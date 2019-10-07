NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
CSJ: 2552-04-041
PARCEL: 72
STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
TO: The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12 foot wide strip of land reserved for railroad use, MUNDY HEIGHTS ADDITION to the City of El Paso and Belonging To Unknown Owners, (No record information found), said 0.386 (16,832 SQ. FT.) TRACT, AS SHOWN ON A RIGHT-OF-WAY SKETCH PREPARED BY SAM, INC. FOR THIS PARCEL, upon whom citation may be served by publication.
You are hereby notified that a hearing will be held at 10:00 o’clock a.m., on the first Monday after the expiration of forty-two (42) days from the date of issuance hereof, that is to say Monday, the 21st day of October, 2019, and at Valencia Room Radisson Hotel, 1770 Airway Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79925
To assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned.
The State of Texas filed a First Amended Petition for Condemnation with the Judge of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 7th day of August, 2019, in Cause No. 2019DCV2658 which is styled The State of Texas v. The City of El Paso, et al. The Plaintiff is the State of Texas. The Defendants are: The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.386 acre (16,832 SQ. FT.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12 foot wide strip of land reserved for railroad use, MUNDY HEIGHTS ADDITION to the City of El Paso and belonging to Unknown Owners, (No record information found), said 0.386 (16,832 SQ. FT.) tract, as shown on a right-of -way sketch prepared by SAM, Inc. for this parcel, upon whom citation may be served by publication, and, if any of them be deceased, their respective heirs and legal representatives, if any;
The City of El Paso; El Paso County; El Paso Independent School District; and University Medical Center of El Paso.
The name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff is Clint Harbour, Assistant Attorney General P.O. Box 12548, Austin, Texas 78711-2548.
This suit is an eminent domain proceeding in which the State of Texas is condemning a tract of land located in El Paso County, Texas, containing a 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) parcel of land, located in the J. Barker Survey, Abstract 8, El Paso County, Texas, being a portion of a 12-foot wide strip of land reserved for rail road use, Mundy Heights addition to the City of El Paso and belonging to unknown owners, (no record information found), said 0.386 acre (16,832 sq. ft.) tract, as shown on a right-of-way sketch prepared by SAM, Inc., for this parcel, being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number. The interests of these Defendants are that they either own or claim an interest in said property, subject to unpaid accrued taxes.
You are further notified that you may appear at the hearing before the Special Commissioners and present evidence you desire on the issue of damages to be assessed against the State. If you do not appear at the hearing, the Special Commissioners may proceed to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned. If this Notice is not served within ninety (90) days after its issuance, it shall be retuned forthwith.
Issued this 6th day of September 2019.
/s/ Francisco Guzman
/s/ Richard O. Martinez
/s/ Stephen Nickey
SPECIAL COMMISSIONERS
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 4th day of November, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
James B. Kennedy
6216 Gateway Blvd. East
El Paso, TX 79905
On the 15th day of April, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1358 on the docket of said court and styled:
ROBERT JOHN THOMAS
VS
JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS, FELICIA A. JACKSON, GARRISON PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, ROBERT JOHN THOMAS seeks recovery or damages against JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on October 2, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion for Substitute Service Under Rule 106 (B), Plaintiff’s Interrogatories, Requests for Disclosure, Requests for Admission and Requests for Production to Defendant JOSEPH MARTIN VENEGAS and Plaintiff’s Notices of Filing on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of September, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Baarceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
________________________________________
PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE
PETITION TO CHALLENGE PATERNITY
MANUEL ABRAHAM GARCIA, whose last known place of residence is in El Paso, TX will hereby take notice that on July 8, 2019 a Petition to Challenge Paternity was filed in the 388th District Court in the El Paso County, in the State of Texas, with it being Cause No. 2019DCM4431 on the docket of said court, praying for a Petition to Challenge Paternity. MANUEL ABRAHAM GARCIA will further take notice that he is required to file a reply to the Petition to Challenge Paternity, or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Petitioner’s request for Petition to Challenge Paternity. Petitioner is Daniel Eduardo Gomez Perez, 1031 Miss Bev Ave., El Paso, TX 79932; (915) 799-6922.
________________________________________
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage Permit and Mixed Beverage Late Hours Permit by Three Mule Saloon Inc., DBA Three Mule Saloon, to be located at 4907 Crossroads, Suite B, El Paso, El Paso County, TX . Koteiba F. Azzam, President
________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public sale of property to satisfy Landlord’s leans against LETICIA DOMINGUEZ, DAVID HUNT, JONATHAN MACEJUNAS, IRMA MOLINA, GHOLAM RAZAVI, PAMELA JOY TURLEY; JOSEPH D. VASQUEZ, MARIA G. VERDIN Bids may be submitted Beginning Tuesday Octobe 14, 2019 10:00 A.M.
At A Plus Storage
830 E. Redd Rd. El Paso, TX 79912
Sold to highest bidder for cash. Auctioneer: Neil Waxman #12930 household furniture, decorations, Boxes Misc.
________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-002
Professional Financial Auditing Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Professional Financial Auditing Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 10, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
–DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF M. EVONNE CARDWELL, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to JAMES A. CARDWELL, as independent executor of the estate of M. EVONNE CARDWELL, deceased, on September 25, 2019 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in cause No.
2019-CPR01274. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Gene wolf with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
JAMES A. CARDWELL, independent executor of the estate of M. EVONNE CARDWELL, deceased
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ANTONIO NEGRETE DECEASED
NUMBER 2019CPR00725
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration of the Estate of ANTONIO NEGRETE were issued on September 27, 2019 in Docket Number 2019CPR00725, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to SIRIA NEGRETE, Independent Executrix. The address of record for ANTONIO NEGRETE is through his Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 30, 2019
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for SIRIA NEGRETE
Personal Representative of the Estate of ANTONIO NEGRETE
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ERIC MIJARES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Henry C. Hosford Jr.
615 E. Schuster Ave. Suite 1
El Paso, TX 79902-4360
on 05/03/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1684 on the docket of said court and styled:
WILLIAM JEWELL
VS
ERIC MIJARES
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff, WILLIAM JEWELL seeks recovery of damages against ERIC MIJARES in connection with a breach of contract wherein Mr. Mijares agreed to complete the refurbishment of a garage owned by Mr. Jewell was paid by Mr. Jewell for this work but kept the majority of Mr. Jewells’ payments, $70,000 to 96,000, without doing the work. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of September, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary, Estate of MACK HERMAN WHITAKER, Deceased, were issued on September 25, 2019, Cause No. 2019CPR01024, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: MARY CATHRINE WHITAKER and GARY WHITAKER as Joint Independent Executors. All persons having claims against this Estate are to present them to the undersigned within the time and manner prescribed by law at the following address: MARY CATHRINE WHITAKER and GARY WHITAKER, Joint Independent Executors, Estate of MACK HERMAN WHITAKER deceased, c/o Robert Poissant Attorney at Law 650 John Martin Ct., El Paso, TX 79932
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ELENA F. PADILLA, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01314
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELENA F. PADILLA, Deceased, were granted on September 26, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01314 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ALBERT GREGORY PADILLA, SR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: THOMAS JAY MORTON, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01209
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of THOMAS JAY MORTON, Deceased, were granted on September 26, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01209 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DENISE LORINDA GONZALEZ AKA DENISE LORINDA MORTON-GONZALES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
NOTICE
REQUEST FOR COMPETITIVE SEALED PROPOSALS
Harmony Public Schools in accordance with Texas Education Code 44.031 and Government Code 2254 and 2269 is soliciting Competitive Sealed Proposals for HEF ADDISON ST. EMEMENTARY SCHOOL PROJECT – SCHOOL BUILDING. Submissions will be due on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2019 @ 2:00 PM. NO LATE SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED. Contact Florentina Ganem at florentina.ganem@vanir.com or 281-205-2200. A Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 @ 2:00 pm at CEA GROUP, (4712 Woodrow Bean, Suite F, El Paso, TX 79924). Proposal documents may be requested at florentina.ganem@vanir.com at no charge. Deliver response in a sealed envelope labeled “HEF ADDISON ST. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PROJECT – PH. 1 PKG. 2 SCHOOL BUILDING” to CEA Group, 4712 Woodrow Bean, Suite F, El Paso, TX 79924.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of RAQUEL ALDAMA, an incapacitated person, were granted on September 25, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CGD00163, in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE TIRSO ALDAMA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
JOSE TIRSO ALDAMA
C/ Magda Yvonne Soto
Warach, Soto & Associates
7300 Viscount 1101
El Paso, TX 79925
Dated the 25th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS ANTONIO FERNANDEZ Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01362 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS ANTONIO FERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROY CHARLES STOLTZ Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01369 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROY CHARLES STOLTZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA BECKMANN Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01367 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA BECKMANN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Independent, or in the Alternative, Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARK MORRIS DAVID WEISS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01374 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARK MORRIS DAVID WEISS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship with Application for Letters of Independent Administration upon the Estate of an intestate Decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LONNIE JONES Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01399 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LONNIE JONES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estate Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES SIDNEY MEYERS Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01104 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHARLES SIDNEY MEYERS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA A/K/A MARIA DEL CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA, A/K/A MARIA CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of October, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01131 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA A/K/A MARIA DEL CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA A/K/A MARIA CARMEN DEL AVELLANO BARRAZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Ancillary Probate of Authenticated Foreign Heirship Judgment; Recognition of Foreign Heirship Judgment; Or in the Alternative, Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of September, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of PAMELA SUE ORNELAS, Deceased; Cause No. 2019-CPR00718; Rene Ordonez, serving as Third-Party Dependent Administrator of the Estate of PAMELA SUE ORNELAS, Deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on September 19, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator, Rene Ordonez, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 30th day of September 2019.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of EUSEBIO ORNELAS, Deceased; Cause No. 2018-CPR00655; Rene Ordonez, serving as Third-Party Dependent Administrator of the Estate of EUSEBIO ORNELAS, Deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on September 18, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator, Rene Ordonez, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 30th day of September 2019.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF KATHLEEN T. DANIELS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of KATHLEEN T. DANIELS, Deceased, were granted to CLINTON J. DANIELS on September 26, 2019, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01317. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of ROGER KORTE, Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01321, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA JESSIE KORTE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated September 30, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MARIA JESSIE KORTE
State Bar No. : 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF: SOL EMILIA GARCIA DEL RIVERO AN INCAPACITATED PERSON
CAUSE NO.
2019-CGD00061
Order on Motion for Alternative Service on MANUAL ENRIQUE GARCIA DEL RIVERO RUIZ
On this day, the Court considered the Motion for Alternative Service of Applicant, ESMERALDA LOVE and ORDERS that service on Manuel Enrique Garcia Del Rivero Ruiz be effected by posting publication and shall be made by the publisher through a publisher’s affidavit of the El Paso, Inc., and served on MANUEL ENRIQUE GARCIA DEL RIVERO RUIZ.
Signed this 26th day of September, 2019.
/s/ Eduardo Gamboa,
Judge
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MIGUEL ANGEL CARRILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Roberto Aguinaga
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 10th day of April, 2019, against MIGUEL ANGEL CARRILLO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM2377 on the docket of said court and entitled: IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF JASMIN RAMIREZ AND MIGUEL ANGEL CARRILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition For Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 24th day of September, 2019.
Roberto Aguinaga
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-0884
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Sonia Cortez
Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: KATHRYN REDWINE, Greetings: You are hereby
appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Roberto Aguinaga
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 3rd day of July 2019 against KATHRYN REDWINE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM4392 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage GUILLERMO BARRON AND KATHRYN REDWINE
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 24th day of September, 2019.
Roberto Aguinaga
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-0884
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.
TO: ASHTON JAMAL GUINN,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Claudio Flores Jr.
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 19th day of September, 2019 against ASHTON JAMAL GUINN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM5404 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of S.G.J., a Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship and Original Petition to Enjoin Harassing Behavior and for Other Injunctive Relief Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SKYLIN G. JAMROWSKI Date of Birth: 08/03/2014 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 20th day of September, 2019.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney at Law
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Amelia Partida
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DANIEL MADRID A/K/A DANIEL B. MADRID
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DANIEL MADRID a/k/a DANIEL B. MADRID, Deceased, were issued on October 1, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01301 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DANIEL EUGENE MADRID. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows;
Estate of DANIEL MADRID a/k/a DANIEL B. MADRID
c/o Alexnader V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 1st day of October, 2019.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at Sunland Park Self Storage, 3820 Constitution Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922 at 9:00 am on Tuesday October 22, 2019. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property at anytime from the sale. Property includes miscellaneous household goods contents of: NICK MONTOYA, GENE BURDEN, GLADYS TORRES, CARLOS MONTES, RUBEN HERRERA, ELVA JARAMILLO, and HERMELINDA RODRIGUEZ. The public is invited to attend, dated this 1st day of October 2019 by Michael Sanders owner of Sunland Park Self Storage, 915-581-2660.
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CARLOS VICENTE GONZALEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, DIANA LYNN MONTES’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Roberto Aguinaga
On this the 16th day of April, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM2501 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of DIANA LYNN MONTES AND CARLOS VICENTE GONZAZLEZ
And in The Interest of C.G., A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: CARLOS GONZALEZ Date of Birth: August 7, 2002
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of September, 2019.
Roberto Aguinaga
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JAMES S. RUNNELS
DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00859
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate of JAMES S. RUNNELS, Deceased, were issued on July 2, 2019, under Cause No. 2019-CPR00859 pending in Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas to JOHN MUNDIE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative of the Estate of JAMES S. RUNNELS, Deceased
c/o John Mundie
4621 Pershing Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against the estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 30, 2019.
/s/ John Mundie
Attorney for Applicant
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MARIA O. VILLALOBOS DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2019CPR01256.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA O. VILLALOBOS, Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2019 in cause No.
2019-CPR01256, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA MARQUEZ. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 2, 2019.
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of MARIA O. VILLALOBOS, Deceased
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON ALFONSO CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on July 29, 2019, in Cause No. 2018CPR01073, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA LOURDES CHAVEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARIA LOURDES CHAVEZ
ESTATE OF RAMON ALFONSO CHAVEZ, Deceased
c/o Michelle E Smith
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 1st day of October, 2019.
By: /s/ Michelle E. Smith
Michelle E. Smith
State Bar No.: 24074877
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARGARETTE G. BALLARD A/K/A MARGARETE GERTRUDE
BALLARD
DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01202
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARGARETE G. BALLARD A/K/A MARGARETE GERTRUDE BALLARD
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of MARGARETE G. BALLARD A/K/A MARGARETE GERTRUDE BALLARD, Cause Number
2019-CPR01202, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 30th day of September, 2019 to JAMES B. BALLARD a/k/a JAMES BIVENS BALLARD, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Date: September 30, 2019
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt,
PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor
JAMES B. BALLARD a/k/a JAMES BIVENS BALLARD
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF : JOSE A. MURILLO VARGAS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00495
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original letters of Independent Administration and Executor of the estate of JOSE A. MURILLO VARGAS, deceased, were issued on September 10, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00495, in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARCOS MURILLO. The residence of MARCOS MURILLO, Independent Administration Executor of the Estate of JOSE A. MURILLO VARGAS, 1517 Sierra De Oro, El Paso, Texas 79936. The address notice should be sent to is:
c/o Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney at Law
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them at the above address within the time and the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: 10/2/2019
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney for MARCOS MURILLO
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 838-7777
Fax: (915) 533-7298
TBN: 14670228
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: AURORA GARZA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00692
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original letters of Independent Administration and Executor of the estate of AURORA GARZA, f/k/a, AURORA SALINAS GARZA deceased, were issued on August 14, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00692, in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: JENNETTE GARZA. The residence of JENNETTE GARZA, Independent Administration Executrix of the Estate of AURORA GARZA, f/k/a AURORA SALINAS GARZA, is 11937 Kings Crest, El Paso, Texas 79936. The address notice should be sent to is:
c/o Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney at Law
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them at the above address within the time and the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: 10/2/2019
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney for JENNETTE GARZA
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 838-7777
Fax: (915) 533-7298
TBN: 14670228
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ALBERT SALA a/k/a ALBERT SANTANIELLO, Deceased
No. 2019-CPR01385
In Probate
NOTICE OF INTENT TO DEPOSE CONCEPCION CORDOVA AS A WITNESS TO THE HANDWRITING OF ALBERT SALA, DECEASED UNDER TEXAS ESTATES CODE §51.203
To: ALL HEIRS OF ALBERT SALA, DECEASED
TAKE NOTICE, that an Application for Probate of the Holographic Will of ALBERT SALA, Deceased, has been filed in El Paso County Probate Court No. 1 by RAY SALA, in docket No.
2019-CPR01385. In connection therewith RAY SALA intends to call as a witness to the Deceased’s handwriting, his aunt CONCEPCION CORDOVA The holographic Will bequeaths to MARIA SALA all interest in a real property known as 6404 Fiesta Drive, El Paso County, Texas. If the Will is admitted to Probate, the admitting of the Will may divest any interest in 6404 Fiesta that could be claimed by heirs of ALBERT SALA
The deposition is scheduled to take place at the Law Office of E.P. Bud Kirk, 600 Sunland Park, Drive, Building 4-400, El Paso, TX 79912, at 2:00 p.m. on the 21st day of October, 2019. Any heirs of ALBERT SALA and their counsel are welcome to attend. At El Paso, Texas this 1st day of October, 2019.
/s/ E.P. Bud Kirk
Texas State Bar No. 11508650
600 Sunland Park Dr.
Building Four, Ste. 400
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-3773
(915) 581-3452 facsimile
Attorney for RAY SALA