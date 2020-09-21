____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CYNTHIA ARAIZA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 28th day of September, 2020, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Ruben P. Hernandez
1205 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 8th day of April, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1266 on the docket of said court and styled:
EDWARD SAENZ
V.
CYNTHIA ARAIZA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: SEE ATTACHED
EDWARD SAENZ, Plaintiff vs. CYNTHIA ARAIZA, Defendant; Cause 2020DCV1266, this is a claim for the personal injury damages arising from a vehicle accident on or about May 20, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas. Your interests may be adversely affected by a judgment for Plaintiff’s damages.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, this on this the 13th day of August, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, Distrcit Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Mercedes Riley
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You ay employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation as issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ARTURO WONG Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 5th Day of October, 2020, before the Honorable 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Mark D. Cronenwett
14160 North Dallas Parkway,
Suite 900
Dallas, TX 75254
on 08/09/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2980 on the docket of said court and styled:
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY
VS
NANCY WONG, ARTURO WOND, LUIS FRANCISCO WONG, JESUS FELIPE WONG, MARIA MERCEDEZ BUENO, ARACELI WONG, BRYANA VICTORIA WONG, and RUBY WONG
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This proceeding is an in rem action seeking court approval to foreclose on the real property located at 9109 Tenango Drive, El Paso, Texas 79907 and more particularly described as:
LOT 6, BLOCK 14, COLONIA DE VALLE ADDITION (SECTION B) AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 37, PAGES 1 AND 1A, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of August, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 7th day of May, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of BBVA, USA, Plaintiff, vs. Saab Site Contractors, L.P., SWSC GP, LLC, And Edward A. Saab, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV2796, Docket No. 2020-SO-05006, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2020, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. , all the right, title and interest Saab Site Contractors, L.P., SWSC GP, LLC, And Edward A. Saab in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
54 YSLETA TR 11-A TR 10-A TR 12-A TR 13-A-1 TR
10-A-7 TR 11-A-3 TR 12-A-3 & TR 13-A-2 (16.8425 AC)
PID: 85054
GRAN VISTA DR,
EL PASO, TX
54 YSLETA TR 13-A (9.5762 AC) & TR 12-A-2 (3.6442 AC) & TR 11-A-2
(2.7264 AC)(l5.9468 AC)
PID: 211922
8540 E GATEWAY BLVD,
EL PASO, TX 79907
Levied
on the 23rd day of July, 2020 as the property of Saab Site Contractors, L.P. SWSC GP, LLC, And Edward A. Saab, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Million Forty-Three Thousand Four Hundred Fifty-Eight and 23/100 Dollars ($1,043,458.23) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of BBVA, USA.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS=IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
PALOMA DIOP,
Petitioner,
v.
BARA DIOP
Respondent.
Case No.:
D-202-DM-2020-01043
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent, BARA DIOP, GREETINGS: Notice is hereby given that PALOMA DIOP, resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, Bernalillo County has filed a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage and Custody in the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo. If the Respondent, BARA DIOP, contests this Petition for Dissolution of Marriage and custody, he may file an objection with the Second Judicial District Court located at 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, If the Respondent, BARA DIOP does not file an objection or a response a default judgment may be entered against you October 05, 2020
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
MONICA BACA
/s/ Valerie Perez Deputy
Respectfully submitted,
JUSTICE LEGAL GROUP
/s/ Anthony D. Griego
Anthony D. Griego
Attorney for Petitioner
1516 San Pedro Drive NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 880-8737
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 5th day of August, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory trust and Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Maria Luisa Salgado aka Maria L. Salgado aka Maria Luísa Alarcon aka Maria Luisa Ramos and Javier Valdez Salgado, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV0982, Docket No. 2020-SO-08214, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2020, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Luisa Salgado aka Maria L. Salgado aka Maria Luisa Alarcon aka Maria Luisa Ramos and Javier Valdez Salgado, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
3423 RIVERA AVE, EL PASO, TX 79905; TAX ID #E01499900602500; (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALL DESCRIBED AS:
THE EAST 23 FEET (E.23’) OF THE NORTH 63 FEET (N.63’) OF LOT 10, THE EAST 20.5 FEET (E.20.5’) OF THE SOUTH 77 FEET (S.77’) OF LOT 10, AND THE WEST 10 FEET (W.10’) OF LOT 11, BLOCK 6, SUPPLEMENTAL MAP NO. 1 OF EAST EL PASO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORD IN VOLUME 1, PAGE 51, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 1st day of September, 2020, as the property of Maria Luisa Salgado aka Maria L. Salgado aka Maria Luisa Alarcon aka Maria Luisa Ramos and Javier Valdez Salgado, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twelve Thousand, Eight Hundred Fifty-Nine and 79/100 Dollars ($12,859.79) plus the sum of $2,238.82 (Two Thousand Two Hundred Thirty-Eight 82/100), total due to Intervener CITY OF EL PASO, at el together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory trust and Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMON LAW A WELL AS THE WARRNTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTERST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 28th day of July, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Kristina M. Grajeda and Cecilio Grajeda, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3128, Docket No. 2020-SO-08216, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sale, on the First Tuesday in October 2020, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Kristina M. Grajeda and Cecilio Grajeda, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 UPPER VALLEY TR 14-G (0.299 ACRE); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT FOURTEEN G (14-G), IN BLOCK ONE (1) OF THE UPPER VALLEY IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE RESURVEY OF SAID UPPER VALLEY MADE BY SAID COUNTY, FOR TAX PURPOSES, AND CONTAINING 0.299 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS:
220 SIESTA WAY, EL PASO, TX 79922; and
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S); U81999900101450
Levied on the 1st day of September, 2020, as the property of Kristina M. Grajeda and Cecilio Grajeda, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-One Thousand, Nine Hundred Thirty and 49/100 Dollars ($31,930.49) plus the further sum of $440.00 for costs of suit as manifest from the itemized Bill of Costs hereto attached, together with a foreclosure of the tax lien on the hereinafter described property, and all costs of suit, in favor of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRESAT 915-538-2268
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 29th day of July 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of HUNTER-KELSEY II, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. JOANNA NICOLE MORENO and EDUARDO MORENO, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0400, Docket No. 2020-SO-08212, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2020, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a..m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Joanna Nicole Moreno and Eduardo Moreno, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
8 HACIENDAS DEL VALLE #2 LOT 29 (20674.66 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT (29), BLOCK (8) OF HACIENDAS DEL VALLE #2, AN ADDITION IN EL PASO, COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 63, PAGE 15, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO, TEXAS; 11671 VALLE HERMOSO DR. SOCORRO, TX 79927; AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): H01100000802900.
Levied on the 1st day of September, 2020, as the property of Joanna Nicole Moreno and Eduardo Moreno, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty Thousand, Three Hundred Thirty-Five and 79/100 Dollars ($50,335.79) plus the further sum of $340.00 for costs of suit as manifest from the itemized Bill of Costs hereto attached, together with a foreclosure of the tax lien on the hereinafter described property and all costs of suit, in favor of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
____________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Auction to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code. Auction is 9:00 am, September 29, 2020 at Montwood Self storage located at 1951 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79938. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves right to withdraw property from sale. Property includes contents of following tenants: OSCAR RAMIREZ misc. household items, boxes & bags w/unknown items, misc. furniture; ERNESTINA A. APODACA, boxes w/unknown items; IVAN CALDERON, misc. household items & furniture
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on September 14th at 9am and will conclude on September 28th at 7pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time
before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936 Units belonging to Gloria Pat Munoz, Fernando Camacho, Juan Ontiveros, Pilar Royal, Romulo Hernandez, Jr., Michael Andrew Padilla, and Myndi Lynn Robinson.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to Sonia Orona, Alfredo Salas, Jaime E. Rodriguez, Daniel Villanueva, Ana Hernandez, Maria Jimenez, Antonio Salcido, Geraldo Robles, Carlos Espino, Jennifer Collins, Esqar Reyes, Rebecca Rubio, Ramon Carbajal, Gloria Olvera, Ashley Holguin, Mike Bianchi, Tommy Rodriguez, Glenn David Velez Rivera, Cynthia Segura, Feliciano Arrieta, Alex Flores, Jesus Perez, Fidel Segura, Maria Jimenez, Ernestina Garcia
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Raul Chavez, Eric George Martinez, Leonel Garcia, Esme Morales, Cecilia Balderama, Hector Ruiz, Jesus Velez, Emelinda Williams, Eduardo and Naima Macias, Yvette Ramos, Jorge Luis Ochoa, Irene Donvan, Marcus Bernandez, Natividad Anaya, Cecelia Torres, Omar Gonzalez, Arturo Torres, Marina Pinon, Jose and Olivia Aguilera, Jennifer Valdez
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso TX 79924. Unit belonging to Stephanie Perez, Alfonso Gomez, Janneth Gutierres and Monica Ramirez.
11425 Pellicano El Paso, TX 79936
Units belonging to Iris Laura Ramos, Victor P. Bailey, Omar Hernandez, Alan Rodriguez.
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have Self Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s, chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
E35 DANIELLE MONROE 169 ESMERALDA OLIVAS D48 DAVID GUTIERREZ F51 JESUS JIMENEZ 167 BRIANA JACOBS A003 TILLMAN STERLING JR. MOORE E025 STEWART J FERGUSON C040 PRISCILLA DIMARCO D038 DAVID GONZALEZ F002 MAURICE ALSTON D047 EARL LARGE C33 TED ADEGOKE G12 ELOISA SOTO C12 ALFREDO RUIZ 508 RAFAEL ROMAN 514 ALEX LOPEZ 838 MARTHA ROCHA 863 VERONICA ENRIQUEZ 1025 NOEMI ALVAREZ 1075 SERGIO ZUNIGA 10109 LUIS A ESPINOZA TREJO 137 GAMALIEL GURROLA 246 FERNANDO NEVAREZ 249 SHANNON OVEL 268 OFELIA HASTINGS 271 ARTURO/NORMA RIVERA 429 MARTIN HERNANDEZ 744 ULISES GAMBOA 536 TIRSO BONILLAS 621 SETH BROUSSARD 707 MARISABLE GONZALEZ 903 APRIL CORNEJO 929 EVANGELINA SALAS
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of STEPHEN CURTIS IKEDA, Deceased, were issued on September 1, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00563 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SUNNY ANN EMIKO IKEDA, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 10th day of September by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: IGNACIO PRATTI ESTRADA, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01038
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IGNACIO PRATTI ESTRADA, Deceased, were granted on September 3, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR01038 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LINDA NOELLE ESTRADA Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF (REBECCA RUIZ)
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of REBECCA RUIZ, Deceased, were issued on September 1, 2020, in the proceedings indicated below which are pending. All persons having claim against the Estate are hereby required to present the same to the Independent Executor, c/o E.P. Bud Kirk, Attorney at Law, Terrace Gardens, 600 Sunland Park Drive, Building Four, Suite 400, El Paso, Texas 79912, before suits upon the same are barred by the general statutes of limitation, before estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law.
Dated: 09/09/2020
RICHARD GARZA RUIS, Independent Executor of the Estate of REBECCA RUIZ, Deceased, in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County Texas, Case No. 2020-CPR00418, in Probate.
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: GLENN L. AUSTIN DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00998
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GLENN L. AUSTIN, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLENN L. AUSTIN, Deceased were issued on September 1, 2020, in Cause Number 2020-CPR00998 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: DEANA LORRAINE PAONE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
DEANA LORRAINE PAONE
Independent Executrix, Estate of GLENN L. AUSTIN, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 4th day of September, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: James E. Bauann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTHONY BUONO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01198 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTHONY BUONO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Third-Party Dependent administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY ESTHER MINJARES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01165 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARY ESTHER MINJARES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination of Heirship And Appointment of Independent Co-Administrators If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA A. ORTEGA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01199 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA A. ORTEGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HECTOR LEO PADILLA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01202 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HECTOR LEO PADILLA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination And Declaration Of Heirship, For Creation Of An Independent Administration In An Intestate Estate, For Issuance Of Letters Of Independent Administration, And For Waiver Of Bond. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLYN MERLICH, Deceased, were issued on August 17, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00856, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: JENNIFER L. MERLICH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated September 10, 2020.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for Independent Executor
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GUADALUPE M. NIEVES a/k/a GUADALUPE NIEVES, Deceased were issued on September 14 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00901 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to SANTIAGO NIEVES A/K/A SANTIAGO NIEVES ANDALUZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 14th day of September, 2020.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of MARY F. MCLAUGHLIN, Deceased, were issued to JIMMY E. MCLAUGHLIN, in Case Number 2020-CPR00334, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Ray Gutierrez, Attorney at Law 1226 E. Yandell Dr., El Paos, Texas 79902
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following location: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storage Treasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 10/22/20 at 10:00 AM. 811 Arturo J. Guerrero; 1701 Sarrah Hirsch/Sarrah C. Hirsch. Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 10/22/20 at 10:00 AM. 401 Mayra Valencia/Mayra Fernando Valencia Sanchez; 510 Anna Laura Velarde; 913 Johnny Maldonado/Johnny Angel Maldonado; 1402 Beatriz Maez/Beatriz Fraire Maez. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd.., El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 10/22/20 at 10:00 AM 271 Angela Noaker-Kirkpatrick/Angela Patricia Noaker/Angela P. Noaker/Angela Noaker.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity up to 7,500 cubic yards of fiber-reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to Riverside Canal in the vicinity of Pan American Road and Southside Road, Montoya Lateral Branch “A” in the vicinity of Montoya Drive and Country Club Road, and Montoya Main Lateral in the vicinity of Redd Road and Montoya Drive in El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District including, but not limited to Riverside Canal, Montoya Lateral Branch “A”, Montoya Main Lateral or other facilities. Solicitation packages will be available beginning September 22, 2020, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint, Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on September 22, 2020, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on October 13, 2020. Bids shall be opened October 13, 2020, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez. Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RAUL AARON GONZALEZ ARRELLANO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Children, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 21st day of July 2020 against RAUL AARON GONZALEZ ARRELLANO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM3662 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of K.G.V. and G.G.V. children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition For Change Of Name Of Children Date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Kamila Gonzalez Villalva Date of Birth 08/25/2010 Place of Birth: El Paso County, Texas
Child’s Name: Galilea Gonzalez Villalva Date of Birth: 12/11/2012 Place of Birth: El Paso County, Texas The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso Texas, this on this the 25th day of August, 2020.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk el Paso County, Texas
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MARIA FRAUSTO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th of October, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Mark T. Davis
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On 05/31/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2086 on the docket of said court and styled:
LAURA VELASQUEZ AND DANIEL VALASQUEZ
VS
JOSE PREDRO FRAUSTO AND MARIA FRAUSTO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: DEFENDANT, MARIA FRAUSTO, HAS BEEN SUED IN THIS CIVIL LAWSUIT FILED ON 5/31/2019, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS FOR DECLARING THAT THE PLANTIFFS HOLD TITLE ABSOLUTE TO THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY IN FEE SIMPLE AND QUIETING TITLE IN FAVOR OF PLAINTIFFS, AND BREACH OF CONTRACT. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of August, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Ashley Nunez
Deputy
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MANUELA RICARDEZ OVALLE, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00189
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MANUELA RICARDEZ OVALLE, Deceased, were issued on September 9, 2020,in cause No.
2020-CPR00189, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paos County, Texas, to: JUAN RIVERA. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JUAN RIVERA
8933 MT. ETNA
EL PASO, TEXAS 79904
Dated the 15th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for ROSA RIVERA
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MANUEL JESUS OVALLE, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00190
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MANUEL JESUS OVALLE, Deceased, were issued on September 9, 2020,in cause No.
2020-CPR00190, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paos County, Texas, to: JUAN RIVERA. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JUAN RIVERA
8933 MT. ETNA
EL PASO, TEXAS 79904
Dated the 15th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for ROSA RIVERA
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MAX ELBA BENNETT, SR. A/K/A MAX E. BENNETT SR., A/K/A MAX BENNETT SR., DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MAX ELBA BENNETT, SR., A/K/A MAX E. BENNETT, SR., A/K/A MAX BENNETT SR., Deceased, were granted to MAX ELBA BENNETT JR., A/K/A MAX E. BENNETT, JR., on September 14, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number
2020-CPR00876. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of MAX ELBA BENNETT SR., A/K/A MAX E. BENNETT, SR., A/K/A MAX BENNETT SR., Deceased
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS ARNULFO AYALA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01152 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS ARNULFO AYALA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALBERT JOSEPH RENAUD, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01150 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALBERT JOSEPH RENAUD, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship Last Known Address: 9824 Goby St. El Paso TX 79924. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SANTIAGO J. HERNANDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00781 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SANTIAGO J. HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Danie Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RAFAEL PACHECO
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of May, 2020 in Cause No. 2015-CGD00218 on the docket of said court and styled ELIZABETH ANN PACHECO, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of a Successor Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court a El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RUTH REYES, VILMA LOPEZ LOPEZ, SUSANA LOPEZ AND MARTIN LOPEZ
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00139 on the docket of said court and styled DELORES GUANGORENA, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Temporary Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF MARTA ELENA RODARTE, Deceased
Docket No. 2020-CPR01201, Probate Court 2 El Paso County, Texas.
MARTHA ELENA RODARTE filed in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, on the 10th day of September, 2020, an First Amended Application To Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration, And Issuance Of Letters Of Administration Pursuant To Texas Probate Code Section 145 (e)
Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of posting this citation, the same being the 28th day of September, 2020 at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas.
All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.
All interested persons are further advised that they have the right to employ an attorney and that if they or their attorney fail to file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 A.M. on the Monday next following the expiration of ten days after the posting of this citation, the Court may enter orders with binding effects upon said persons.
The officer executing this citation shall post the copy of this citation at the courthouse door of the county in which this proceeding is pending, or at the place in or near said courthouse where public notices customarily are posted, for not less than ten days before the return day thereof, exclusive of the date of posting, and return the original copy of this citation to the clerk stating in a written return thereon the time when and the place where he posted such copy.
Given under my hand and the Seal of aid Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this 10th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL GANDARA, Deceased were issued on September 16, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01109 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas to JAIME GANDARA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JAIME GANDARA
10656 Pico Norte #96
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 16th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMMA MUNOZ ZAVALA, Deceased were issued on September 14, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00873 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas to VICTOR G. ZAVALA, YOLANDA ZAVALA WILLIAMS AND RODOLFO ZAVALA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
VICTOR G. ZAVALA
235 Dolan
El Paso, Texas 79905
Dated the 14th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JESUS CLAUDIO ARENAS, Deceased were issued on September 15, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00718, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SANDRA ARENAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in it name as follows:
Estate of JESUS CLAUDIO ARENAS
c/o SANDRA ARENAS
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: KAY HELTON, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00737
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KAY HELTON, Deceased, were granted on September 3, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR00737 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: PATRICIA MARIE ELLIS.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: TERRY J. MARTIN, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00754
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TERRY J. MARTIN, Deceased, were granted on September 3, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR00754 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: NADA AZIZ.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DOROTHY JEAN RODEHAVER, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOROTHY JEAN RODEHAVER, Deceased, were granted on September 14, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR01058 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JEAN MICHEL FRERKER
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ELEANOR FRANCES CARLETON MARTIN, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00450
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELEANOR FRANCES CARLETON MARTIN, Deceased, were granted on September 3, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR00450 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: THOMAS RAY MARTIN
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA DE LA LUZ RAMOS, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00451
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DE LA LUZ RAMOS, Deceased, were granted on September 15, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR00451 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIA SUSANA RAMOS
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ELVIA LETICIA LOPEZ AND SYLVIA LOPEZ RUIZ
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00139 on the docket of said court and styled DELORES GUANGORENA, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Temporary Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
To: RICARDO NAVA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioners’ Original Petition for Termination and Adoption at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, MARIANA MOTA’S and MIGUEL MOTA’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Patrick Bramblett
On this the 4th day of October, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM6480 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: AZIEL RICARDO NAVA Date of Birth: 08/30/2007 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: ROSAURA A. NAVA Date of Birth: 06/05/2003 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 4th day of September, 2020.
Patrick Bramblett
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Amelia Partida
Deputy
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MIGUEL CARRILLO PANTOJA, DECEASED
NO. 2019CPR01745
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letter Testamentary for the Estate of MIGUEL CARRILLO PANTOJA, Deceased, were issued on April 6, 2020, in Docket No. 2019CPR01745, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:
JOSE GERARDO CARRILLO PANTOJA
12568 Wendy Reed
El Paso, Texas 79928
All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the representative at the address stated above.
Signed on the 15th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Joshua C. Spencer
Attorney and Counselor at Law
State Bar No.: 24067879
1009 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 532-5562
Fax: (915) 532-7535
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JUAN MANUEL VASQUEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR01649
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATEOF JUAN MANUEL VAZQUEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary were issued on the Estate of JUAN MANUEL VAZQUEZ, Cause Number 2019-CPR01649 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 15th day of September, 2020, to REBECA CADENA DE VAZQUEZ, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 16th day of September 2020.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for REBECA CADENA DE VAZQUEZ
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BLANCA GASPAR DE ALBA a/k/a BLANCA JUDY GASPAR DE ALBA Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00567
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of BLANCA GASPAR DE ALBA a/k/a BLANCA JUDY GASPAR DE ALBA were issued on September 2, 2020 under Cause No.
2020-CPR00567 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of:
BLANCA GASPAR DE ALBA
a/k/a BLANCA JUDY GASPAR DE ALBA
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 8th day of September, 2020.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of BLANCA GASPAR DE ALBA A/K/A BLANCA GASPAR DE ALBA
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
E-mail: aelias1100@aol.com
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN J. AGUILERA, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00646
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN J. AGUILERA, Deceased, were issued on the 16th day of September, 2020, in Docket Number
2020-CPR00646, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CAMILLE AGUILERA-GARDNER, Independent Executrix. The address of record for CAMILLE AGUILERA-GARDNER is 10432 MAXWOOD DR. EL PASO, TEXAS 79935. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 16th day of September, 2020.
/s/ CAMILLE AGUILERA-GARDNER, Independent Executrix of the Estate of JOHN J. AGUILERA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES L. AGUILERA, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00642
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCES L. AGUILERA, Deceased, were issued on the 16th day of September, 2020, in Docket Number
2020-CPR00642, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CAMILLE AGUILERA-GARDNER, Independent Executrix. The address of record for CAMILLE AGUILERA-GARDNER is 10432 MAXWOOD DR. EL PASO, TEXAS 79935. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 16th day of September, 2020.
/s/ CAMILLE AGUILERA-GARDNER, Independent Executrix of the Estate of FRANCES L. AGUILERA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ESEQUIEL HEREDIA, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01013
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESEQUIEL HEREDIA, Deceased, were issued on the 9th day of September, 2020, in Docket Number
2020-CPR01013, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to GIOVANNA BEATRICE HEREDIA, Independent Executrix. The address of record for GIOVANNA BEATRICE HEREDIA is 2124 FEBRERO, EL PASO TEXAS 79935
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 9th day of September, 2020.
/s/ GIOVANNA BEATRICE HEREDIA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ESEQUIEL HEREDIA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a pubic auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 9/16/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2005 DODGE DURANGO417952B 1D4HB58D05F543888 $384.85
2015 CHEVROLET SONIC85079A8 1G1JG5SB3F4173582 $276.60
2020 NISSAN MAXIMA84259Z7 1N4AA6CV5LC382188 $233.30
2007 HONDA CBR1000 JH2SC57107M300644 $796.20
2000 FORD F-250 SUPER DUTY 3FTNX21S7YMA28416 $817.85
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: RAFAEL PENA VARGAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Veronica Pena’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Miguel J. Cervantes
On this the 28th day of May, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2521 on the docket of said Court and styled: IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF VERONICA PENA AND RAFAEL PENA VARGAS AND IN THE INTEREST OF A.B.P., A CHILD A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ALAN BRANDON PENA Date of Birth December 9, 2005
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of September, 2020.
Miguel J. Cervantes
Attorney at Law
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: BLANCA VASQUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Jose Montes Jr.
1155 Westmoreland Dr. #120
El Paso TX 79925,
On this 13th day of May, 2020 against BLANCA VASQUEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2015DCM6202 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of ROBERT VASQUEZ AND BLANCA VASQUEZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 10th day of September, 2020.
Jose Montes, Jr.
Attorney at Law
1155 Westmoreland Dr. #120
El Paso, TX 79925
915-881-8600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
