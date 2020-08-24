__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JAMES P. ALDERMAN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
John B. Bright
1533 Lee Trevino #205
El Paso, TX 79936
On 04/07/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1259 on the docket of said court and styled:
FUMIKO CAINE ALDERMAN, FKA FUMIKO CAINE VS. JAMES P. ALDERMAN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
THIS SUIT IS FOR AN ORDER QUIETING TITLE BY DECLARATORY JUDGMENT IN PLAINTIFF’S NAME OR FOR PARTITION OF THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREAFTER; THE REAL PROPERTY MADE THE SUBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS DESCRIBED AS LOT 12, BLOCK 2, MONTERREY PARK, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEROF ON FILE IN VOLUME 14, PAGE 24, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, COMMONLY KNOWN AS 6400 MORNINGSIDE DR., EL PASO, TX 79904
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ROBERT COVINGTON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 384th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jamie Silver
825 Watters Creek Blvd.
Suite 250
Allen, TX 75013
on 05/29/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2025 on the docket of said court and style:
CAPITAL ONE AUTO FINANCE, A DIVISION OF CAPITAL ONE, N.A.
VS
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES AND ROBERT COVINGTON
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: The Court has authority to order any judgment or decree that a title be issued to the Vehicle evidencing the Plaintiff’s lien, which will be binding on you as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 10th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Ashley Nunez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 22nd day of June, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Rajaa Almestady, Plaintiff, vs. Maria Elena Garza, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3683, Docket No. 2020-SO-06400, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the first Tuesday in September 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Elena Garza in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
23 KERN PLACE 12 & 13 (6540 SQ FT)
PID: 319280
1131 E. ROBINSON AVE, EL PASO, TX 79902
Levied on the 24th day of June, 2020, as the property of Maria Elena Garza, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifteen Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Seven and 52/100 Dollars ($15,677.52) together with the interest due thereon, plus the additional sum of $331.00, and all costs of suit, in favor of Rajaa Almestady.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS=IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CRYSTAL MARIE URANGA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 14th day of September, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Amended Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Eduardo Miranda
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso,TX 79903
On 06/09/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1929 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIA GUADALUPE KARNES
VS.
CRYSTAL MARIE URANGA, MOISES EISENBERT AND STATE FARM COUNTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: “The nature of this suit is a claim by MARIA GUADALUPE KARNES for the recovery of personal injury damages from and against CRYSTAL MARIE
URANGA and others, arising out of an automobile accident that occurred on or about August 17, 2018 in El Paso, County, Texas.” as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff; First Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 31st day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie V. Aguilar
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-041
Celeste Drive Drainage Improvements
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Celeste Drive Drainage Improvements for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, September 24, 2020 AT 2:00 P.M.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
A virtual pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interested bidders may contact Claudia Parra at cparra@epcounty.com to request the invitation link needed to attend the meeting or visit the County webpage at www.epcounty.com.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Tuesday, September 8, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ARTHUR WAYNE CROWSON, Deceased, were issued on October 15th, 2014 in Cause No. 2014-CPR02239 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMES CROWSON All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
JAMES CROWSON, Temporary Dependent Administrator
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney for the Estate
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of August, 2020.
/s/ JAMES CROWSON, Temporary Dependent Administrator of the Estate of ARTHUR WAYNE CROWSON, Deceased
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA GUADALUPE MONTES A/K/A GUADALUPE RUIZ MONTES A/K/A MARIA GUADALUPE MONTES, Deceased
No. 2020-CPR00743
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of MARIA GUALDALUPE MONTES a/k/a GUADALUPE RUIZ MONTES a/k/a MARIA GUADALUPE MONTES, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2020,inCause No. 2020-CPR00743, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARCO ANTONIO MONTES a/k/a MARK ANTONIO MONTES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 12th day of August, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CECILIA B. GUAJARDO, Deceased were issued on August 13, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00952 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JORGE GUAJARDO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JORGE GUAJARDO
12242 Tierra Alamo Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 13th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00733
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA I. BRADBY, deceased: NORMA B. KINGERY formerly known as
NORMA E. BRADBY, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA I. BRADBY, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on August 1, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
NORMA B. KINGERY,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA I. BRADBY, deceased
Co Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAVIER PENA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 10th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01029 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAVIER PENA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUBEN G. CARREON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 11th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01048 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of RUBEN G. CARREON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTONIA P. VASQUEZ A/K/A ANTONIA PAVIA VASQUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 7th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01022 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTONIA P. VASQUEZ A/K/A ANTONIA PAVIA VASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship of ANTONIA P. VASQUEZ A/K/A ANTONIA PAVIA VASQUEZ, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEOPOLDO VASQUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 7th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01023 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LEOPOLDO VASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Appoint Receiver and Declaration of Heirhsip of LEOPOLDO VASQUEZ, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY
PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KARIME YVETTE CARR, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01024 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KARIME YVETTE CARR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARMEN MORENO OVALLE A/K/A CARMEN OVALLE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01025 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARMEN MORENO OVALLE A/K/A CARMEN OVALLE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of CARMEN MORENO OVALLE A/K/A CARMEN OVALLE, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten day after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ISABEL VELOZ CENICEROS A/K/A ISABel V. CENICEROS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00129
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of ISABEL VELOZ CENICEROS, Deceased, were issued on August 5, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00129, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: PAUBLO CENICEROS, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 7th day of August, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA GUADALUPE VASQUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 10th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01028 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA GUADALUPE VASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination of Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUILLERMO ALBERTO LUJAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 10th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01035 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUILLERMO ALBERTO LUJAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARMEN VAZQUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 12th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01069 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARMEN VAZQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARMAINE WALKER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 13th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01055 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHARMAINE WALKER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration And For Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEANN MICHELLE HAYNES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 14th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01061 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LEANN MICHELLE HAYNES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TRAVIS MONROE HAUSLER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 13th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01054 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TRAVIS MONROE HAUSLER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Issuance Of Letters of Independent Administration Or In The Alternative Dependent Administration And For Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MIGUEL AGUSTIN MELENDEZ PONCE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 12th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01049 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MIGUEL AGUSTIN MELENDEZ PONCE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estaes Code; Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA S. GUZMAN, Deceased, were issued on August 11, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00801, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELIZABETH GUZMAN DROUILLARD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas, 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 14th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF TEOFILO LARA IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on August 3, 2020, probate upon the estate of TEOFILO LARA, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR00746, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: August 11, 2020
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RENEE LARA IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on August 3, 2020, probate upon the estate of RENEE LARA, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR00748, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: August 11, 2020
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF YOSHIMI NIHEI HENDRICKSON IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on August 11, 2020, probate upon the estate of YOSHIMI NIHEI HENDRICKSON, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR00244, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: August 11, 2020
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RUTH E. HAINER, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to MICHAEL J. HAINER, as independent executor of the estate of RUTH E. HAINER, deceased, on August 17, 2020 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2020-CPR00934. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
MICHAEL J. HAINER, independent executor of the estate of RUTH E. HAINER, deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANNA ANITA CAZZELL, Deceased, were issued on April 3, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00808 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD D. CAZZELL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Executor
Dated the 18th day of August, 2020.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding,
to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave, El Paso TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 9/24/20 at 10:00 AM. 614 Manuel D. Martinez; 2010 Jerry Lynn Shepard; 813 Alfredo I. Gutierrez. Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 9/24/20 at 10:00 AM. 401 Mayra Valencia/Mayra Fernando Valencia-Sanchez; 510 Anna Laura Velarde; 913 Johnny Maldonado/Johnny Angel Maldonado; 1402 Beatriz Maez/ Beatriz Fraire Maez. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 9/24/20 at 10:00 AM. 358 Tiffany Johns/Tiffany Johns Renee; 426 James Hew Len/Hewlen James Anthony; 182 Hector Manuel Mejia; 445 Pablo Castillo.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: AGUSTIN PIMENTEL a/k/a AGUSTIN PIMENTEL PALACIOS, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00109
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AGUSTIN PIMENTAL a/k/a AGUSTIN PIMENTEL PALACIOS, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00109, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, to ANA JAB, Dependent Administrator. All persons having claims against the Estate of AGUSTIN PIMENTEL a/k/a AGUSTIN PIMENTEL PALACIOS, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ANA JAB
Dependent Administrator
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland D
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Dependent Administrator
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NO. TWO
ESTATE OF: JESUS VILLALOBOS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00340
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS VILLALOBOS, Deceased, were issued on the 30th day of July, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00340, pending in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County Texas, to: LAURA VILLALOBOS CAMPBELL. For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent Administrator is 1636 Vista Real Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935, in El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in care of LAURA VILLALOBOS CAMPBELL within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 14th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Laura Villalobos Campbell
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE
ESTATE OF: ALMA CHAVEZ BLANCO, DECEDENT
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00860
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALMA CHAVEZ BLANCO, Decedent, were issued on the 17th day of August, 2020, in cause No.
2020-CPR00860, pending in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County Texas, to: EDWARD ALFONSO BLANCO. For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent Executor is 812 Martha Gale Dr., El Paso, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in care of EDWARD ALFONSO BLANCO within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 18th day of August, 2020.
/s/ EDWARD ALFONSO BLANCO
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: LEOCADIA R. PARRA DECEASED
2019CPR01778
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration with Will Annexed for the Estate of LEOCADIA R. PARRA, Deceased, were issued on March 17, 2020 in Docket Number 2019CPR01778 pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso, Texas, to DANIEL PARRA, Executor.
The address of record for Representative:
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 14th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for DANIEL PARRA
Personal Representative of the Estate of LEOCADIA R. PARRA
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ANNA FRANCESCUTTI
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate ANNA FRANCESCUTTI Deceased, were granted to GIACOMO FRANCESCUTTI, on August 11, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2020-CPR00622. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C. 4695 N. Mesa El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of ANNA FRANCESCUTTI
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES P. PRICE, A/K/A JAMES PATRICK PRICE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate JAMES P. PRICE, a/k/a JAMES PATRICK PRICE Deceased, were granted to KIHYON PRICE, on August 5, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause Number
2020-CPR00747. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executrix, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of JAMES P. PRICE, A/K/A JAMES PATRICK PRICE
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDItORS OF THE ESTATE OF ANA MARIA ROMERO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate ANA MARIA ROMERO Deceased, were granted to DONNA J. ESTRADA, A/K/A DONNA J. ROMERO RICHARDSON, on August 6, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2020-CPR00784. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executrix, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of ANA MARIA ROMERO
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: GLORIA H. WIDAS, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00725
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA H. WIDAS, Deceased, were granted on July 9, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00725 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: GORDON F. FIELDS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: W.B. MCDONALD, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00674
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of W.B. MCDONALD, Deceased, were granted on August 5, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR00674 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DENISE R. LONGENFELD Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: LOUIS I. MURILLO, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00700
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOUIS I. MURILLO, Deceased, were granted on August 5, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00700 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: PERDITA MURILLO STUCKEY Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 8/19/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2010 NISSAN ALTIMA640SJK9
1N4AL2AP5AN556866 $341.55
2003 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1GCEC14V23Z308540 $319.90
2010 FORD EXPLORER 1FMEU7DE8AUA81621 $752.90
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID TERRANCE TIDBALL, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to PILAR NICOLE CAMARILLO, as independent executor of the estate of DAVID TERRANCE TIDBALL, deceased, on August 5, 2020 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2020-CPR00711. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Gene Wolf with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
PILAR NICOLE CAMARILLO, independent executor of the estate of DAVID TERRANCE TIDBALL, deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ELICIA R. JIrON A/K/A ALICE JIRON A/K/A ALICE ROMERO JIRON, Deceased were issued on August 18, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00147 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to NELDA JOYCE BECK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 18th day of August, 2020.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF-STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero El Paso, Texas 79925 on September 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM Clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenants.
Martha Gonzalez Shoes, 2 wheel cart, candles, tarp.
Robert Sepulveda Wall mirrors, chairs, swamp cooler, toilets, urinal, stall partitions
Man Ki Kim Dolly, movies, luggage, old school desk, clothing, electrical cords, ect.
Victor Alvarado furniture, folding chairs, grill, shop vac, micro wave, kitchen items ect.
Laura Gutierrez house items, a full 10 x 20 storage unit.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estates of FRANCISCA SANDOVAL SEANEZ and JOSE MARIA SEANEZ, incapacitated persons, were issued on August 19, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00118 and 2020-CGD00119, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso, County, Texas to: Arthur V. Werge, Temporary Guardian of the Estates of FRANCISCA SANDOVAL SEANEZ and JOSE SEANEZ. The address of record for Arthur V. Werge is: 1413 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79902.
All persons having claims against these Estates are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 19th day of August 2020.
/s/ Arthur V. Werge
Arthur V. Werge
Temporary Guardian of the Estate
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas
Fax: (866) 585-8459
Email:wergelaw@gmail.com
TBN: 24075848
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARK M. BLAUGRUND, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of MARK M. BLAUGRUND, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to SARA BLAUGRUND as Independent Executor of the estate of MARK M. BLAUGRUND
, deceased, on August 19th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00797. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to SARA BLAUGRUND, Independent Executor of the estate of MARK M. BLAUGRUND, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA BAKER, Deceased, were issued to DAVID SURRATT on July 29, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00634, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
DAVID SURRATT
Independent Executor
6030 Kenyon Court
Flower Mound, Texas 75028-2319
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 19th of August, 2020.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDWARD RAYMOND SCHUMACHER, Deceased were issued on August 17, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00981 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, TO MARILYN JOY TAYLOR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARILYN JOY TAYLOR
6732 El Parque
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 18th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
THE COUNTY OF EL PASO
CITIZEN PARTICIPATION PLAN
TEXAS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM
Note to Grant Recipients regarding Limited English Proficiency (LEP) requirements:
In accordance with federal law, if there is a significant number of the population who are non-English speaking residents and are affected by the TxCDBG project, such citizens should have ‘meaningful access’ to all aspects of the TxCDBG project. To provide ‘meaningful access’, Grant Recipients may need to provide interpreter services at public hearings or provide non-English written materials that are routinely provided in English. Examples of such vital documents may include Citizen Participation notices (e.g., complaint procedures, hearings notices), civil rights notices, and any other published notice that may allow an eligible person with limited English proficiency to participate in discussing proposed CDBG activities.
For more information, see LEP.gov
COMPLAINT PROCEDURES
These complaint procedures comply with the requirements of the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG) Program and Local Government Requirements found in 24 CFR §570.486 (Code of Federal Regulations). Citizens can obtain a copy of these procedures at the County of 800 E. Overland, Suite 200. El Paso Texas 79901, (915) 543-3845 during regular business hours.
Below are the formal complaint and grievance procedures regarding the services provided under the TxCDBG project.
1. A person who has a complaint or grievance about any services or activities with respect to the TxCDBG project, whether it is a proposed, ongoing, or completed TxCDBG project, may during regular business hours submit such complaint or grievance, in writing to the County of El Paso, at 800 E. Overland, Suite 200. El Paso Texas 79901 or may call (915) 543-3845.
2. A copy of the complaint or grievance shall be transmitted by the County of El Paso to the entity that is the subject of the complaint or grievance and to the City/County Attorney within five (5) working days after the date of the complaint or grievance was received.
3. The County of El Paso shall complete an investigation of the complaint or grievance, if practicable, and provide a timely written answer to person who made the complaint or grievance within ten (10) days.
4. If the investigation cannot be completed within ten (10) working days per 3 above, the person who made the grievance or complaint shall be notified, in writing, within fifteen (15) days where practicable after receipt of the original complaint or grievance and shall detail when the investigation should be completed.
5. If necessary, the grievance and a written copy of the subsequent investigation shall be forwarded to the TxCDBG for their further review and comment.
6. If appropriate, provide copies of grievance procedures and responses to grievances in both English and Spanish, or other appropriate language.
TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE
When requested, the County of El Paso shall provide technical assistance to groups that are representative of persons of low- and moderate-income in developing proposals for the use of TxCDBG funds. The County of El Paso, based upon the specific needs of the community’s residents at the time of the request, shall determine the level and type of assistance.
PUBLIC HEARING PROVISIONS
For each public hearing scheduled and conducted by the County of El Paso, the following public hearing provisions shall be observed:
1. Public notice of all hearings must be published at least seventy-two (72) hours prior to the scheduled hearing. The public notice must be published in a local newspaper. Each public notice must include the date, time, location, and topics to be considered at the public hearing. A published newspaper article can also be used to meet this requirement so long as it meets all content and timing requirements. Notices should also be prominently posted in public buildings and distributed to local Public Housing Authorities and other interested community groups.
2. When a significant number of non-English speaking residents are a part of the potential service area of the TxCDBG project, vital documents such as notices should be published in the predominant language of these non-English speaking citizens.
3. Each public hearing shall be held at a time and location convenient to potential or actual beneficiaries and will include accommodation for persons with disabilities. Persons with disabilities must be able to attend the hearings and the City/County must make arrangements for individuals who require auxiliary aids or services if contacted at least two days prior to the hearing.
4. A public hearing held prior to the submission of a TxCDBG application must be held after 5:00 PM on a weekday or at a convenient time on a Saturday or Sunday.
5. When a significant number of non-English speaking residents can be reasonably expected to participate in a public hearing, an interpreter should be present to accommodate the needs of the non-English speaking residents.
The County of El Paso shall comply with the following citizen participation requirements for the preparation and submission of an application for a TxCDBG project:
1. At a minimum, the County of El Paso shall hold at least one (1) public hearing to prior to submitting the application to the Texas Department of Agriculture.
2. The County of El Paso shall retain documentation of the hearing notice(s), a listing of persons attending the hearing(s), minutes of the hearing(s), and any other records concerning the proposed use of funds for three (3) years from closeout of the grant to the state. Such records shall be made available to the public in accordance with Chapter 552, Texas Government Code.
3. The public hearing shall include a discussion with citizens as outlined in the applicable TxCDBG application manual to include, but is not limited to, the development of housing and community development needs, the amount of funding available, all eligible activities under the TxCDBG program, and the use of past TxCDBG contract funds, if applicable. Citizens, with particular emphasis on persons of low- and moderate-income who are residents of slum and blight areas, shall be encouraged to submit their views and proposals regarding community development and housing needs. Citizens shall be made aware of the location where they may submit their views and proposals should they be unable to attend the public hearing.
4. When a significant number of non-English speaking residents can be reasonably expected to participate in a public hearing, an interpreter should be present to accommodate the needs of the non-English speaking residents.
The County of El Paso must comply with the following citizen participation requirements in the event that the City/County receives funds from the TxCDBG program:
1. The County of El Paso shall also hold a public hearing concerning any substantial change, as determined by TxCDBG, proposed to be made in the use of TxCDBG funds from one eligible activity to another again using the preceding notice requirements.
2. Upon completion of the TxCDBG project, the City/County shall hold a public hearing and review its program performance including the actual use of the TxCDBG funds.
3. When a significant number of non-English speaking residents can be reasonably expected to participate in a public hearing, for either a public hearing concerning substantial change to the TxCDBG project or for the closeout of the TxCDBG project, publish notice in both English and Spanish, or other appropriate language and provide an interpreter at the hearing to accommodate the needs of the non-English speaking residents.
4. The County of El Paso shall retain documentation of the TxCDBG project, including hearing notice(s), a listing of persons attending the hearing(s), minutes of the hearing(s), and any other records concerning the actual use of funds for a period of three (3) years from closeout of the grant to the state. Such records shall be made available to the public in accordance with Chapter 552, Texas Government Code.
Ricardo A. Samaniego, County Judge
August 17, 2020
Date
__________________________________________________
LA CIUDAD / CONDADO DE EL PASO
PLAN DE PARTICIPACIÓN CIUDADANA
PROGRAMA DE TEXAS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM
Nota a los receptores de subvención en relación a requisitos de Dominio Limitado del Inglés:
De acuerdo con la ley federal hay un número significativo de población que son residentes y que no hablan inglés y son afectados por el proyecto TxCDBG, estos ciudadanos deben tener “acceso significativo” a todos los aspectos del proyecto TxCDBG . Para proporcionar “acceso significativo”, receptores de la subvención pueden ser utilizados para proporcionar servicios de intérpretacion en las audiencias públicas o proporcionar materiales no escritos en inglés que se proporcionan de manera rutinaria en Inglés. Para obtener más información, consulte LEP.gov.
PROCEDIMIENTOS DE QUEJA
Estos procedimientos de queja cumplen con los requisitos del Departamento de Programa de Agricultura de Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG) y los requisitos del gobierno local de Texas se encuentran en 24 CFR §570.486 (Código de Regulaciones Federales). Los ciudadanos pueden obtener una copia de estos procedimientos en la Ciudad/Condado de County of El Paso, 800 E. Overland, Suite 200. El Paso Texas 79901, (915) 543-3845 en horario de oficina.
A continuación se presentan los procedimientos formales de quejas y quejas relativas a los servicios prestados en el marco del proyecto TxCDBG.
1. Una persona que tiene una queja o reclamación sobre cualquiera de los servicios o actividades en relación con el proyecto TxCDBG, o si se trata de una propuesta, en curso o determinado proyecto TxCDBG, pueden durante las horas regulares presentar dicha queja o reclamo, por escrito a la County of El Paso, at 800 E. Overland, Suite 200. El Paso Texas 79901 or may call (915) 543-3845.
2. Una copia de la queja o reclamación se transmitirá por el County of El Paso a la entidad que es encargada de la queja o reclamación y al Abogado de la Condado dentro de los cinco (5) días hábiles siguientes a la fecha de la queja o dia que la reclamación fue recibida.
3. El County of EL Paso deberá complir una investigación de la queja o reclamación, si es posible, y dara una respuesta oportuna por escrito a la persona que hizo la denuncia o queja dentro de los diez (10) días.
4. Si la investigación no puede ser completada dentro de los diez (10) días hábiles anteriormente, la persona que hizo la queja o denuncia sera notificada, por escrito, dentro de los quince (15) días cuando sea posible después de la entrega de la queja original o quejas y detallará cuando se debera completar la investigación.
5. Si es necesario, la queja y una copia escrita de la investigación posterior se remitirán a la TxCDBG para su posterior revisión y comentarios.
6. Se proporcionara copias de los procedimientos de queja y las respuestas a las quejas, tanto en Inglés y Español, u otro lenguaje apropiado.
ASISTENCIA TÉCNICA
Cuando lo solicite, la Condado del El Paso proporcionará asistencia técnica a los grupos que son representantes de las personas de bajos y moderados ingresos en el desarrollo de propuestas para el uso de los fondos TxCDBG. La Condado de El Paso, en base a las necesidades específicas de los residentes de la comunidad en el momento de la solicitud, deberá determinar el nivel y tipo de asistencia.
DISPOSICIONES AUDIENCIA PÚBLICA
Para cada audiencia pública programada y llevada a cabo por la Condado del paso, se observarán las disposiciones siguientes de audiencias públicas:
1. Aviso público de todas las audiencias deberá publicarse al menos setenta y dos (72) horas antes de la audiencia programada. El aviso público deberá publicarse en un periódico local. Cada aviso público debe incluir la fecha, hora, lugar y temas a considerar en la audiencia pública. Un artículo periodístico publicado también puede utilizarse para cumplir con este requisito, siempre y cuando cumpla con todos los requisitos de contenido y temporización. Los avisos también deben ser un lugar prominente en los edificios públicos y se distribuyen a las autoridades locales de vivienda pública y otros grupos interesados de la comunidad.
2. Cuando se tenga un número significativo de residentes que no hablan inglés seran una parte de la zona de servicio potencial del proyecto TxCDBG, documentos vitales como las comunicaciones deben ser publicados en el idioma predominante de estos ciudadanos que no hablan ingles.
3. Cada audiencia pública se llevará a cabo en un momento y lugar conveniente para los beneficiarios potenciales o reales e incluirá alojamiento para personas con discapacidad. Las personas con discapacidad deben poder asistir a las audiencias y la Ciudad/Condado debe hacer los arreglos para las personas que requieren ayudas o servicios auxiliares en caso de necesitarlo por lo menos dos días antes de la audencia será publica.
4. Una audiencia pública celebrada antes de la presentación de una solicitud TxCDBG debe hacerse después de las 5:00 pm en un día de semana o en un momento conveniente en sábado o domingo.
5. Cuando un número significativo de residentes que no hablan inglés se registra para participar en una audiencia pública, un intérprete debe estar presente para dar cabida a las necesidades de los residentes que no hablan inglés.
La Condado del EL Paso deberá cumplir con los siguientes requisitos de participación ciudadana para la elaboración y presentación de una solicitud para un proyecto TxCDBG:
1. Como mínimo, la Condado del El Paso deberá tener por lo menos un (1) audiencia pública antes de presentar la solicitud al Departamento de Agricultura de Texas.
2. La Condado El Paso conservará la documentación de la convocatoria(s) audiencia, un listado de las personas que asistieron a la audiencia(s) , acta de la vista(s), y cualquier otra documentación relativa a la propuesta de utilizar los fondos para tres (3) años a partir de la liquidación de la subvención para el Estado . Dichos registros se pondrán a disposición del público, de conformidad con el Capítulo 552, Código de Gobierno de Texas.
3. La audiencia pública deberá incluir una discusión con los ciudadanos como se indica en el manual correspondiente de aplicación TxCDBG, pero no se limita a, el desarrollo de las necesidades de vivienda y desarrollo comunitario, la cantidad de fondos disponibles, todas las actividades elegibles bajo el programa TxCDBG y el uso de fondos últimos contratos TxCDBG, en su caso. Los ciudadanos, con especial énfasis en las personas de bajos y moderados ingresos que son residentes de las zonas de tugurios y tizón, se fomentará a presentar sus opiniones y propuestas sobre el desarrollo de la comunidad y las necesidades de vivienda. Los ciudadanos deben ser conscientes de la ubicación en la que podrán presentar sus puntos de vista y propuestas en caso de que no pueda asistir a la audiencia pública.
4. Cuando un número significativo de residentes que no hablan inglés se registra para participar en una audiencia pública, un intérprete debe estar presente para dar cabida a las necesidades de los residentes que no hablan inglés.
La Condado del El Paso debe cumplir con los siguientes requisitos de participación ciudadana en el caso de que la Ciudad/Condado recibe fondos del programa TxCDBG:
1. La Ciudad/Condado celebrará una audiencia pública sobre cualquier cambio sustancial, según lo determinado por TxCDBG, se propuso que se hará con el uso de fondos TxCDBG de una actividad elegible a otro utilizando de nuevo los requisitos de notificación
2. Una vez finalizado el proyecto TxCDBG, la Condado del El Paso celebrará una audiencia pública y revisara el desempeño del programa incluyendo el uso real de los fondos TxCDBG.
3. Cuando un número significativo de residentes que no hablan inglés se puede registra para participar en una audiencia pública, ya sea para una audiencia pública sobre el cambio sustancial del proyecto TxCDBG o para la liquidación del proyecto TxCDBG, publicará un aviso en Inglés y Español u otro idioma apropiado y se proporcionara un intérprete en la audiencia para dar cabida a las necesidades de los residentes.
4. La Ciudad/Condado conservará la documentación del proyecto TxCDBG, incluyendo aviso de audiencia(s), un listado de las personas que asistieron a la audiencia(s), acta de la vista(s), y cualquier otro registro concerniente al uso real de los fondos por un período de a tres (3) años a partir de la liquidación del proyecto al estado.
Dichos registros se pondrán a disposición del público, de conformidad con el Capítulo 552, Código de Gobierno de
Ricardo A. Samaniego, County Judge
August 17, 2020
Fecha
__________________________________________________
Notices – Civil Rights
For El Paso County
Notice 1:
Policy of Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Disability
(required if County employs 15 or more individuals)
The County of El Paso does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission or access to, or employment in, its federally assisted programs or activities. [Munzer Alsarraj, Infrastructure Program Manager] has been designated to coordinate compliance with the nondiscrimination requirements contained in the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) regulations implementing Section 504 (24 CFR Part 8).
Notice 2:
Citizen Participation & Grievance Procedures Notice (required)
The County of El Paso has adopted complaint and grievance procedures regarding its Texas Community Development Block Grant Programs (TxCDBG). Citizens may obtain a copy of these written procedures at 800 E. Overland, Suite 200. El Paso, Tx 79901 (physical address) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Citizens may also request the procedures be mailed to them by calling [Munzer Alsarraj, Infrastructure Program Manager], at (915) 543-3845. These procedures outline the steps for a citizen to follow if s/he wishes to file a complaint or grievance about TxCDBG activities.
A person who has a complaint or grievance about any services or activities with respect to the TxCDBG project, may during regular business hours submit such complaint or grievance, in writing to Munzer Alsarraj, at 800 E. Overland Suite 200, El Paso, Tx. 79901 (Mailing Address) or may call (915) 543-3845 (Phone). The County El Paso will make every effort to respond fully to such complaints within fifteen (15) working days where practicable.
For Contractors
Notice 1:
Required of Contractors with Contracts Greater than $10,000; Post in conspicuous places and in advertisements or solicitations for employment
Equal Employment Opportunity Statement
The County of El Paso does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.
__________________________________________________
Avisos muestra - Derechos Civiles
Para Ciudad / Condado
Aviso Numero 1:
Política de no discriminación por motivo de la discapacidad
(requerido si la Ciudad/Condado emplea a 15 o más personas)
La Condado de El Paso no discrimina por motivos de discapacidad en la admisión o acceso a, o empleo, en sus programas o actividades que reciben ayuda federal. [Munzer Alsarraj, Infraestructura Programa Mangar] ha sido designado para coordinar el cumplimiento de los requisitos de no discriminación contenidos en el Departamento de Vivienda (HUD) y reglamentos de Desarrollo Urbano de aplicación de la Sección 504 (24 CFR Parte 8).
Aviso Numero 2:
Participación Ciudadana y Procedimientos de Quejas Aviso (requerido)
La Condado de El Paso ha adoptado procedimientos para quejas y denuncias con respecto al programa de Texas Community Development Block Grant Programs (TxCDBG). Los ciudadanos pueden obtener una copia de estos procedimientos escritos en 800 E. Overland Suite 200, El Paso, Tx. 79901 (dirección física) entre las horas de 8:00 am y 5:00 pm de lunes a viernes. Los ciudadanos también pueden solicitar los procedimientos por correo al llamar a [Munzer Alsarraj, Infraestructura Programa Mangar], en (915) 543-3845. Estos procedimientos describen los pasos que se deben seguir para que un ciudadano pueda, si desea, presentar una queja o reclamo acerca de las actividades del programa TxCDBG.
Una persona que tiene una queja o reclamación sobre cualquiera de los servicios o actividades en relación con el programa TxCDBG, lo pueden hacer durante las horas regulares por escrito a la Munzer Aslarraj, a 800 E. Overland, Suite 200. El Paso, Tx 79901 (Dirección postal) o pueden llamar a (9150 543-3845 (Teléfono). La condado de El Paso hará todo lo posible para responder con plenitud las quejas dentro de los quince (15) días hábiles cuando sea posible.
Para los contratistas
Aviso Numero 1:
Para Contratistas con contratos de $ 10,000 o más es requerido que; Publique en lugares visibles y en los anuncios o solicitudes de empleo
Declaración de Igualdad de Oportunidades de Empleo
La Ciudad/Condado no discrimina por motivos de raza, color, religión, sexo, orientación sexual, identidad de género u origen nacional.
__________________________________________________
Fair Housing Month Proclamation
Proclamation of April as Fair Housing Month
WHEREAS Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended, prohibits discrimination in housing and declares it a national policy to provide, within constitutional limits, for fair housing in the United States; and
WHEREAS The principle of Fair Housing is not only national law and national policy, but a fundamental human concept and entitlement for all Americans; and
WHEREAS The National Fair Housing Law, during the month of April, provides an opportunity for all Americans to recognize that complete success in the goal of equal housing opportunity can only be accomplished with the help and cooperation of all Americans.
NOW, THEREFORE, WE, the he Commissioner’s Court of the County of El Paso, do proclaim April as Fair Housing Month in the County of El Paso and do hereby urge all the citizens of this locality to become aware of and support the Fair Housing law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF we have affixed our signatures and seal on this the 25 day of March 2020
Ricardo A. Samaniego, County Judge
__________________________________________________
Fair Housing Policy
In accordance with Fair Housing Act, the County of El Paso hereby adopts the following policy with respect to the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing:
1. County of El Paso agrees to affirmatively further fair housing choice for all seven protected classes (race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, and national origin).
2. County of El Paso agrees to plan at least one activity during the contract term to affirmatively further fair housing.
3. County of El Paso will introduce and pass a resolution adopting this policy.
As officers and representatives of County of El Paso we the undersigned have read and fully agree to this plan, and become a party to the full implementation of this program.
Ricardo A. Samaniego, County Judge
August 17, 2020
Date
__________________________________________________
FAIR HOUSING
IT’S THE LAW
This year marks the fifties (52) Anniversary of the National Fair housing Law. To promote fair housing practices, the County of El Paso, Tx encourage potential homeowners and renters to be aware of the rights
The VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended, prohibits discrimination against any person on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, age, handicap, familial status or national origin in the sale or rental of units in the housing market. For more information on the fair housing or to report possible fair housing discrimination, call the U.S department of housing and Urban Development toll free hot line at 1-800-669-9777
