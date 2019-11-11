_____________________________________________________
PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE
COMPLAINT
EDDIE AND BRANDY GARCIA, whose last known place of residence is in El Paso, TX and or Las Cruces, NM, will hereby take notice that on June 11, 2018, an Amended Complaint was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in the Dona Ana County, in the State of New Mexico, with it being Case No. D-307-CV-2018-1261 on the docket of said court, praying for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment. EDDIE AND BRANDY GARCIA will further take notice that they are required to file a reply to the Amended Complaint, or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Plaintiff’s request for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment. Plaintiff’s Attorney is Ramon Hernandez, 1127 E. Idaho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001 (575) 523-0144.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr. El Paso, Texas 79925 on November 19 at 11:30 a.m. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units B-66 QUEVEDO Items include: Household Goods, Tools, Furniture
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF-STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero El Paso, Texas 79925 on July 16th, 15 10:00 AM Clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenants.
ARTURO TORRES- Construction materials, chicken wire roll, door with frame, metal folding chairs, plumbing materials, etc.
ALEJANDRA ANDRADE- baby stroller, baby carrier, baby toys, bedding, clothing, mattress and box spring, chest of drawers, etc.
___________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-005
Gym Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Gym Services for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 21, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-004
Bus and Fleet Vehicle Maintenance and Repair
Services for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Bus and Fleet Vehicle Maintenance Repair Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 21, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUILLERMO GOMEZ JR., Deceased, were issued on October 8, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01265, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTHA B. GOMEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARTHA B. GOMEZ
Estate of GUILLERMO GOMEZ, JR., Deceased
c/o Tristan N. Bouilly, Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 31st day of October, 2019.
By: /s/ Tristan N. Bouilly
Tristin N. Bouilly
State Bar No.: 24080799
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CHRISTEL W. BAKARICH, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01370
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHRISTEL W. BAKARICH, Deceased, were granted on October 28, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01370 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ERIC P. LEMAITRE Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: GLEN C. BOWERS, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01438
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLEN C. BOWERS, Deceased, were granted on October 28, 2019 under Docket Number
2019-CPR01438 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: IRMA G. BOWERS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ANGEL C. PEREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01405
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANGEL C. PEREZ, Deceased, were granted on October 28, 2019 under Docket Number
2019-CPR01405 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: TERESA PEREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JULIA D. GONZALES, Deceased, were issued on October 28, 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR01414, pending in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, to LINDA MARIE GONZALES
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Independent Executor, LINDA MARIE GONZALES
Estate of JULIA D. GONZALES, Deceased
Aldo R. Lopez
Ray Pena McChristian, PC
5822 Cromo Drive
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MARYANN MAYFIELD WILSON, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Petition In Suit To Modify The Parent Child Relationship filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 7th day of February, 2019 against MARYANN MAYFIELD WILSON, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2010CM4788 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of: G.J.D., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition in Suit To Modify The Parent Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: GLORIA JEANNINE DELGADO Date of Birth: 05/16/2005 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 20th day of September, 2019.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SIBLEY JAMES WADE, a/k/a JIM WADE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of SIBLEY JAMES WADE, a/k/a JIM WADE, Deceased, were granted to MARK EVAN WADE on October 28, 2019, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01420. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
State Bar No. 19390425
Attorneys for Applicant
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JANICE THOMPSON, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01094
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JANICE THOMPSON, Deceased, were granted on October 10, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01094 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MICHAEL OLGAR THOMPSON
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of FERNANDO SILVA, an incapacitated person, were granted on October 28, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CGD00124, in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to AURORA SILVA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
AURORA SILVA
% Robert Warach
Warach, Soto & Associates
7300 Viscount 1101
El Paso, TX 79925
Dated the 31st day of October, 2019.
/s/ Robert Warach
___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JESUS RICARDO DOMINGUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Olivia Beanes’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz
On this the 23rd day of August, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM5581on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of OLIVIA BEANES and JESUS RICARDO DOMINGUEZ And in the Interest of R.D. and D.D., Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The dates(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: RICARDO DOMINGUEZ Date of Birth: January 28, 2002
Child’s Name: DAVID DOMINGUEZ Date of Birth: December 31, 2008
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 29th day of October, 2019
Mario Ortiz
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HORTENSIA CENTENO, Deceased, were issued on September 18, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01076, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA DEL ROSARIO ESTRADA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
Com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JEAN M. EVANS, Deceased, were issued on September 18, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01113, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID RICHARD EVANS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellisattorney@gmail.
Com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS JAMES DAVID
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the estate of DOUGLAS JAMES DAVID, Deceased, were granted to SUSAN NOWAK on November 4, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR01466. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of DOUGLAS JAMES DAVID, Deceased
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: INGRID NIXON, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01375
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of INGRID NIXON, Deceased, were granted on November 5, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01375 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARK NIXON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DELORIS L. BLOOMFIELD, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01490
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DELORIS L. BLOOMFIELD, Deceased, were granted on November 5, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01490 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DONALD LEONARD NANCE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JEANNE E. WAGONER, Deceased were issued on November 5, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01500 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LARRY D. WAGONER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LARRY D. WAGONER
1387 Adabel Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 5th day of November 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CRDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the estate of GREGORIA GONZALEZ a/k/a GREGORIA VARELA, Deceased were issued on November 4, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01355 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ANA LAURA GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 5th day of November, 2019.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RAYMOND E. THOMSEN a/k/a RAYMOND ELDON THOMSEN a/k/a RAY THOMSEN. Deceased were issued on November 4, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01356 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to CONSTANCE M. THOMSEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 5th day of November, 2019.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN W. CHAMBERS, Deceased were issued on November 4, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01351 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to LLOYD A. CHAMBERS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 5th day of November, 2019.
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROLAND JAMES D’AMOUR, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01574 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROLAND JAMES D’AMOUR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL FLORES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30TH day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01572 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL FLORES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA FLORES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01573 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA FLORES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of October , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESPERANZA ALVARADO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of May, 2019 in Cause No.
2016-CPR00303 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ESPERANZA ALVARADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration, or Letters of Dependent Administration in the Alternative, and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of November , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CINDY GUZMAN
Greetings:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01431 on the docket of said court and styled ALBERT GUZMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of October, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RICARDO CORIA
Greetings:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of September, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00192 on the docket of said court and styled VICTORIA ALEXANDRIA CORIA, A Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witnesss, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of November, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Pebble Hills Self Storage 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938 on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 9:30 am. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of the spaces of the following tenants: LUIS SILVA, CRYSTAL BURLEIGH, NORMA BLACKWELL, SANDRA VILLANUEVA, NORMA SARELLANO: Description of items: outdoor swing, bike, sofa, range, washing machine, dining room furniture, keyboard, mattresses, dresser, tires/rims, misc household items.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary were issued on November 4, 2019, to JESUS LUIS CARBAJAL, to serve as Independent Executor of the Estate of JESUS ANTONIO CARBAJAL, Deceased, appointed under Cause No. 2019-CPR01398, in and by Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
JESUS LUIS CARBAJAL, Independent Executor
Estate of JESUS ANTONIO CARBAJAL, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
1444 Montana Ave. Ste. 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: JESUS LUIS CARBAJAL, Independent Executor of the Estate of JESUS ANTONIO CARBAJAL, Deceased
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALICIA G. FIERRO were issued to REYES M. FIERRO Independent Administrator on July 16, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00857, pending in the Probate Court Number Two for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite E, El Paso, Texas 79930.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID L. JOHNSON, Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01401, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID M. JOHNSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated November 5, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for DAVID M. JOHNSON
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OTILIA M. MONTOYA, Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01439, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA DE JESUS RIVERA All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated November 5, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MARIA DE JESUS RIVERA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAMELA MARIE SEYLER, Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01407, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CYNTHIA PUMMER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated November 5, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for CYNTHIA PUMMER
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EVELYN STARK, Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01470, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to MARILYN T. MACK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated November 5, 2019.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MARILYN T. MACK
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DARL W. HOPPER, Deceased, were issued on the 4th day of November, 2019, in Cause No. 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01483, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to:
John W. Carlson
The residence address of the Independent Executor is in Kerrville, Kerr County, Texas, and the mailing address is:
c/o Carlson Law Firm
717 Sidney Baker Street
Kerrville, Texas 78028
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 6th day of November, 2019.
/s/ John W. Carlson
Attorney for Estate
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERIC HUGH PROCTER a/k/a ERIC H. PROCTER a/k/a ERIC PROCTER, Deceased, were issued on September 18th, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00474, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: STEPHANIE ERICA LANNUTTI a/k/a STEPHANIE E. LANNUTTI.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 16th day of October, 2019.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for STEPHANIE ERICA LANNUTTI a/k/a STEPHANIE E. LANNUTTI
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
___________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate Of BLANCH K. JOSEPH, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR00994
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Independent administration for the Estate of BLANCH K. JOSEPH, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of November, 2019, in Docket
2019-CPR00994, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to REBECCA LORRAINE JOSEPH A/K/A REBECCA JOSEPH WATT, Independent Administratrix. The address of record for REBECCA LORRAINE JOSEPH A/K/A REBECCA JOSEPH WATT is 1530 BOB GOALBY LN, EL PASO, TEXAS 79935. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 6th day of November, 2019.
/s/ REBECCA LORRAINE JOSEPH A/K/A REBECCA JOSEPH WATT, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of BLANCH K. JOSEPH, Deceased
Prepared By:
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
___________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: KATHRYN S. MCLEOD DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01449
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF KATHRYN S. MCLEOD, DECEASED
Notice Is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KATHRYN S. MCLEOD, Deceased were issued on October 31, 2019, in Cause Number
2019-CPR01449 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
JENNIFER MCLEOD KASSEBAUM,
Independent Executrix, Estate of KATHRYN S. MCLEOD, Deceased
c/o Colbert N. Coldwell
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646;
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: Colbert N. Coldwell
Texas State Bar No. 04535000
Attorneys for the Estate
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: LEA DALE FRANKLIN, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01415
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LEA DALE FRANKLIN, Deceased, were granted on November 6, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01415 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DOUGLAS STANLEY FRANKLIN Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follow:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: NOAH E. MONTOYA A/K/A NOAH EDWARD MONTOYA, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01413
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NOAH E. MONTOYA AKA NOAH EDWARD MONTOYA, Deceased, were granted on November 6, 2019 under Docket Number
2019-CPR01413 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ELAINE MARIE M. MONTEON Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE
Pursuant to chapter 59, Texas property code: SAFARI SELF STORAGE which is located at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924, Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and clean up may be temporarily required. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold item-by-item, in batches, or by the space.
Property being sold includes contents in unit of the following tenants with brief description of contents in each UNIT: unit #072 RAMONA BRITON and unit 75 KRISTIN HUGHEY include house hold items, crafts, furniture, tire/rims & electronics
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF EUGENIA F. KAPLAN, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EUGENIA F. KAPLAN, DECEASED:
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to DAVID KAPLAN as Independent executor of the estate of EUGENIA F. KAPLAN, deceased, on November 6th, 2019 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01486. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to DAVID KAPLAN, Independent Executor of the estate of EUGENIA F. KAPLAN, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of the Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902
___________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANET JEAN PETERSON, A/K/A JANET PETERSON, Deceased
No. 2019-CPR01428
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JANET JEAN PETERSON, a/k/a JANET PETERSON, deceased: JOHN PETERSON, having been duly appointed Independent Executors of the Estate of JANET JEAN PETERSON, a/k/a JANET PETERSON, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on October 31, 2019, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JOHN PETERSON, Independent Executor
Estate of JANET JEAN PETERSON, a/k/a JANET PETERSON, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
___________________________________________________
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the 2019 City of El Paso Special Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Jueves, 14 de Noviembre de 2019 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Especial de 2019 de la Ciudad de El Paso. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
___________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-007
Pre-Employment and Employment Medical and
Physical Examination for the Sheriff’s Office
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Pre-Employment and Employment Medical and Physical Examination for the Sheriff’s Office.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 21, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-006
Tires for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Tires.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALLdocuments related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 21, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________________