NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

CSJ: 2552-04-041

PARCEL: 72

STATE OF TEXAS 

COUNTY OF EL PASO

TO:  The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12 foot wide strip of land reserved for railroad use,  MUNDY HEIGHTS ADDITION to the City of El Paso and Belonging To Unknown Owners, (No record information found), said 0.386 (16,832 SQ. FT.) TRACT, AS SHOWN ON A RIGHT-OF-WAY SKETCH PREPARED BY SAM, INC. FOR THIS PARCEL, upon whom citation may be served by publication.

You are hereby notified that a hearing will be held at 10:00 o’clock a.m., on the first Monday after the expiration of forty-two (42) days from the date of issuance hereof, that is to say Monday, the 21st day of October, 2019, and at Valencia Room Radisson Hotel, 1770 Airway Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79925

To assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned.

The State of Texas filed a First Amended Petition for Condemnation with the Judge of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 7th day of August, 2019, in Cause No. 2019DCV2658 which is styled  The State of Texas v. The City of El Paso, et al.  The Plaintiff is the State of Texas.  The Defendants are:  The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.386 acre (16,832 SQ. FT.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12 foot wide strip of land reserved for railroad use,  MUNDY HEIGHTS ADDITION to the City of El Paso and belonging to Unknown Owners, (No record information found), said 0.386 (16,832 SQ. FT.) tract, as shown on a right-of -way sketch prepared by SAM, Inc. for this parcel, upon whom citation may be served by publication, and, if any of them be deceased, their respective heirs and legal representatives, if any;  

The City of El Paso; El Paso County; El Paso Independent School District; and University Medical Center of El Paso.

The name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff is Clint Harbour, Assistant Attorney General P.O. Box 12548, Austin, Texas 78711-2548.

This suit is an eminent domain proceeding in which the State of Texas is condemning a tract of land located in El Paso County, Texas, containing a 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12-foot wide strip of land reserved for rail road use, Mundy Heights addition to the City of El Paso and belonging to unknown owners, (no record information found), said 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) tract, as shown on a right-of-way sketch prepared by SAM, Inc., for this parcel, being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number.  The interests of these Defendants are that they either own or claim an interest in said property, subject to unpaid accrued taxes.

You are  further notified that you may appear at the hearing before the Special Commissioners and present evidence you desire on the issue of damages to be assessed against the State.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the Special Commissioners may proceed to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned.  If this Notice is not served within ninety (90) days after its issuance, it shall be retuned forthwith.

Issued this 6th day of September 2019.

/s/ Francisco Guzman

/s/ Richard O. Martinez

/s/ Stephen Nickey

SPECIAL COMMISSIONERS

________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 4th day of November, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

James B. Kennedy

6216 Gateway Blvd. East

El Paso, TX 79905

On the 15th day of April, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1358 on the docket of said court and styled: 

ROBERT JOHN THOMAS

VS

JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS, FELICIA A. JACKSON, GARRISON PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

Plaintiff, ROBERT JOHN THOMAS seeks recovery or damages against JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on October 2, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion for Substitute Service Under Rule 106 (B), Plaintiff’s Interrogatories, Requests for Disclosure, Requests for Admission and Requests for Production to Defendant JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS and Plaintiff’s Notices of Filing on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of September, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Baarceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  JoAnn Acosta 

Deputy

________________________________________

PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE

PETITION TO CHALLENGE PATERNITY

MANUEL ABRAHAM GARCIA, whose last known place of residence is in El Paso, TX will hereby take notice that on July 8, 2019 a Petition to Challenge Paternity was filed in the 388th District Court in the El Paso County, in the State of Texas, with it being Cause No. 2019DCM4431 on the docket of said court, praying for a Petition to Challenge Paternity.  MANUEL ABRAHAM GARCIA will further take notice that he is required to file a reply to the Petition to Challenge Paternity, or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Petitioner’s request for Petition to Challenge Paternity.  Petitioner is Daniel Eduardo Gomez Perez, 1031 Miss Bev Ave., El Paso, TX 79932; (915) 799-6922.

________________________________________

NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage Permit and Mixed Beverage Late Hours Permit by Three Mule Saloon Inc., DBA Three Mule Saloon, to be located at 4907 Crossroads, Suite B, El Paso, El Paso County, TX .  Koteiba F. Azzam, President

________________________________________

NOTICE

Notice of Public sale of property to satisfy Landlord’s leans against LETICIA DOMINGUEZ, DAVID HUNT, JONATHAN MACEJUNAS, IRMA MOLINA, GHOLAM RAZAVI, PAMELA JOY TURLEY; JOSEPH D. VASQUEZ, MARIA G. VERDIN  Bids may be submitted Beginning  Tuesday Octobe 14, 2019 10:00 A.M.

At A Plus Storage

830 E. Redd Rd. El Paso, TX 79912

Sold to highest bidder for cash.  Auctioneer:  Neil Waxman #12930 household furniture, decorations, Boxes Misc.

________________________________________

REQUEST FOR 

QUALIFICATIONS

 

RFQ 20-002

Professional Financial Auditing Services 

for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Professional Financial Auditing Services

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 10, 2019.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price.  COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered.  Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF M. EVONNE CARDWELL, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to JAMES A. CARDWELL, as independent executor of the estate of M. EVONNE CARDWELL, deceased, on September 25, 2019 by the  Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in cause No. 

2019-CPR01274.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Gene wolf with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.

JAMES A. CARDWELL, independent executor of the estate of M. EVONNE CARDWELL, deceased

________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  ANTONIO NEGRETE DECEASED

NUMBER 2019CPR00725

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration of the Estate of ANTONIO NEGRETE were issued on September 27, 2019 in Docket Number 2019CPR00725, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to SIRIA NEGRETE, Independent Executrix.  The address of record for ANTONIO NEGRETE is through his Texas agent.

Daniel S. Gonzalez

Attorney at Law

909 E. Rio Grande

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated:  September 30, 2019

/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez

Daniel S. Gonzalez for SIRIA NEGRETE

Personal Representative of the Estate of ANTONIO NEGRETE

________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  ERIC MIJARES Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Henry C. Hosford Jr.

615 E. Schuster Ave. Suite 1

El Paso, TX 79902-4360

on 05/03/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1684 on the docket of said court and styled:

WILLIAM JEWELL

VS

ERIC MIJARES

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Plaintiff, WILLIAM JEWELL seeks recovery of damages against ERIC MIJARES in connection with a breach of contract wherein Mr. Mijares agreed to complete the refurbishment of a garage owned by Mr. Jewell was paid by Mr. Jewell for this work but kept the majority of Mr. Jewells’ payments, $70,000 to 96,000, without doing the work.  As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of September, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau,

District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, 

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  JoAnn Acosta

Deputy

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary, Estate of MACK HERMAN WHITAKER, Deceased, were issued on September 25, 2019, Cause No. 2019CPR01024, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to:  MARY CATHRINE WHITAKER and GARY WHITAKER as Joint Independent Executors.  All persons having claims against this Estate are to present them to the undersigned within the time and manner prescribed by law at the following address:  MARY CATHRINE WHITAKER and GARY WHITAKER, Joint Independent Executors, Estate of MACK HERMAN WHITAKER deceased, c/o Robert Poissant Attorney at Law 650 John Martin Ct., El Paso, TX 79932

________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  ELENA F. PADILLA, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01314

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELENA F. PADILLA, Deceased, were granted on September 26, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01314 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  ALBERT GREGORY PADILLA, SR.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. 

________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  THOMAS JAY MORTON, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01209

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of THOMAS JAY MORTON, Deceased, were granted on September 26, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01209 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  DENISE LORINDA GONZALEZ AKA DENISE LORINDA MORTON-GONZALES.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

________________________________________

NOTICE

REQUEST FOR COMPETITIVE SEALED PROPOSALS

Harmony Public Schools in accordance with Texas Education Code 44.031 and Government Code 2254 and 2269 is soliciting Competitive Sealed Proposals for HEF ADDISON ST. EMEMENTARY SCHOOL PROJECT – SCHOOL BUILDING.  Submissions will be due on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019 @ 2:00 PM.  NO LATE  SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED.  Contact Florentina Ganem at florentina.ganem@vanir.com or 281-205-2200.  A Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 @ 2:00 pm at CEA GROUP, (4712 Woodrow Bean, Suite F, El Paso, TX 79924).  Proposal documents may be requested at florentina.ganem@vanir.com at no charge.  Deliver response in a sealed envelope labeled “HEF ADDISON ST.  ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PROJECT – PH. 1 PKG. 2 SCHOOL BUILDING”  to CEA Group, 4712 Woodrow Bean, Suite F, El Paso, TX 79924.

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of RAQUEL ALDAMA, an incapacitated person, were granted on September 25, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CGD00163, in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE TIRSO ALDAMA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:

JOSE TIRSO ALDAMA

C/ Magda Yvonne Soto

Warach, Soto & Associates

7300 Viscount 1101

El Paso, TX 79925

Dated the 25th  day of September, 2019.

/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS ANTONIO FERNANDEZ Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th  day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01362 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS ANTONIO FERNANDEZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of September, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Susana Belmontes

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROY CHARLES STOLTZ Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th  day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01369 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROY CHARLES STOLTZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of September, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Daniel Valencia

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA BECKMANN Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th  day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01367 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA BECKMANN, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Independent, or in the Alternative, Dependent Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of September, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Melissa Prieto

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARK MORRIS DAVID WEISS, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th  day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01374 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARK MORRIS DAVID WEISS, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship with Application for Letters of Independent Administration upon the Estate of an intestate Decedent.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of September, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Joseph Quintela

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LONNIE JONES Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st  day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01399 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LONNIE JONES, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estate Code and Application to Determine Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of September, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES SIDNEY MEYERS Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st  day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of July, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01104 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHARLES SIDNEY MEYERS, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of September, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Susana Belmontes

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA A/K/A MARIA DEL CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA, A/K/A MARIA CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZO, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th  day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of August, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01131 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA A/K/A MARIA DEL CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA A/K/A MARIA CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Ancillary Probate of Authenticated Foreign Heirship Judgment; Recognition of Foreign Heirship Judgment; Or in the Alternative, Application for Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of September, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Susana Belmontes

Deputy

________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of PAMELA SUE ORNELAS, Deceased; Cause No. 2019-CPR00718; Rene Ordonez, serving as Third-Party Dependent Administrator of the Estate of PAMELA SUE ORNELAS, Deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on September 19, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator, Rene Ordonez, within the time prescribed by law, at the following:  Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912.  Dated this the 30th day of September 2019.

________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of EUSEBIO ORNELAS, Deceased; Cause No. 2018-CPR00655; Rene Ordonez, serving as Third-Party Dependent Administrator of the Estate of EUSEBIO ORNELAS, Deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on September 18, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator, Rene Ordonez, within the time prescribed by law, at the following:  Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912.  Dated this the 30th day of September 2019.

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF KATHLEEN T. DANIELS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of KATHLEEN T. DANIELS, Deceased, were granted to CLINTON J. DANIELS on September 26, 2019, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01317.  All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:

Stancy Stribling

Stancy Stribling, PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Stancy Stribling

Attorney for Independent Executor

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of ROGER KORTE, Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01321, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARIA JESSIE KORTE.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated September 30, 2019.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MARIA JESSIE KORTE

State Bar No. : 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF:  SOL EMILIA GARCIA DEL RIVERO  AN INCAPACITATED PERSON

CAUSE NO. 

2019-CGD00061

Order on Motion for Alternative Service on MANUAL ENRIQUE GARCIA DEL RIVERO RUIZ

On this day, the Court considered the Motion for Alternative Service of Applicant, ESMERALDA LOVE and ORDERS that service on Manuel Enrique Garcia Del Rivero Ruiz be effected by posting publication and shall be made by the publisher through a publisher’s affidavit of the El Paso, Inc., and served on MANUEL ENRIQUE GARCIA DEL RIVERO RUIZ.  

Signed this 26th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Eduardo Gamboa,

Judge

________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  MIGUEL ANGEL CARRILLO  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by 

Attorney at Law

Roberto Aguinaga

1400 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

On this the 10th day of April, 2019, against MIGUEL ANGEL CARRILLO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM2377 on the docket of said court and entitled:  IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF JASMIN RAMIREZ AND MIGUEL ANGEL CARRILLO

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition For Divorce.  The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 24th day of September, 2019.

Roberto Aguinaga

Attorney at Law

1400 Montana Avenue

El Paso, TX 79902

915-542-0884

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

/s/ Sonia Cortez

Deputy

________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  KATHRYN REDWINE, Greetings:  You are hereby  

appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by 

Attorney at Law

Roberto Aguinaga

1400 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

On this the 3rd day of July 2019 against KATHRYN REDWINE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM4392 on the docket of said Court and entitled:  

In the Matter of the Marriage GUILLERMO BARRON AND KATHRYN REDWINE

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Divorce.  The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 24th day of September, 2019.

Roberto Aguinaga

Attorney at Law

1400 Montana 

El Paso, TX 79902

915-542-0884

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  Stephannie Najera

Deputy

________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  

TO:  ASHTON JAMAL GUINN

Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Claudio Flores Jr.

521 Texas

El Paso, TX 79901

On this the 19th day of September, 2019 against ASHTON JAMAL GUINN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM5404 on the docket of said Court and entitled:

In the Interest of S.G.J., a Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship and Original Petition to Enjoin Harassing Behavior and for Other Injunctive Relief Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  SKYLIN G. JAMROWSKI  Date of Birth: 08/03/2014  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 20th day of September, 2019.

Claudio Flores Jr.

Attorney at Law

521 Texas

El Paso, TX 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Amelia Partida

Deputy

________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DANIEL MADRID A/K/A DANIEL B. MADRID

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DANIEL MADRID a/k/a DANIEL B. MADRID, Deceased, were issued on October 1, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01301 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DANIEL EUGENE MADRID.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows;

Estate of DANIEL MADRID a/k/a DANIEL B. MADRID

c/o Alexnader V. Neill

PO Box 942

El Paso, TX 79946

Dated the 1st day of October, 2019.

/s/ Alexander V. Neill

________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy landlords lien.  Sale to be held at Sunland Park Self Storage, 3820 Constitution Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922 at 9:00 am on Tuesday October 22, 2019.  Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property at anytime from the sale.  Property includes miscellaneous household goods contents of:  NICK MONTOYA, GENE BURDEN, GLADYS TORRES, CARLOS MONTES, RUBEN HERRERA, ELVA JARAMILLO, and HERMELINDA RODRIGUEZ.  The public is invited to attend, dated this 1st day of October 2019 by Michael Sanders owner of Sunland Park Self Storage, 915-581-2660.

________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  CARLOS VICENTE GONZALEZ, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, DIANA LYNN MONTES’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by 

Attorney at Law

Roberto Aguinaga

On this the 16th day of April, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM2501 on the docket of said Court and styled:

In the Matter of the Marriage of DIANA LYNN MONTES AND CARLOS VICENTE GONZAZLEZ

And in The Interest of C.G.,  A Child 

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Divorce  The  date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  CARLOS GONZALEZ  Date of Birth: August 7, 2002

The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you.  The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of September, 2019.

Roberto Aguinaga

Attorney at Law

1400 Montana

El Paso, TX 79902

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Crystal C. Sanchez

Deputy

________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF JAMES S. RUNNELS

DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR00859

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate of JAMES S. RUNNELS, Deceased, were issued on July 2, 2019, under Cause No. 2019-CPR00859 pending in Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas to JOHN MUNDIE.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:

Representative of the Estate of JAMES S. RUNNELS, Deceased

c/o John Mundie

4621 Pershing Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against the estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: September 30, 2019.

/s/ John Mundie 

Attorney for Applicant

________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  MARIA O. VILLALOBOS DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2019CPR01256.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA O. VILLALOBOS, Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2019 in cause No. 

2019-CPR01256, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARIA MARQUEZ.  The residence of the Independent Executrix is:

c/o Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: October 2, 2019.

Respectfully submitted

/s/  Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 351-7693

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No.: 14199590

Attorney for the Estate of MARIA O. VILLALOBOS, Deceased

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON ALFONSO CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on July 29, 2019, in Cause No. 2018CPR01073, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARIA LOURDES CHAVEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

MARIA LOURDES CHAVEZ

ESTATE OF RAMON ALFONSO CHAVEZ, Deceased

c/o Michelle E Smith

Attorney at Law

501 N. Kansas, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79901

Dated the 1st day of October, 2019.

By:  /s/ Michelle E. Smith

Michelle E. Smith

State Bar No.: 24074877

________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE:  ESTATE OF MARGARETTE G. BALLARD A/K/A MARGARETE GERTRUDE

BALLARD

DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2019-CPR01202

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARGARETE G. BALLARD A/K/A MARGARETE GERTRUDE BALLARD

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of MARGARETE G. BALLARD A/K/A MARGARETE GERTRUDE BALLARD, Cause Number 

2019-CPR01202, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 30th day of September, 2019 to JAMES B. BALLARD a/k/a JAMES BIVENS BALLARD, whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Date: September 30, 2019

Respectfully Submitted

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt,

PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, TX 79902

Tel. 915-533-0007

(915) 534-7672 – Fax

By:  /s/ Jennifer Coulter

Jennifer Coulter

Texas Bar License Number: 24078373

Attorneys for Independent Executor

JAMES B. BALLARD a/k/a JAMES BIVENS BALLARD

________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF :  JOSE A. MURILLO VARGAS DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2019-CPR00495

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original letters of Independent Administration and Executor of the estate of JOSE A. MURILLO VARGAS, deceased, were issued on September 10, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00495, in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARCOS MURILLO.  The residence of MARCOS MURILLO, Independent Administration Executor of the Estate of JOSE A. MURILLO VARGAS, 1517 Sierra De Oro, El Paso, Texas 79936.  The address notice should be sent to is:

c/o Max Daniel Munoz

Attorney at Law

1413 Wyoming Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them at the above address within the time and the manner prescribed by law.

Dated:  10/2/2019

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Max Daniel Munoz

Attorney for MARCOS MURILLO

1413 Wyoming Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel: (915) 838-7777

Fax: (915) 533-7298

TBN: 14670228

________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  AURORA GARZA DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2019-CPR00692

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original letters of Independent Administration and Executor of the estate of AURORA GARZA, f/k/a, AURORA SALINAS GARZA deceased, were issued on August 14, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00692, in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to:  JENNETTE GARZA.  The residence of JENNETTE GARZA, Independent Administration Executrix of the Estate of AURORA GARZA, f/k/a AURORA SALINAS GARZA, is 11937 Kings Crest, El Paso, Texas 79936.  The address notice should be sent to is:

c/o Max Daniel Munoz

Attorney at Law

1413 Wyoming Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them at the above address within the time and the manner prescribed by law.

Dated:  10/2/2019

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Max Daniel Munoz

Attorney for JENNETTE GARZA

1413 Wyoming Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel: (915) 838-7777

Fax: (915) 533-7298

TBN: 14670228

________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  ALBERT SALA a/k/a ALBERT SANTANIELLO, Deceased

No. 2019-CPR01385

In Probate

NOTICE OF INTENT TO DEPOSE CONCEPCION CORDOVA AS  A WITNESS TO THE HANDWRITING OF ALBERT SALA, DECEASED UNDER TEXAS ESTATES CODE §51.203

To:  ALL HEIRS OF ALBERT SALA, DECEASED

TAKE NOTICE, that an Application for Probate of the Holographic Will of ALBERT SALA, Deceased, has been filed in El Paso County Probate Court No. 1 by RAY SALA, in docket No. 

2019-CPR01385.  In connection therewith RAY SALA intends to call as a witness to the Deceased’s handwriting, his aunt CONCEPCION CORDOVA  The holographic Will bequeaths to MARIA SALA all interest in a real property known as 6404 Fiesta Drive, El Paso County, Texas.  If the Will is admitted to Probate, the admitting of the Will may divest any interest in 6404 Fiesta that could be claimed by heirs of ALBERT SALA

The deposition is scheduled to take place at the Law Office of E.P. Bud Kirk, 600 Sunland Park, Drive, Building 4-400, El Paso, TX 79912, at 2:00 p.m. on the 21st day of October, 2019.  Any heirs of ALBERT SALA and their counsel are welcome to attend. At El Paso, Texas this 1st day of October, 2019.

/s/ E.P. Bud Kirk

Texas State Bar No. 11508650

600 Sunland Park Dr.

Building Four, Ste. 400

El Paso, TX 79912

(915) 584-3773

(915) 581-3452 facsimile

budkirk@aol.com

Attorney for RAY SALA

 

 

Tags