PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE

COMPLAINT

EDDIE AND BRANDY GARCIA, whose last known place of residence is in El Paso, TX and or Las Cruces, NM, will hereby take notice that on June 11, 2018, an Amended Complaint was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in the Dona Ana County, in the State of New Mexico, with it being Case No. D-307-CV-2018-1261 on the docket of said court, praying for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment.  EDDIE AND  BRANDY GARCIA will further take notice that they are required to file a reply to the Amended Complaint, or a default judgment may be entered by the Court therefore granting Plaintiff’s request for Breach of Contract, Negligence, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment.  Plaintiff’s Attorney is Ramon Hernandez, 1127 E. Idaho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001 (575) 523-0144. 

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy landlord’s lien.  Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr. El Paso, Texas 79925 on November 19 at 11:30 a.m.  Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash.  Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale.  Units B-66 QUEVEDO  Items include: Household Goods, Tools, Furniture

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy landlords lien.  Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF-STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero El Paso, Texas 79925 on July 16th, 15 10:00 AM  Clean up and removal deposit may be required.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale.  Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder.  Property includes contents of the following tenants.

ARTURO TORRES- Construction materials, chicken wire roll, door with frame, metal folding chairs, plumbing materials, etc.

ALEJANDRA ANDRADE- baby stroller, baby carrier, baby toys, bedding, clothing, mattress and box spring, chest of drawers, etc.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

RFP 20-005

Gym Services for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Gym Services for the County of El Paso. 

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 21, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted. 

 

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price.  COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered.  Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO 

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 20-004

Bus and Fleet Vehicle Maintenance and Repair 

Services for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Bus and Fleet Vehicle Maintenance Repair Services. 

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 21, 2019.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

DEBRA CARREJO

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUILLERMO GOMEZ JR., Deceased, were issued on October 8, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01265, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARTHA B. GOMEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

MARTHA B. GOMEZ

Estate of GUILLERMO GOMEZ, JR., Deceased

c/o Tristan N. Bouilly, Attorney at Law

501 N. Kansas Suite 100

El Paso, Texas 79901

Dated the 31st day of October, 2019.

By:  /s/ Tristan N. Bouilly

Tristin N. Bouilly

State Bar No.: 24080799

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  CHRISTEL W. BAKARICH, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01370

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHRISTEL W. BAKARICH, Deceased, were granted on October 28, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01370 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  ERIC P. LEMAITRE  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  GLEN C. BOWERS, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01438

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLEN C. BOWERS, Deceased, were granted on October 28, 2019 under Docket Number 

2019-CPR01438 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  IRMA G. BOWERS.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  ANGEL C. PEREZ, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01405

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANGEL C. PEREZ, Deceased, were granted on October 28, 2019 under Docket Number 

2019-CPR01405 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  TERESA PEREZ.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso,  Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JULIA D. GONZALES, Deceased, were issued on October 28, 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR01414, pending in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, to LINDA MARIE GONZALES

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Independent Executor, LINDA MARIE GONZALES

Estate of JULIA D. GONZALES, Deceased

Aldo R. Lopez

Ray Pena McChristian, PC

5822 Cromo Drive

El Paso, Texas 79912

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  MARYANN MAYFIELD WILSON,  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Petition In Suit To Modify The Parent Child Relationship filed in said Court by 

Attorney at Law

Enrique Lopez

701 N. St. Vrain Street

El Paso, Texas 79902

On this the 7th day of February, 2019 against MARYANN MAYFIELD WILSON, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2010CM4788 on the docket of said Court and entitled:  In The Interest of:  G.J.D., A Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  First Amended Petition in Suit To Modify The Parent Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  GLORIA JEANNINE DELGADO  Date of Birth:  05/16/2005  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 20th day of September, 2019.

Enrique Lopez

Attorney at Law

701 N. St. Vrain

El Paso, TX 79902

915-351-0595

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Martha Ortega

Deputy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SIBLEY JAMES WADE, a/k/a JIM WADE

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of SIBLEY JAMES WADE, a/k/a JIM WADE, Deceased, were granted to MARK EVAN WADE on October 28, 2019, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01420.  All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:

Stancy Stribling

Stancy Stribling, PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Stancy Stribling

State Bar No. 19390425

Attorneys for Applicant

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  JANICE THOMPSON, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01094

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JANICE THOMPSON, Deceased, were granted on October 10, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01094 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  MICHAEL OLGAR THOMPSON

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of FERNANDO SILVA, an incapacitated person, were granted on October 28, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CGD00124, in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to AURORA SILVA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:

AURORA SILVA

% Robert Warach

Warach, Soto & Associates

7300 Viscount 1101

El Paso, TX 79925

Dated the 31st day of October, 2019.

/s/ Robert Warach

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  JESUS RICARDO DOMINGUEZ,  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, Olivia Beanes’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by

Attorney at Law

Mario Ortiz

On this the 23rd day of August, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM5581on the docket of said Court and styled:  In the Matter of the Marriage of OLIVIA BEANES and JESUS RICARDO DOMINGUEZ And in the Interest of R.D. and D.D., Children.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Divorce The dates(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name:  RICARDO DOMINGUEZ  Date of Birth: January 28, 2002

Child’s Name:  DAVID DOMINGUEZ  Date of Birth:  December 31, 2008

The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you.  The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 29th day of October, 2019

Mario Ortiz

Attorney at Law

310 N. Mesa Suite 900

El Paso, TX 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  Crystal C. Sanchez

Deputy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HORTENSIA CENTENO, Deceased, were issued on September 18, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01076, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARIA DEL ROSARIO ESTRADA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ David J. Ellis

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 06561550

4115 Trowbridge

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone: (915) 566-7000

Facsimile: (915) 566-0111

E-mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.

Com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JEAN M. EVANS, Deceased, were issued on September 18, 2019, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01113, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to:  DAVID RICHARD EVANS.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ David J. Ellis

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 06561550

4115 Trowbridge

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone: (915) 566-7000

Facsimile: (915) 566-0111

E-Mail: davidellisattorney@gmail.

Com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS JAMES DAVID

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the estate of DOUGLAS JAMES DAVID, Deceased, were granted to SUSAN NOWAK on November 4, 2019, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2019-CPR01466.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of DOUGLAS JAMES DAVID, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: INGRID NIXON, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01375

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of INGRID NIXON, Deceased, were granted on November 5, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01375 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  MARK NIXON.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  DELORIS L. BLOOMFIELD, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01490

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DELORIS L. BLOOMFIELD, Deceased, were granted on November 5, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01490 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  DONALD LEONARD NANCE.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JEANNE E. WAGONER, Deceased were issued on November 5, 2019, in Docket No. 

2019-CPR01500 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LARRY D. WAGONER.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

LARRY D. WAGONER

1387 Adabel Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79938

Dated the 5th day of November 2019.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CRDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the estate of GREGORIA GONZALEZ a/k/a GREGORIA VARELA, Deceased were issued on November 4, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01355 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ANA LAURA GONZALEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law.  Dated the 5th day of November, 2019.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RAYMOND E. THOMSEN a/k/a RAYMOND ELDON THOMSEN a/k/a RAY THOMSEN. Deceased were issued on November 4, 2019, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01356 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to CONSTANCE M. THOMSEN.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law.  Dated the 5th day of November, 2019.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN W. CHAMBERS, Deceased were issued on November 4, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01351 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to LLOYD A. CHAMBERS.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law.  Dated the 5th day of November, 2019.

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROLAND JAMES D’AMOUR, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01574 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROLAND JAMES D’AMOUR, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration.    If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of October , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Daniel Valencia

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL FLORES, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30TH  day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01572 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL FLORES, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of October , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Joseph Quintela

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA FLORES, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01573 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA FLORES, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of October , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Joseph Quintela

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESPERANZA ALVARADO, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of May, 2019 in Cause No. 

2016-CPR00303 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ESPERANZA ALVARADO, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Amended Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration, or Letters of Dependent Administration in the Alternative, and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of November , 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Angela Escarsega

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  CINDY GUZMAN

Greetings: 

You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01431 on the docket of said court and styled ALBERT GUZMAN, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso,  Texas, on this 31st day of October, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  RICARDO CORIA

Greetings: 

You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th  day of November, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of September, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CGD00192 on the docket of said court and styled VICTORIA ALEXANDRIA CORIA,  A Minor Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witnesss, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of November, 2019.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk 

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Melissa Prieto

Deputy

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

of property to satisfy landlord’s lien.  Sale to be held at Pebble Hills Self Storage 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938 on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 9:30 am.  Cleanup deposit is required.  Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.  Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder.  Property includes the contents of the spaces of the following tenants:  LUIS SILVA, CRYSTAL BURLEIGH, NORMA BLACKWELL, SANDRA VILLANUEVA, NORMA SARELLANO:  Description of items:  outdoor swing, bike, sofa, range, washing machine, dining room furniture, keyboard, mattresses, dresser, tires/rims, misc household items.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary were issued on November 4, 2019, to JESUS LUIS CARBAJAL, to serve as Independent Executor of the Estate of JESUS ANTONIO CARBAJAL, Deceased, appointed under Cause No. 2019-CPR01398, in and by Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

JESUS LUIS CARBAJAL, Independent Executor

Estate of JESUS ANTONIO CARBAJAL, Deceased

c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law

1444 Montana Ave. Ste. 100

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

By:  JESUS LUIS CARBAJAL, Independent Executor of the Estate of JESUS ANTONIO CARBAJAL, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALICIA G. FIERRO were issued to REYES M. FIERRO Independent Administrator on July 16, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00857, pending in the Probate Court Number Two for El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of David Hilles, 4625 Alabama, Suite E, El Paso, Texas 79930.

___________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID L. JOHNSON, Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01401, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  DAVID M. JOHNSON.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936-5161

Dated November 5, 2019.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for DAVID M. JOHNSON

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OTILIA M. MONTOYA, Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01439, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARIA DE JESUS RIVERA  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936-5161

Dated November 5, 2019.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MARIA DE JESUS RIVERA

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAMELA MARIE SEYLER, Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01407, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  CYNTHIA PUMMER.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936-5161

Dated November 5, 2019.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for CYNTHIA PUMMER

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EVELYN STARK, Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR01470, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to MARILYN T. MACK.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936-5161

Dated November 5, 2019.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MARILYN T. MACK

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DARL W. HOPPER, Deceased, were issued on the 4th day of November, 2019, in Cause No. 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01483, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to:  

John W. Carlson

The residence address of the Independent Executor is in Kerrville, Kerr County, Texas, and the mailing address is:

c/o Carlson Law Firm

717 Sidney Baker Street

Kerrville, Texas 78028

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 6th day of November, 2019.

/s/ John W. Carlson

Attorney for Estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERIC HUGH PROCTER a/k/a ERIC H. PROCTER a/k/a ERIC PROCTER, Deceased, were issued on September 18th, 2019 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00474, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  STEPHANIE ERICA LANNUTTI a/k/a STEPHANIE E. LANNUTTI.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. 

c/o: Jaime Alvarado

Attorney at Law

14190 Horizon Blvd.

El Paso, Texas 79928

Dated the 16th day of October, 2019.

/s/ Jaime Alvarado

Attorney for STEPHANIE ERICA LANNUTTI a/k/a STEPHANIE E. LANNUTTI

State Bar No.: 24004524

14190 Horizon Blvd.

El Paso, Texas 79928

Telephone: (915) 852-0500

Facsimile: (915) 852-0503

E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.

Com

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter of The Estate Of BLANCH K. JOSEPH, Deceased

Cause No. 2019-CPR00994

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Independent administration for the Estate of BLANCH K. JOSEPH, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of November, 2019, in Docket 

2019-CPR00994, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to REBECCA LORRAINE JOSEPH A/K/A REBECCA JOSEPH WATT, Independent Administratrix.  The address of record for REBECCA LORRAINE JOSEPH A/K/A REBECCA JOSEPH WATT is 1530 BOB GOALBY LN, EL PASO, TEXAS 79935.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 6th day of November, 2019.

/s/ REBECCA LORRAINE JOSEPH A/K/A REBECCA JOSEPH WATT, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of BLANCH K. JOSEPH, Deceased

Prepared By:

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF:  KATHRYN S. MCLEOD DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2019-CPR01449

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF KATHRYN S. MCLEOD, DECEASED

Notice Is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KATHRYN S. MCLEOD, Deceased were issued on October 31, 2019, in Cause Number 

2019-CPR01449 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

JENNIFER MCLEOD KASSEBAUM,

Independent Executrix, Estate of KATHRYN S. MCLEOD, Deceased

c/o Colbert N. Coldwell

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.

Respectfully submitted,

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel.: (915) 544-6646; 

Fax.: (915) 544-8305

By: Colbert N. Coldwell

Texas State Bar No. 04535000

Attorneys for the Estate

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  LEA DALE FRANKLIN, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01415

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LEA DALE FRANKLIN, Deceased, were granted on November 6, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01415 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  DOUGLAS STANLEY FRANKLIN  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follow:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  NOAH E. MONTOYA A/K/A NOAH EDWARD MONTOYA, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01413

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NOAH E. MONTOYA AKA NOAH EDWARD MONTOYA, Deceased, were granted on November 6, 2019 under Docket Number 

2019-CPR01413 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  ELAINE MARIE M. MONTEON  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE

Pursuant to chapter 59, Texas property code:  SAFARI SELF STORAGE which is located at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  Sale will be at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924,  Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash.  Deposit for removal and clean up may be temporarily required.  Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale.  Property in each space may be sold item-by-item, in batches, or by the space.

Property being sold includes contents in unit of the following tenants with brief description of contents in each UNIT: unit #072 RAMONA BRITON and unit 75 KRISTIN HUGHEY include house hold items, crafts, furniture, tire/rims & electronics

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF EUGENIA F. KAPLAN, DECEASED

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EUGENIA F. KAPLAN, DECEASED:

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to DAVID KAPLAN as Independent executor of the estate of EUGENIA F. KAPLAN, deceased, on November 6th, 2019 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01486.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to DAVID KAPLAN, Independent Executor of the estate of EUGENIA F. KAPLAN, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of the Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANET JEAN PETERSON, A/K/A JANET PETERSON, Deceased

No. 2019-CPR01428

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JANET JEAN PETERSON, a/k/a JANET PETERSON, deceased:  JOHN PETERSON, having been duly appointed Independent Executors of the Estate of JANET JEAN PETERSON, a/k/a JANET PETERSON, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on October 31, 2019, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

JOHN PETERSON, Independent Executor

Estate of JANET JEAN PETERSON, a/k/a JANET PETERSON, Deceased

c/o George Kennedy

Gluth Law, LLC

2455 E. Missouri, Suite A

Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001

Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test

 

Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the 2019 City of El Paso Special Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso. 

 

Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica

 

Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Jueves, 14 de Noviembre de 2019 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Especial de 2019 de la Ciudad de El Paso.   La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso. 

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

RFP 20-007

Pre-Employment and Employment Medical and

Physical Examination for the Sheriff’s Office

 

The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Pre-Employment and Employment Medical and Physical Examination for the Sheriff’s Office. 

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 21, 2019.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted. 

 

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price.  COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered.  Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 20-006

Tires for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Tires

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALLdocuments related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 21, 2019.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

