Canutillo Independent School District is one of 53 educational organizations in Texas to earn a Purchasing Award of Merit from the Texas Association of School Business Officials. The award recognizes the district for following best practices in the area of purchasing operations. Earlier this year, Canutillo ISD was also awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada and the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Association of School Business Officials International.
Canutillo ISD purchasing team recognized
- El Paso Inc. staff
