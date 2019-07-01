To: All El Paso Electric Employees
Team,
After being part of the El Paso Electric family for 12 years, I am announcing to you that I am leaving the Company in the hands of a strong leadership team including Adrian Rodriguez, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, who will serve as interim CEO. I have accepted a position as president of Puget Sound Energy in Washington state.
My move is not a result of our agreement to be purchased by IIF. I believe that this agreement is a great partnership between EPE and IIF and leaves the Company, employees, and communities we serve in a better position than they have ever been.
This was a difficult decision for me to make, as I’ve called this area home for many years. My family, as I’m sure yours is as well, is my top priority. Major life events provide each of us with an opportunity to reflect and, if necessary, make changes. Given some recent events in my life, I have decided to pursue the next chapter of my life and my career closer to my family. I will remain with EPE until August 1, 2019, and will then make the move to help my son get settled before the start of the school year in his new middle school.
The goals I have seen all of you accomplish have been monumental. You have successfully brought Montana Power Station online, right after celebrating the opening of the Eastside Operations Center. You have expanded our renewable energy portfolio in stride with launching the inaugural Community Solar program for Texas customers. You also became one of the first utilities in the region to generate coal-free electricity and released the Company’s first Corporate Sustainability Report. These and so many more achievements are all thanks to the hard work and dedication of each of you.
I am so proud and grateful to have been a part of the EPE family over these last few years, and I will be available today in the Stanton Auditorium at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to answer any questions you may have. Additional meetings at all EPE locations will be scheduled the week of July 8th. Thank you for the lasting memories but most importantly, I hope you will stay in touch as we continue in our respective journeys.
Kind regards,
Mary Kipp, president and chief executive officer