintiff’s injuries and damages. A more complex description and statement is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Palintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law and mandated thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at the offices in El Paso, Texas on this 29th day of July 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, RM 103
El Paso, TX 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERH El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Daniel Garcia
GREETINGS: YOU (AND EACH OF ) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of July, 2017 in Cause No.
2017-CPR00998 on the docket of said court and styled In Ana Maria Garcia, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Juan C. Garcia
GREETINGS: YOU (AND EACH OF ) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of July, 2017 in Cause No.
2017-CPR00998 on the docket of said court and styled In Ana Maria Garcia, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Jose A. Garcia
GREETINGS: YOU (AND EACH OF ) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of August, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of July, 2017 in Cause No.
2017-CPR00998 on the docket of said court and styled In Ana Maria Garcia, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Israel Beard
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO.2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF SIMONA ZAVALA, DECEASED. CAUSE NO. 2018-CPR01697
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SIMONA ZAVALA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of SIMON ZAVALA, Deceased were issued on July 2, 2019, in Cause Number 2018-CPR01697 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: RUBEN R. ZAVALA.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
RUBEN R. ZAVALA
Independent Administrator, Estate of SIMONA ZAVALA, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED the 25th day of July 2019.
Respectfully Submitted,
GUEVARA, BAUMANN, COLDWELL & REEDMAN, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: 915-544-6646
Fax: 915-544-8305
By /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GUADALUPE M. DURAN, DECEASED
No. 2019-CPR00965
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUADALUPE M. DURAN, Deceased, were granted on July 30, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR00965 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JAMES P. DURAN
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
C/O MAGDA YVONNE SOTO
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TINA M. BOUCHER, DECEASED
No. 2019-CPR00963
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TINA M. BOUCHER, Deceased, were granted on July 30, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR00963 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: FRANK R. BOUCHER
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
C/O ROBERT WARACH
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on June 24th, 2019 MICHAEL COULTER was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of CLAUDIA L. COULTER, deceased, in cause 2019-CPR00801, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas.
All Persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law: Michael Coulter, c/o Albert A. Biel, Jr., 615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste.6, El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED: 07-30-2019
/s/Albert A. Biel, Jr.
Attorney for Michael Coulter was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of Claudia L. Coulter, Deceased
Albert A. Biel, Jr.
615 East Schuster Ave.
Building 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on July 24th, 2019 MARIO HECTOR NUNEZ was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of LUCILLA N. CARREON, deceased, in cause 2019-CPR00960, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas.
All Persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law: Mario Hector Nunez, c/o Albert A. Biel, Jr., 615 E. Schuster Ave. Ste.6, El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED: 07-30-2019
/s/Albert A. Biel, Jr.
Attorney for Mario Hector Nunez was appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of Lucilla N. Carreon, Deceased
Albert A. Biel, Jr.
615 East Schuster Ave.
Building 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Virgetta Johnson-Smith f/k/a Virgetta R. Johnson, Deceased were issued on July 23, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00912 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to Carl W. Smith.
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently administered are required to present them to said Excecutor, co/ Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. DATED the 23rd day of July 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Willard Gordon Crevasse, Deceased were issued on July 31, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00974 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas to Linda Sue Wilson.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Linda Susan Wilson
6956 Oveja Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79912
DATED the 31st day of July 2019
/s/ KARIN ARMEN CARSON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM HERBERT LOWIE JR., Deceased, were issued on May 15, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00399, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID A. BONILLA Dependent Administrator of the Estate of WILLIAM HERBERT LOWIE JR., Deceased.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o estate of William Herbert Lowie, Jr., Deceased
David Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C. Dependent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
DATED the 31st day of July 2019
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Tel: 915-594-9952
Fax: 915-590-1232
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JAMES D. EARNEST
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of JAMES D. EARNEST, were issued on July 29, 2019 under the Docket No. 2004-G00118 in the statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to Private Professional Fiduciaries, Inc. All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law as follows:
ESTATE OF KAMES D. EARNEST
c/o Alexander V. Neill, Esq.
311 Montana, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated this 31st day of July 2019
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
State Bar Number 24041575
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of Twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgement may be taken against you.”
TO: CHRISTOPHER BECERRA, Respondent, Greeting:
And to All Whom it May Concern
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, a then and there to answer the 1st AMENDED ORGINAL PETITION, filed in said Court by MARTA MCLAUGHLIN, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 22nd day of June 2019 against CHRISTOPHER BECERRA, respondent, and suit being numbered 2018DCM2025 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of OLIVER BROWN, MILA BROWN AND LIAM BROWN, CHILDREN,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child (children) is as follows:
OLIVER BROWN 03/08/2013, EL PASO, TX
MILA BROWN 05/16/2015, EL PASO, TX
LIAM HENDRICK BROWN 03/26/2017, EL PASO, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this 30th day of July 2019.
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, CLERK
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Martha Ortega, Deputy
REAL PROPERTY
SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 24th day of June, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the cause of Susan Jean Davies and Renee Mazza, Independent Joint Executrixes of the Estate of Walter Parker and Eva Parker (deceased), Plaintiff’s vs Trujillo Enterprises, LTD, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2013DCV4039, Docket No. 2019-SO-14484, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2019, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hoursof 10:00a.m. and 4:00p.m.; at 10:00a.m., all the right, title and interest Trujillo Enterprises, LTD, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
79 TSP 2 SEC 34 T & P ABST 7876 TR 10-C-3(1.148 AC)
PID: 70537
12930 MONTANA AVE., SOCORRO, TX 79938
79 TSP 2 SEC 34 T & P ABST 7876 TR 10-C (1.106 AC)
PID: 248933
12932 MONTANA AVE., SOCORRO, TX 79938
Levied on the 9th day of July, 2019 as the property of Trujillo Enterprises, LTD, to satisfy a judgement amounting to Sixteen Thousand Two Hundred and 00/100 Dollars ($16,200.00) and all costs of suit, in favor of Susan Jean Davies and Renee Mazza Independent Joint Executrixes of the Estate of Walter Parker and Eva Parker (deceased)
ALL WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVERYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANT ABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRIES AT 915-538-2241