CSJ: 2552-04-041
PARCEL: 22 Pt 1 & 2
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
TO: THE UNKNOWN OWNERS, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.2316 of an acre (10,088 Square Feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, abstract number 43, and the John Barker survey, abstract number 8, both of the city of El Paso, El Paso county, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company valuation map number v2/4, same being that 12-feet wide, area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on second revised map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in book 1, page 36, of the deed records of El Paso county, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.), upon whom citation may be served by publication; and THE UNKNOWN OWNERS, WHOSE NAMES AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, OF A 0.0989 OF AN ACRE (4,310 SQUARE FEET) PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE SIMEON HART SURVEY, ABSTRACT NUMBER 43, OF THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company valuation map number v2/4, same being that 12-feet wide, area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on second revised map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in book 1, page 36, of the deed records of El Paso county, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.) upon whom citation may be served by publication.
You are each hereby notified that a hearing will be held at 10:00 o’clock a.m., on the first Monday after the expiration of forty-two (42) days from the date of issuance hereof, that is to say Monday, the 16th day of December, 2019, and at Valencia Room Radisson Hotel, 1770 Airway Blvd., El Paso, Texas 79925 to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned. The State of Texas filed a First Amended Petition for Condemnation with the Judge of the County Court at Law No. 3 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 7th day of August, 2019, in Cause No. 2019DCV2657 which is styled The State of Texas v. The City of El Paso, et al. The Plaintiff is the State of Texas. The Defendants are: THE UNKNOWN OWNERS, WHOSE NAMES AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, OF A 0.2316 AN ACRE (10,088 SQUARE FEET) PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE SIMEON HART SURVEY, Abstract Number 43, and the John Barker Survey, Abstract Number 8, both of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on second revised map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in Book 1, Page 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.), upon whom citation may be served by publication; and The Unknown Owners, whose names and whereabouts are unknown, of a 0.0989 of an acre (4,310 square feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, abstract number 43, of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on Second Revised Map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in Book 1, Page 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.), upon whom citation may be served by publication, and, if any of them be deceased, their respective heirs and legal representatives, if any: The City of El Paso: El Paso County: El Paso Independent School District; and University Medical Center of El Paso.
The name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff is Clint Harbour, Assistant Attorney General P.O. Box 12548, Austin, Texas 78711-2548.
This suit is an eminent domain proceeding in which the State of Texas is condemning a tract of land located in El Paso County, Texas, containing Part 1, a 0.2316 of an acre (10,088 square feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, Abstract Number 43, and the John Barker Survey, Abstract Number 8, both of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.) said 0.2316 of an acre parcel being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number; and Part 2, a 0.0989 of an acre (4,310 square feet) parcel of land situated in the Simeon Hart Survey, Abstract Number 43, of the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, said parcel also being part of that 12-feet wide portion of that tract shown on said Southern Pacific Company Valuation Map Number V2/4, same being that 12-feet wide area reserved for trackage purposes as shown on Second Revised Map of Mundy Heights, a subdivision according to the plat of record in Book 1, Page 36, of the Deed Records of El Paso County, Texas (D.R.E.P.C.T.) , said 0.0989 of an acre parcel being more particularly described by metes and bounds in Exhibit “A” of Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition for Condemnation filed under the above-referenced cause number. The interests of these Defendants are that they either own or claim an interest in said property, subject to unpaid accrued taxes. You are further notified that you may appear at the hearing before the Special Commissioners and present evidence you desire on the issue of damages to be assessed against the State. If you do not appear at the hearing, the Special Commissioners may proceed to assess the damages of the owner of the property being condemned. If this Notice is not served within ninety (90) days after its issuance, it shall be returned forthwith. Issued this 31st day of October, 2019.
/s/ Ricardo D. Gonzalez
/s/ Felix Valenzuela
/s/ Milad Farah
SPECIAL COMMISSIONERS
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JAVIER GUADERRAMA MEDINA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. #100
El Paso, TX 79901
On 04/26/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV1587 on the docket of said court and styled:
GRACILA RAMIREZ VS. JAVIER GUADERRAMA MEDINA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: This is an automobile accident that occurred on October 8th, 2017, in El Paso County, Texas. Graciela Ramirez was operating her personal motor vehicle traveling eastbound at the 500 bloc of Country Club Road in El Paso County. Mr. JAVIER GUADERRAMA MEDINA was traveling eastbound as well and failed to control his speed, thereby, colliding into her vehicle. Upon information and belief Mr. Medina was the owner of the vehicle involved in the collision as per attached and as is more fully shown by plaintiff’s and order authorizing citation by publication on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said court at offices in El Paso, Texas on this the 4th day of May, 2019. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Order for Substituted Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of May, 2019.
Clerk of the Court Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ERIN SLOAN HERDON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.., Monday, the 30th day of December, 2019, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
David Duran
1210 E. San Antonio Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 11th day of June, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2221 on the docket of said court and styled:
LAURENE AZAR
VS
ERIN SLOAN HERDON
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff asserts against Defendant, Erin Sloan Herdon, a cause of action for damages based on negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle by Defendant Erin Sloan Herdon, whose negligence cause an accident that occurred on May 21, 2018, when said Defendant collided with Plaintiff’s vehicle, causing Plaintiff to suffer injuries and damages, all of which is more fully set forth in Plaintiff’s Original Petition to file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of November, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Erica Romero
Deputy
____________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 12295 Niccolite Dr., El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Lot 7, Block 3, Burbridge Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday December 16, 2019, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
DARRINGTON EASTLAKE COMMERCIAL
LIFT STATION AND FORCE MAIN IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 9:30 a.m., MST December 17, 2019, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Darrington Eastlake Commercial Lift Station and Force Main Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held at the District office on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., MST Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Darrington Eastlake Commercial Lift Station and Force Main Improvements to be opened at 9:30 a.m., MST December 17, 2019.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC. As a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
____________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-009
Catering and Concession Services
for the County of El Paso Sportspark
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Catering and Concession Services for the County of El Paso Sportspark.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, December 16, 2019. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
A site visit will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sportspark located at 1780 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, Texas 79936 and a pre-proposal conference will follow immediately after the site visit.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM G. CAPE, Deceased were issued on December 2, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01619 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to HEIDI M. GANGSTAD. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
HEIDI M. GANGSTAD
4324 Loma del Norte
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 2nd day of December, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate ESTHER R. MONTANEZ, an incapacitated person, were issued on November 26, 2019, to PROJECT AMISTAD, in Docket No. 2019-CGD00160, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA P. REYES, Deceased were issued on December 2, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01620 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA J. COLLASO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
TERESA J. COLLASO
8300 Mount Ranier
El Paso, Texas 79904
Dated the 2nd day of December, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CARRIE MICHELLE BYRD, Deceased, were issued to JUSTINE T. BYRD on October 24, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00485, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
JUSTINE T. BYRD
Independent Administratrix
8309 Parade Lane
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 27th of November, 2019.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of BYRON TRACY BYRD, Deceased, were issued to JUSTINE T. BYRD on October 24, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR00475, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
JUSTINE T. BYRD
Independent Administratrix
8309 Parade Lane
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 27th of November, 2019.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA SALINAS, deceased; Cause No.
2019-CPR00672; NAOMI BAUTISTA, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA SALINAS, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on November 7, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, NAOMI BAUTISTA, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jenee A. Duran, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 27th day of November, 2019.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ERNESTO COVARRUBIAS TORRES, deceased; Cause No.
2019-CPR00730, MARISELA LOPEZ, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of ERNESTO COVARRUBIAS TORRES, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on November 25, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, MARISELA LOPEZ, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jenee A. Duran, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 27th day of November, 2019.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT W. LIBBEY, Deceased, were issued on November 18, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01451, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD A. LIBBEY c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: WILLIAM RICHARD PROCTOR, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01602
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM RICHARD PROCTOR, Deceased, were granted on December 2, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01602 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ANNA LEE PROCTOR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HECTOR O’LEAL DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01593
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR O’LEAL, Deceased, were granted on December 2, 2019 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01593 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: IRMA GLORIA O’LEAL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SANTA MENDEZ A/K/A SANTA C. MENDEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01437
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SANTA MENDEZ A/K/A SANTA C. MENDEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 2nd day of December, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01437, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to NORMA O. RETA A/K/A NORMA OLIVIA RETA, Independent Executrix. The address of record for NORMA O. RETA A/K/A NORMA OLIVIA RETA is 1853 DOLPH QUIJANO PL, EL PASO, TEXAS 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 2nd day of December, 2019.
/s/ NORMA O. RETA A/K/A NORMA OLIVIA RETA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of SANTA MENDEZ A/K/A SANTA C. MENDEZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ARGIA A. MORI A/K/A ARGIA AMELIA MORI, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01418
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARGIA A. MORI A/K/A ARGIA AMELIA MORI, Deceased, were issued on the 2nd day of December, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01418, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DANIEL J. MORI, Independent Executor. The address of record for DANIEL J. MORI is 712 Ridgeview Dr. Rockwall, Texas 75087. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 2nd day of December, 2019.
/s/ DANIEL J. MORI, Independent executor of the Estate of ARGIA A. MORI a/k/a ARGIA AMELIA MORI,
Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ESTATE OF: YOLANDA UNZUETA DECEASED.
NO. 2019-CPR01474
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF YOLANDA UNZUETA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary of the Estate of YOLANDA UNZUETA, Deceased, were issued to me, ROSA LINDA ARMENDARIZ, on the 13th day of November, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01474 in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, which is still pending, and that I now hold such Letters. All persons having claims against said Estate, which is being administered, in El Paso County, Texas, are hereby required to present the same to me, at the address given below, before suit upon same is barred by the general statutes of limitation, before such Estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law. My address is in care of Albert Armendariz, Jr., Attorney at Law, 501 E. Nevada Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this 2nd day of December, 2019.
ROSA LINDA ARMENDARIZ
Independent Executrix of the Estate of YOLANDA UNZUETA, Deceased
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of MICHAEL JOHN HALLIDAY, Deceased were issued on December 3, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01377 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID HIGGINS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
DAVID HIGGINS
10901 Don January
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 3 day of December, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUBEN CLAY WATERS, Deceased were issued on December 3, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01618 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to M. DIANE WILLIAMS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
M. DIANE WILLIAMS
7229 Rochester
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 3rd day of December, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MATTHEW BLAKE SHELDON
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of December, 2019 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of October, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00473 on the docket of said court and styled ROSEMARY ANTON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship and for Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of November, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of LILA LEE CROW, Deceased were issued on December 4, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01543 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to KATHLEEN CROW CLEVELAND a/k/a KATHLEEN DONEGAN CLEVELAND. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 4th day of December, 2019.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS F. MENDOZA a/k/a JESUS FRANK MENDOZA, Deceased were issued on December 4, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01542 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to MARGARITA G. MENDOZA a/k/a MARGARITA GUTIERREZ MENDOZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 4th day of December, 2019.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of TED KEPPLE a/k/a TED U. KEPPLE, Deceased were issued on December 4, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01547 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to KRISTI WITTMANN and LAURIE A. PEARSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Co-Executrices, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 4th day of December, 2019.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of NAOMI L. HAMMOND, Deceased, were issued to JAMES E. HAMMOND on December 3, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01626, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
JAMES E. HAMMOND
Independent Executor
1413 Bodega Place
El Paso, Texas 79935-3706
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 4th of December, 2019.
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSEMARY C. CLARKE, Deceased were issued on March 27, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01668 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMES PETER CLARKE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JAMES PETER CLARKE
5300 Juliandra Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 4th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HERMELINDA J. ALDEIS, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01484
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HERMELINDA J. ALDEIS, Deceased, were issued on the 4th day of December, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01484, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LARRY GABRIEL ALDEIS, Independent Executor. The address of record for LARRY GABRIEL ALDEIS is 4017 Hamilton, El Paso, Texas 79930. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 4th day of December, 2019.
/s/ LARRY GABRIEL ALDEIS, Independent Executor of the Estate of HERMELINDA J. ALDEIS, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ISABEL QUIROZ A/K/A YSABEL GRANADO QUIROZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01458
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ISABEL QUIROZ A/K/A YSABEL GRANADO QUIROZ, Deceased, were issued on the 4th day of December, 2019, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01458, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MAGDALENA RAMOS A/K/A MAGDALENA QUIROZ RAMOS, Independent Executrix. The address of record for MAGDALENA RAMOS A/K/A MAGDALENA QUIROZ RAMOS is PO Box 182 / 214 N.E. J AVE., FABENS, TEXAS 79838 All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 4th day of December, 2019.
/s/ MAGDALENA RAMOS A/K/A MAGDALENA QUIROZ RAMOS, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ISABEL QUIROZ A/K/A YSABEL GRANADO QUIROZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ALBERT RAMIREZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before e10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition To Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Luis Yanez
1001 N. Campbell
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 16th day of April, 2019 against ALBERT RAMIREZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2013DCM7502 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of P.N.R. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: PHENIX NICHOLAS RAYAS Date of Birth: 08/07/2013 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 12th day of November, 2019.
Luis Yanez
Attorney at Law
1001 N. Campbell
El Paso, TX 79902
915-503-2424
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CARLOS VICENTE GONZALEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, DIANA LYNN MONTES’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Roberto Aguinaga
On this the 22nd day of November, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM2501 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of DIANA LYNN MONTES and CARLOS VICENTE GONZALEZ
AND IN THE INTEREST OF
C.G., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: CARLOS GONZALEZ Date of Birth: August 7, 2002 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 3rd day of December, 2019.
Roberto Aguinaga
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-010
Recovery and Transportation of Deceased
to the Office of the Medical Examiner (re-bid)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Recovery and Transportation of Deceased to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 9, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Of the Estate of ELIAS RUBIO, JR.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of ELIAS RUBIO, JR. Deceased, were issued on December 4, 2019, under Docket No. 2019CPR00869 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ALAN RUBIO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ALAN RUBIO, Dependent Administrator Estate of ELIAS RUBIO JR., Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 4, 2019.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 545-2295 - Facsimile
____________________________________________________