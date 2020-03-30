___________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EP TMS, INC.
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, on this the 7th day of April, 2020, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Corey W. Haughland
609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 28th day of September, 2019 in this case numbered 2018DCV3591 on the docket of said court and styled:
RAPID CAPITAL FINANCE, LLC
V
EP TMS, INC. AND RICARDO SOLANO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff, Rapid Capital Finance, LLC asserts against Defendant EP TMS, Inc. a cause of action for breach of a Merchant Agreement/Purchase and Sale of Future Receivables Agreement whereby EP TMS agreed to sell, assign and transfer to RCF all of EP TMS’s future accounts, contract rights and other obligations arising from or relating to the payment of monies by customers and/or third party payers to EP TMS for its sale of goods or services in the amount of $490,045.00. Despite demand, EP TMS, Inc and RICARDO SOLANO have failed and refused to pay the amounts due and owing to Rapid Capital Finance under the Agreement and a Personal Guaranty. Rapid Capital Finance, LLC also asserts a cause of action for unjust enrichment against both Defendants, all of which is more fully set forth in the Plaintiff’s Original Petition filed in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 25th day of February, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RICARDO SOLANO
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, on this the 7th day of April, 2020, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Corey W. Haughland
609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 28th day of September, 2019 in this case numbered 2018DCV3591 on the docket of said court and styled:
RAPID CAPITAL FINANCE, LLC
V
EP TMS, INC. AND RICARDO SOLANO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff, Rapid Capital Finance, LLC asserts against Defendant EP TMS, Inc. a cause of action for breach of a Merchant Agreement/Purchase and Sale of Future Receivables Agreement whereby EP TMS agreed to sell, assign and transfer to RCF all of EP TMS’s future accounts, contract rights and other obligations arising from or relating to the payment of monies by customers and/or third party payers to EP TMS for its sale of goods or services in the amount of $490,045.00. Despite demand, EP TMS, Inc and RICARDO SOLANO have failed and refused to pay the amounts due and owing to Rapid Capital Finance under the Agreement and a Personal Guaranty. Rapid Capital Finance, LLC also asserts a cause of action for unjust enrichment against both Defendants, all of which is more fully set forth in the Plaintiff’s Original Petition filed in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 25th day of February, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
GEORGINA RUEDA-ALVARADO
Petitioner,
v.
ARTURO RUBIO,
Respondent
Case:
D202-DM-2020-00158
PETITION TO DOMESTICATE AND AMEND FOREIGN ORDER
COMES NOW, Petitioner, GEORGINA RUEDA-ALVARADO, by and through her attorneys of record, JUSTICE LEGAL GROUP (Amanda D. Navarro/Anthony Griego), pursuant to the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act and respectfully petitions this Court to domesticate and amend a foreign order and in support hereof states as follows:
1.This Court has jurisdiction over the parties and subject matter herein and venue in this case is proper
2. The parties’ are the parents of the two minor children, namely, Sebastian G. Rubio, Born December 2004 and Arturo Rubio, born September 2007.
3.Petitioner (hereinafter “Mother”) and Respondent (hereinafter “Father”) were issued a custody and child support order in El Paso County, Texas on January 26, 2011. A certified copy of the order is attached hereto as Exhibit 1.
4.The parties were awarded joint legal custody of the minor children.
5.Mother was awarded primary physical custody of the children.
6.Father was ordered to pay $113.00 in monthly child support to Mother
7.Petitioner now resides in New Mexico.
8.Father’s permanent state of residence is unknown. Under information and belief, he may now reside in Mexico.
9.Mother has not seen Father since at least 2011.
10.Mother has lived in New Mexico since on or about 2011.
11.Mother has reason to believe that Father was incarcerated in Texas and may have been deported to Mexico.
12.Father’s last known address is Annex Jail, 12501 Montana, PID: 1618069, El Paso, Texas 79901 as of April 30, 2019.
13.Mother’s current address is 417 Minturn Loop Dr., Rio Rancho, 87124.
14.Father has not attempted to make contact with the minor children.
15.There is available in New Mexico substantial evidence concerning the children’s presence and future care, protection, education, training, and personal relationships.
16.New Mexico is the home state of the minor children pursuant to the UCCJEA.
17.Pursuant to NMSA § 40-10A-203, this Court has jurisdiction to make a custody determination under 40-10A-201 (a) (1).
18.Mother has no information of any other custody proceedings concerning the children pending in a court of this or any other state.
19.Mother knows of no other person, other than the parties to these proceedings, who claim to have custody or visitation rights with respect to the children.
20.This Court should amend the Texas order to award Mother sole legal and physical custody to reflect the major change in circumstances since the entry of the last order.
21.There have been no modifications to the Order that was filed on January 26, 2011.
WHEREFORE Petitioner requests this Court for an order that, established the following:
1. The Texas order is domesticated by this Court;
2. Mother should have sole legal and physical custody of the minor children;
3. Such other and further relief that this court may deem just and appropriate.
Respectfully submitted,
JUSTICE LEGAL GROUP
/s/ Amanda D. Navarro
Amanda D. Navarro
Anthony Griego
Attorneys for Petitioner
1516 San Pedro Dr. NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
Certificate of Service
I certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing pleading will b mailed to the opposing party upon determination of his whereabouts.
/s/ Amanda D. Navarro
Amanda D. Navarro
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF
PETITIONER, being first duly sworn upon her oath deposes and states that Petitioner has read, knows and understands the contents of this Petition, and the statements herein are true to Petitioner’s own knowledge and belief.
/s/ Georgina Rueda
Subscribed and sworn to before me this 15th day of January, 2020 by Georgina Rueda
/s/ Notary Public
12/5/2020
Commission Expires
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law 7 of El Paso County on the 4th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Villa Serena Condominium Association, Plaintiff, vs. 2520 San Jose Trust, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV2151, Docket No. 2020-SO-02464, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2020,it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest 2520 San Jose Trust, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
UNIT 2A, VILLA SERENA CONDOMINIUMS, A CONDOMINIUM REGIME IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO ENABLING DECLARATION RECORDED IN BOOK 1284, PAGE 1192, AND AMENDED IN BOOK 1294, PAGE 527, CONDOMINIUM RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, TOGETHER WITH THE UNDIVIDED OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE GENERAL COMMON ELEMENT AS DESCRIBED IN SAID DECLARATION AND AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED
Levied on the 21st day of February, 2020 as the property of 2520 San Jose Trust, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Five Thousand Ninety-One and 74/100 Dollars ($5,091.74) together with the interest due thereof, and all costs of suit, against the said Defendant 2520 San Jose Trust, in favor of Villa Serena Condominium Association.
ALL WARRANTIES EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHEIRFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 23rd day of January, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Copperfield Townhomes Association, Inc. Plaintiff, vs. Javier Quinones, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2016DCV2079, Docket No. 2020-SO-01561, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2020, it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Javier Quinones, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 11, BLOCK 1, COPPERFIELD TOWNHOMES, (CORRECTION PLAT),
AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE MAP AND PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 60, PAGE 72, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 3rd day of February, 2020 as the property of Javier Quinones, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seven Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-Seven and 61/100 Dollars ($7,857.61) in which $5,525.61 in actual damages through February 15, 2017, with pre-judgment interest on the actual damages at the rate of 10% per annum, plus post-judgment interest at the rate of 10% per annum from the date of this judgment until paid, plus attorney’s fees in the amount of $2,000.00 plus the additional amount of $332.00 for costs of suit, against the said Defendant, Javier Quionones, and all costs of suit, in favor of Copperfield Townhomes Association Inc.,
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-028
Insurance Broker for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Insurance Broker.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 9, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELIDIA RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on March 11, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00220, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA ESPINOZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 18th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WENDELL SNOW ARRINGTON, Deceased, were issued on March 19, 2020, under Docket No. 2020-CPR00059 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to EDWARD L. PERKINS. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
EDWARD L. PERKINS, Independent Executor
Estate of WENDELL SNOW ARRINGTON, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 19th day of March, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, PLLC
By: Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ISABEL OCHOA, Deceased were issued on March 19, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00282 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to EDITH OCHOA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
EDITH OCHOA
7469 Lakehurst
El Paso, TX 79912
Dated the 19th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of LUCIA S. DIAZ, Deceased, were issued on March 17th, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00321 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LOUISE KASERMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
LOUISE KASERMAN
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of March, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PEDRO A. ROMERO ARREOLA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00407 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PEDRO A. ROMERO ARREOLA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAVIER DIAZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00435 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAVIER DIAZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT GONZALES, JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00393 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT GONZALES JR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LELIA TERESA GAINES a/k/a LELIA T. GAINES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00405 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LELIA TERESA GAINES Also Known As LELIA T. GAINES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Independent, or in The Alternative Dependent Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SUZANNE WARD, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00389 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SUZANNE WARD, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Third-Party Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ARMANDO ALARCON, father, ARMANDO ALARCON JR., VERONICA BLANCO AND PAULINA BLANCO DOMICILIO, half siblings of CLAUDIO M. ALARCON CHAVEZ
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00229 on the docket of said court and styled CLAUDIO M. ALARCON CHAVEZ, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: WYNNE POOLE DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00084
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF WYNNE POOLE, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WYNNE POOLE, Deceased were issued on March 16, 2020, in cause Number
2020-CPR00084, pending in the PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO County, Texas, to: SONIA WILGUS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
SONIA WILGUS
Independent Executrix, Estate of WYNNE POOLE, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 19th day of February, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorney for the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CONSUELO R. RUEDAS a/k/a CONSUELO RODRIGUEZ RUEDAS a/k/a CONSUELO RUEDAS, Deceased, were issued on March 18, 2020 in Cause Number
2020-CPR00191 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: NORMA VEGA a/k/a NORMA RUEDAS VEGA as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
NORMA VEGA a/k/a NORMA RUEDAS VEGA
Independent Executor
Estate of CONSUELO R. RUEDAS a/k/a CONSUELO RODRIGUEZ RUEDAS a/k/a
CONSUELO RUEDAS, Deceased
5605 Flower Drive
El Paso, Texas 79905
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 18, 2020.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
IN THE ESTATE OF ANGEL LUIS MARTINEZ A/K/A ANGEL FIGUEROA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019CPR00769
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANGEL LUIS MARTINEZ a/k/a ANGEL FIGUEROA, Deceased, were issued on February 18, 2020, in Cause No. 2019CPR00769, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JULIETA MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Julieta Martinez
311 McArthur
Canutillo, Texas 79835
Dated: February 24, 2020.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for JULIETA MARTINEZ
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901-1417
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
IN THE PROBATE COURTS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2
IN THE ESTATE OF: MIKEL JAMES ANDERSON A/K/A MIKE ANDERSON A/K/A MIKEL ANDERSON A/K/A MIKEL J. ANDERSON, DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER:
2018-CPR01544
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MIKEL JAMES ANDERSON a/k/a MIKE ANDERSON A/K/A MIKEL ANDERSON A/K/A MIKEL J. ANDERSON, Deceased, were issued on February 12, 2020, in Cause No. 2018-CPR01544, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: BONNIE LEE ANDERSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: BONNIE LEE ANDERSON
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2020.
/s/ Douglas C. Smith
Attorney for: BONNIE LEE ANDERSON
State Bar No.: 18570600
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 593-6600
Facsimile: (915) 593-8345
E-mail: doug@dsmithpllc.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ALLAN LEE PERSKY, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00295
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Temporary Letters Administration for the Estate of ALLAN LEE PERSKY, Deceased, were granted on March 5, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR00295 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LISA E. LUNCEFORD Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SARA CANALES, Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00335, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ARNOLDO CANALES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated: March 23, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ARNOLDO CANALES
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM A. MAKI, Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00286, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SOCORRO WILLIAMS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o : John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated: March 23, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for SOCORRO WILLIAMS
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: LEOPOLDO MARIN DECEASED
CAUSE No. 2019CPR00953.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LEOPOLDO MARIN, Deceased, were issued on February 25, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00953, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA M. ALVAREZ. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 23, 2020
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of LEOPOLDO MARIN
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of MARGARITA V. ASTON, An incapacitated Person, were issued on March 23, 2020, in Cause no. 2020-CGD00004, pending in the Probate Court One, El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMES D. ASTON. The residence of the Guardianis 11005 Tom Shaw Dr., El Paso County, Texas 79936; the post office address is:
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 23rd day of March, 2020.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1282
By: David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Guardian of the estate
State Bar No.: 24001759
Email: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF: LEOPOLDO MARTIN DECEASED
Cause No. 2019CPR00953
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LEOPOLDO MARIN, Deceased were issued on February 26, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR00953, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA M. ALVAREZ. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
C/O: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 23, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of GLORIA M. ALVAREZ
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: TERESA GUERRA SANCHEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01676
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of TERESA GUERRA SANCHEZ, Deceased, were granted on March 16, 2020 under Docket Number
2019-CPR01676 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ARTURO SANCHEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of ESAUL CAMPOS, Deceased, were issued on January 14, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01847 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSALINDA CAMPOS.
The address of the Administrator is:
Estate of ESAUL CAMPOS, Deceased
c/o: ROSALINDA CAMPOS
8468 Roseway
El Paso, TX 79907
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 23rd day of Mach, 2020.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF KATHY GLEN RAMSEY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of KATHY GLEN RAMSEY, Deceased, were granted to ROBERT LEE FOSTER on March 24, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR00317. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of KATHY GLEN RAMSEY
Deceased
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03 PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 3/25/2020 provided below YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN #BAL
UNKNOWN BIG TEX TRAILER $623.00
UNKNOWN TRAILER 82183TRD $1,197.75
2001 LEXUS IS 3006KML327 JTHBD182710033120 $601.35
1994 ISUZU BOX TRUCK 4213AN J8DB1A2R7002920 $1,046.20
2006 BMW 325X120T028370 WBAVD13546KV08716 $319.90
DODGE M500RVAY193 M50GA6J020983 $1,425.08
1996 TOYOTA COROLLA57202U1 1NXBB02E6TZ492845 $904.45.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: GLENN DOYLE MONTGOMERY DECEASED.
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00201
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GLENN DOYL MONTGOMERY, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLENN DOYLE MONTGOMERY, Deceased were issued on March 12, 2020, in Cause Number 2020-CPR00201 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: RONALD JAMES MONTGOMERY, Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
RONALD JAMES MONTGOMERY
Independent Executor, Estate of GLENN DOYLE MONTGOMERY, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to resent them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 25th day of March, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS
ESTATE OF CASIMIRO M MUNOZ a/k/a CM MUNOZ, DECEASED
Cause No. 2020-CPR00090
Notice is hereby given that original letters of testamentary for CASIMIRO M. MUNOZ a/k/a C M MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on 17th of March 2020, under Docket No.
2020-CPR00090, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD FRASER MUNOZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
RICHARD FRASER MUNOZ
Independent Executor of the Estate of CASIMIRO M. MUNOZ a/k/a CM MUNOZ
C/O Margaret A. Munoz, Attorney
3626 Aberdeen Way
Houston, Texas 77025
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 23 day of March, 2020
Respectfully submitted:
Margaret A. Munoz
Attorney
3627 Aberdeen Way
Houston, Texas 77025
Phone: 713-203-9957
Email: mmunoz712 @yahoo.com
State Bar No.: 14670230
Attorney for Independent Executor
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA ALMA TOVAR, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00408 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSA ALMA TOVAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Co-Administrators. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of March , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA ALVAREZ BACA, were issued on March 25, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00064 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANA CECELIA BRAY and M. ESTELA B. OROZCO, Independent Co-Executors, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 25h day of March, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of GUADALUPE J. GARIBAY a/k/a LUPE GARIBAY, Deceased, were issued on March 24, 2020, in Cause no. 2020-CPR00139 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County Texas, to: ROBERT GARIBAY, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 24th day of March by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARILYN HALL, Deceased were issued on March 24, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00338 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BENJAMIN HALL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The
Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
BENJAMIN HALL
524 Via de los Arboles
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 24th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT
INJECTION WELL PILOT PROGRAM
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 10:30 a.m. April 14, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Injection Well Pilot Program.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Injection Well Pilot Program to be opened at 10:30 a.m. April 14, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or
other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTE UNIT FOUR WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Sutie 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este Unit Four Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Paseo del Este Unit Four Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed he contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HOLGER I. ALEX, Deceased
No. 2020-CPR00245
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to holding claims against the Estate of HOLGER I. ALEX, deceased: CONSUELO ALEX, having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of HOLGER I. ALEX, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on March 23, 2020, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
CONSUELO ALEX,
Independent Executrix
Estate of HOLGER I. ALEX, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law LLC
2455 E. Missouri Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: PIERRE JUSTIN LATYR NDIAYE, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law
Jaime Alvarado
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79928
On this the 20th day of February, 2020 against PIERRE JUSTIN LATYR NDIAYE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM1033 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of MARIE HONANE FAYE AND PIERRE LATYR NDIAYE A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 24th day of March, 2020
Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79928
915-852-0500
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Betty Lovatos
Deputy
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Paul L. Foster School of Medicine is seeking an Assistant Professor (Radiology /Abdominal Imaging)
Duties: Provides diagnostic and care clinical services and consultation services in abdominal imaging and other areas of diagnostic radiology. Teaches and supervised diagnostic radiology residents, fellows and medical students. Contributes to didactic education of residents and medical students. Engages in scholarly activities. Adheres to institutional and departmental policies and procedures. Demonstrates professionalism in accordance with the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine Declaration of Faculty Professional Responsibilities. Ensures compliance with HIPAA and billing regulations
Minimum Qualifications: M.D. / D.O. or Foreign Medical Equivalent. Completion of a radiology residency program. Completion of fellowship program in abdominal imaging. Eligible for Texas Medical Licensure
Work Location: El Paso, Texas. For additional information and to apply, log on to http://elpasojobs.ttuhsc.edu and refer to Requisition: #20731BR.
As an EEO/AA employer the Texas Tech University System and its components will not discriminate in our employment practices based on an applicant’s race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or status as a protected veteran.
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, April 24, 2020
Dish Cloth and Dust Mop Services, RFP No. E2047, Until 2:00 p.m.
Garbage Disposal Services, RFP No. E2046, Until 2:30 p.m.
Contracted Services for Inspection of Hood Suppression Systems, RFP No. E2054, Until 3:00 p.m.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)
