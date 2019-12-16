_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ERIN SLOAN HERDON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.., Monday, the 30th day of December, 2019, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
David Duran
1210 E. San Antonio Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 11th day of June, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2221 on the docket of said court and styled:
LAURENE AZAR
VS
ERIN SLOAN HERDON
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff asserts against Defendant, Erin Sloan Herdon, a cause of action for damages based on negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle by Defendant Erin Sloan Herdon, whose negligence cause an accident that occurred on May 21, 2018, when said Defendant collided with Plaintiff’s vehicle, causing Plaintiff to suffer injuries and damages, all of which is more fully set forth in Plaintiff’s Original Petition to file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of November, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Erica Romero
Deputy
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-010
Recovery and Transportation of Deceased
to the Office of the Medical Examiner (re-bid)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Recovery and Transportation of Deceased to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 9, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DENNIS KEITH MARTINE, Deceased were issued on December 4, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01640 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANNA STOPPIRO MARTINE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ANNA STOPPIRO MARTINE
3101 Polk
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 4th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JUNE C. LOUCKS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JUNE C. LOUCKS, Deceased, were granted to WESTSTAR BANK on December 5, 2019, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR01605. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JUNE C. LOUCKS, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OSCAR HUMBERTO CALDERON, Deceased, were issued on December 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01586, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GRACIELA NAVA CALDERON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated December 5, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for GRACIELA NAVA CALDERON
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail:jbright2@elp.rr.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HAROLD W. GALE, JR., DECEASED
No. 2019-CPR01636
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HAROLD W. GALE, JR., Deceased, were granted on December 5, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01636 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ALEXANDR D. GALE Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARTHA MARRUFO
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthhouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00183 on the docket of said court and styled ESTEBAN MARRUFO, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for appointment of Limited Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of NORBERTO R. CORREA, were issued on December 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01684 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA C. RODRIGUEZ, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PLC, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 5th day of December, 2019 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ELEANOR RAE WEISS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent administration were granted to DEREK ROBERT LOUIS WEISS as independent administrator of the estate of ELEANOR RAE WEISS, deceased, on December 4, 2019 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2019-CPR01538. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 1790 Lee Trevino Dr. Ste. 208, El Paso, Texas 79936.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: Unknown Heirs-at-law of JUAN D. VALLES Deceased, ANITA VALLES STEVENS, TERESA VALLES JARAMILLO and JIMMY RENTERIA.
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiffs Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday the 6th day of January, 2020, before the Honorable 346th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Coury M. Jacocks
2201 W. Royal Lane
Suite 155
Irving, TX. 75063 on 08/03/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV2771 on the docket of said court and styled
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
V
JUAN AGUIRRE VALLES, JR. MARIA LUISA VALLES, ROBERTO A. VALLES, GLORIA VALLES CALDERA, REMIGIO VALLES, JIMMY RENTERIA, RAFAEL VALLES, ANITA VALLES STEVENS, TERESA VALLES JARAMILLO AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JUAN D. VALLES, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; See Attached. You are hereby notified that suit has been brought by Wells Fargo Bank, NA, its successors and assigns, as plaintiff against Juan Aguirre Valles, Jr. Maria Luisa Valles, Roberto A. Valles, Gloria Valles Caldera, Remigio Valles, Jimmy Renteria Rafael Valles, Anita Valles Stevens, Teresa Valles Jaramillo and the Unknown Heirs at law of Juan D. Valles, Deceased, and any other person claiming any right, title, interest or possession in and to the property commonly known as 10408 Elkhart Dr., El Paso, Texas 79936 and legally described as: LOT 10, BLOCK 29, PEBBLE HILLS UNIT 3, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, El PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 43, PAGE 7, OF THE REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order for Citation by Publication and Affidavit for Citation by Publication on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of November, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 17th day of October, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Mario F. Lujan ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2016DTX0160, Docket No. 2019-SO-22014, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2020, it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Mario F. Lujan, Eva Lujan, Ana Lina Lujan, Heriberto Lujan Jr. and Santiago Lujan in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: P689-999-0010-7500
LOT THIRTY-EIGHT (38), PETERSON SUBDIVISION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN VOL. 7, PAGE 37, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS; 8301 VANCE PLACE, EL PASO TX 79907
The property of the individuals named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Seven Thousand Six Hundred Twenty-Six and 77/100 Dollars ($67,626.77), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPSOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
Contact Detective Samuel Soto for Any Inquires at 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain order of Sale issued out of the District Court of County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 17th day of October, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Luz E. Ontiveros, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX0485, Docket No. 2019-SO-22015, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2020, it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.M.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Luz E. Ontiveros and Monica Ontiveros in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: A52099900305600
THE EAST THREE FEET OF LOT TWENTY-FIVE (25) AND ALL OF LOT TWENTY-FOUR(24), AND THE WEST NINE AND ONE-HALF FEET OF LOT TWENTY-THREE (23), BLOCK THREE (3), ALTURA PARK ADDITION OF THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3116 LEBANON, EL PASO, TX 79930
The property of Luz E. Ontiveros and Monica Ontiveros will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Three Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Two and 11/100 Dollars($43,672.11), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Luz E. Ontiveros and Monica Ontiveros, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPSOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
Contact Detective Anthony Rollins for Any Inquires at 915-538-2268
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARK MORRIS DAVID WEISS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent administration were granted to DEREK ROBERT LOUIS WEISS as independent administrator of the estate of MARK MORRIS DAVID WEISS, deceased, on December 4, 2019 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2019-CPR01374. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 1790 Lee Trevino Dr., Ste. 208, El Paso, Texas 79936.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES DAVID HARRIS A/K/A JAMES HARRIS, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01432
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the estate of JAMES DAVID HARRIS A/K/A JAMES HARRIS, Deceased, were issued on the 5th day of December, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01432, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to MARJORIE ESTELLE HARRIS a/k/a MARJORIE BOMHAM HARRIS, Independent Executrix. The address of record for MARJORIE ESTELLE HARRIS A/K/A MARJORIE BOMHAN HARRIS is 3921 Olympic Ave. El Paso, Texas 79904. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 5th day of December, 2019.
/s/ MARJORIE ESTELLE HARRIS A/K/A MARJORIE BOMHAN HARRIS, Independent Executrix of the estate of JAMES DAVID HARRIS A/K/A JAMES HARRIS, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE JUANA D. RITTEL
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on October 25, 2019, probate upon the estate of JUANA D. RITTEL, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2019-CPR01557, pending upon the probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: December 6, 2019
Ali M. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
IN THE ESTATE OF HECTOR OLIVAS, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01672
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of HECTOR OLIVAS, Deceased, were issued on December 5, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01672, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: SOCORRO M. OLIVAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 6th day of December, 2019.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF BLAS ANTONY ORTIZ, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01613
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of BLAS ANTONY ORTIZ, Deceased, were issued on December 5, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01613, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: SANDRA MIRIAM THOMAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 6th day of December, 2019.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF MAGDALENA ACOSTA, A/K/A MAGDALENA G. ACOSTA A/K/A MAGDALENA GONZALEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01673
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MAGDALENA ACOSTA a/k/a MAGDALENA G. ACOSTA a/k/a MAGDALENA GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 5, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01673, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: MAGDALENA SANCHEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 6th day of December, 2019.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of Rosemary Anton, Deceased were issued on December 4, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CGD00473 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PAUL SHELDON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ROSEMARY ANTON
c/o Paul Sheldon
230 Pennsylvania Cir.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 6th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VICTOR RODRIGUEZ Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01328
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of VICTOR RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 3D day of December 2019, in the above styled cause to JOSEPHINE ALEJANDRA RODRIGUEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for JOSEPHINE ALEJANDRA RODRIGUEZ is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 6th day of December 2019.
/s/ Rubi Heredia, Legal Assistant to Attorney Darron Powell for JOSEPHINE ALEJANDRA RODRIGUEZ,
Independent Executor.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTHA OCHOA LOERA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01720 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARTHA OCHOA LOERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of November 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FERNANDO LUIS DIAZ-BALL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01723 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FERNANDO LUIS DIAZ-BALL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Administration and Issuance of Letters of Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MIGUEL CARRILLO PANTOJA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01745 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MIGUEL CARRILLO PANTOJA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedent Died Intestate). If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JACK DARREL FIELDS, JR. a/k/a JACK D. FIELDS JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01635 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JACK DARREL FIELDS, JR. a/k/a JACK D. FIELDS JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MAY KAY CUNNINGHAM BERRY a/k/a MAY KAY C. BERRY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01581 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MAY KAY CUNNINGHAM BERRY a/k/a MAY KAY C. BERRY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Heirship Determination, for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EMMITT D. BERRY JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01580 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EMMITT D. BERRY JR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Determination of Heirship, for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY MARTINEZ GUERRERO a.k.a MARY M. GUERRERO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01728 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARY MARTINEZ GUERRERO a/k/a MARY M. GUERRERO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship, and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DONOVAN HOLLINGSWORTH ZILER a.k.a. DONOVAM H. ZILER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2012-CPR06060 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DONOVAN HOLLINGSWORTH ZILER a.k.a DONOVAM H. ZILER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSEMARY C. CLARKE, Deceased were issued on December 4, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01668 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMES PETER CLARKE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JAMES PETER CLARKE
5300 Juliandra Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 9th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KENNETH E. ANDERSON, Deceased, were issued to JOANNE H. ANDERSON on December 9, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01633, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
Joann H. Anderson
Independent Executrix
31121 Deerfield Ter
Bulverde Texas 78163
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 9th of December, 2019.
IN THE ESTATE OF RUBY BROWN, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019CPR01026
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUBY BROWN, Deceased, were issued on December 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01026, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JANICE WILLIAMS. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to JANICE WILLIAMS within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Janice Williams, Representative of the Estate of RUBY BROWN
5116 Seguin Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 9th day of December, 2019.
Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for JANICE WILLIAMS
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JOSE LUIS GALVAN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s 2nd Amended Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, CYNTHIA JAZMIN LOZANO’S , said Amended petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Alvarado
On this the 8th day of October, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM2694 on the docket of said court and styled: In The Matter of he Marriage of CYNTHIA JAZMIN LOZANO AND JOSE LUIS GALVAN AND IN THE INTEREST OF D.G. AND D.G., CHILDREN. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: 2nd Amended Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: DYLAN GALVAN Date of Birth: 04/11/2015 Child’s Name: DIEGO GALVAN Date of Birth: 10/03/2016
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 10th day of December, 2019.
Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79928
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Najera
Deputy
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JOEL DE LA ROCHA NAVARRETE; VALERIA DE LA ROCHA JUAREZ, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of JOEL DE LA ROCHA NAVARRETE, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on October 2, 2019 by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, Valeria De La Rocha Juarez, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C. 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912, c/o VALERIA DE LA ROCHA JUAREZ, Independent Administrator of the Estate of JOEL DE LA ROCHA NAVARRETE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of NAZARIA PEREZ, A/K/A MARIA NAZARIA PEREZ, Deceased, were issued on December 10th, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01590 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA PEREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
PATRICIA PEREZ
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 10th day of December, 2019.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DARWIN LEROY FRANKLIN, were issued on December 6, 2018 in Cause No.
2018-CPR01647 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to JEREMY LEROY FRANKLIN, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ROBERT KNOTT, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of June, 2018 in cause No. 2007-P00229 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT KNOTT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Plaintiff JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, its successors and assigns, by and through its attorney of record, Thuy Frazier of McCarthy & Holthus, LLP, 1255 West 15th Street, Suite 1060, Plano, Texas 75075, in rem only against Robert Edward Knott Jr. Laura Ann Knott, Karen Marie Ouderkirk, limited only to their capacity as the distributees of the Estate of Robert Knott, Deceased, and against Johnny L. Gahan, limited only to his capacity as the Independent executor of the Estate of Judy Gahan, Deceased, and any other person including the Unknown Heirs at Law of Robert E. Knott, Deceased, claiming any subordinate right, title, interest in 2824 Titanic Ave, El Paso, Texas 79904 and legally described to-wit:
Portion of Lot 2, Block 14, Mountain Park Addition Unit Three, an addition in the city of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, according to the plat thereof on file in volume 8, page 33, plat records in the office of the county clerk of El Paso County, Texas, and being more particularly described by metes and bounds as follows: from a concrete nail marking the centerline of Big Bend Drive and Titanic Avenue in said Mountain Park Addition Unit Three; Thence North 69Deg. 48’ West along the centerline of Titanic Avenue a distance of 100.0 feet to a found concrete nail; thence 81.59 feet along the arc of a curve to the left and along the centerline of Titanic Avenue whose interior angel is 18 Deg. 42’, whose radius is 250.0 Feet and whose chord beard North 79 Deg. 09’ west a distance of 81.23 feet to a set concrete nail; thence south 1 deg. 30’ west a distance of 30.0 feet to a found iron pin marking the “Point of Beginning”; Thence South 1 deg. 30’ West along the lot line common to lots 1 and 2 a distance of 178.56 feet to a set concrete nail; thence North 87 deg. 42’ West a distance of 58.3 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 29 deg, 23’ West a distance of 151.97 feet to a found iron pin; thence 147.0 feet along the arc of a curve to the right and along the south right of way line of Titanic Avenue whose interior angle is 38 deg. 17’ whose radius os 220.00 feet and whose chord bears north 72 deg.21’15” East A distance of 144.28 feet to the “Point of Beginning” and containing in all 17,115.36 square feet or 0.393 acres of land more or less. Parcel ID Number: M82099901405100 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ERIC AVILES – SEGOVIA, Greetings; You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Modify Order by Court of Another State Request for Temporary Restraining Order and Extraordinary Relief and Request for Emergency Temporary Order, filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Xochitl Araujo
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
On this the 18th day of November, 2019 against ERIC AVILES – SEGOVIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM7415 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the interest of
DOMINIQUE MARCEL SOTO, ERICK ADRIAN AVILES AND ALLISON ERICK AVILES, Children A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Modify Order by Court of Another State Request for Temporary Restraining Order and Extraordinary Relief and Request for Emergency
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Childs Name: DOMINIQUE MARCEL SOTO Date of Birth: 05/28/2013
Child’s Name: ERICK ADRIAN AVILES Date of Birth: 09/08/2011 Child’s Name: ALLISON ERICKA AVILES Date of Birth; 04/22/2010
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of December, 2019.
Xochitl Araujo
Attorney at Law
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
915-533-1610
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deptuty
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE W. RUBINSTEIN
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of GEORGE W. RUBINSTEIN, Deceased, were granted to TAMMY KARCH on December 11, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, in case number
2019-CPR01669. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of GEORGE W. RUBINSTEIN,
Deceased
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARIA VELEZ, Mother and GLEN ROBERSON Father of ANGEL ROBERSON
Greetings; You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of April, 2019 in Cause No. 2014-CGD00885 on the docket of said court and styled ANGEL ROBERSON, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Permanent Guardian of the Person Only. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of October, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
Pursuant to Texas Election Code 42.035, this information serves as public notice of the change in county election precinct boundaries
New Precinct:
192 (WEST)
North section of Precinct 192 follows east of Borderland Rd, south on Viale del Sol Ave. and Upper Valley Rd, west on Gomez Rd. then west to the El Paso County Line.
New Precinct:
193 (WEST)
North section of Precinct 193 follows east on Transmountain Rd, south on El Paso Gas Company Unit Line, west on Canutillo Independent School District Boundary Line and intersecting north on I-10.
New Precinct: 1
94 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 194 follows east of El Paso County Boundary Line, south on Mc Combs St, west on Marcus Uribe Dr. and intersecting north on I-10.
New Precinct: 195 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 195 follows east of El Paso County Boundary Line, south on Dyer St, west on Sean Haggerty Dr. and intersecting north on Mc Combs St.
New Precinct:
196 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 196 follows east on El Paso on Montana Ave, south on Rich Beem Blvd, west on Edgemere Blvd. and intersecting north on Joe Battle Blvd.
New Precinct:
197 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 197 follows east on Edgemere Blvd., south on Tierra Este Rd, west on Zaragoza Rd. and intersecting north on Joe Battle Blvd.
New Precinct:
198 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 198 follows east on Montana Ave, south on John Hayes St, west on Crown Rock Dr. and intersecting north on Joe Battle Blvd.
New Precinct:
199 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 199 follows east on Eastlake Blvd, south on Darrington Rd, west on Horizon Blvd. and intersecting north on Ashford St.
New Precinct:
200 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 200. North section of Precinct 200 follows east of Socorro Independent School District Boundary Line, south on Horizon Mesa Blvd, west on Pellicano Dr. and intersecting north on Joe Battle Blvd.
New Precinct:
201 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 201. North section of Precinct 201 follows east on Pellicano Dr, south on Horizon Mesa Blvd, west on Eastlake Blvd. and intersecting to Socorro Independent School District Boundary Line.
New Precinct:
202 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 202. North section of Precinct 202 follows east on Eastlake Blvd, south on Ashford St, west on Horizon Blvd. and intersecting to Socorro Independent School District Boundary Line.
New Precinct:
203 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 203. North section of Precinct 203 follows east of Horizon Mud Water Boundary Line, also south of Horizon Mud Water Boundary Line, west on Eastlake Blvd. and intersecting to Rojas Dr.
New Precinct: 204 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 204. North section of Precinct 204 follows east on Eastlake Blvd, south of Paseo Del Este Water Boundary Line, west on Dartmouth Dr. and intersecting to west I-10.
New Precinct:
205 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 205. North section of Precinct 205 follows east on Horizon Blvd, south on Bellport Dr. and Darrington Rd, west on Alberton Ave. and intersecting to Horizon Mud Water Boundary Line.
New Precinct:
206 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 206. North section of Precinct 206 follows east on Hartford St, south on Elbridge Dr. and Endwall Rd, west on Linwood Dr. and intersecting to Corby St.
New Precinct:
207 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 207. North section of Precinct 207 follows east of City of San Elizario Boundary Line, south on Los Tunes Dr, west on FM 1110 Rd. and intersecting to El Paso County Border Line.
New Precinct:
208 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 208. North section of Precinct 208 follows south of City of San Elizario Boundary Line, south follows San Elizario Independent School District, west on San Elizario Independent School District and intersecting to El Paso County Border Line.