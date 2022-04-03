A backlog at the IRS has hit critical levels this year, leading to an extra busy and complicated tax season for local accountants.
Imelda Moreno, a CPA and shareholder at SBNG Certified Public Accountants, said the last two years have been challenging.
“We send a lot of paper documents to the IRS, either for late returns or forms that need to be paper filed. The turnaround time is months,” Moreno said.
She said many seasoned IRS employees have retired over the last couple of years, and there’s a new wave of employees who are still learning their roles.
She said she tries to set expectations for her clients and make sure they understand how long things might take.
“I think it’s slowly getting better,” Moreno said. “I know they take a long time to process anything. But I think these last two years have taught us to be patient, even though it’s hard during tax season.”
Millions of unprocessed tax returns, refunds and correspondence have piled up as the IRS has been strained by all the disruptions caused by COVID-19. The agency said it was constantly underfunded and understaffed, maintaining the same number of workers since the 1970s.
Last month, the IRS and Treasury Department announced a plan to end the backlog in 2022. The IRS said it would hire 10,000 new workers and create a 700-person surge team for new returns, amended returns and taxpayer correspondence.
The plan also calls for more automation and more help for taxpayers to file accurate returns. According to the IRS, small errors on tax returns make up a large share of the backlog.
In addition to the delays caused by the backlog, El Paso accountants are navigating new reporting rules and forms for their clients.
Moreno said that, overall, there was no tax bill that passed that led to large changes for the 2021 filing season. But there are some changes, including inflation thresholds and international reporting requirements.
“It’s a slow process when tax season starts, but then the floodgates open,” Moreno said.
Adrian Brito, a tax shareholder with Lauterbach Borschow & Co. accounting firm in El Paso, said there have been some changes, including new forms for pass-through entities and businesses with foreign owners or foreign transactions.
Accountants and clients are also having to keep a close eye on pandemic relief measures that impact taxes, including the employee retention and child tax credits.
“We try to educate our clients that it was an advance of the child tax credit they would’ve had on their 2021 return,” Brito said. “A lot of our taxpayers are finding they’re not getting as much of a refund as prior years, and some are owing.”
This is also the first year that there’s no filing deadline extension for El Pasoans. There was one in 2020 for the pandemic and one last year for the Texas winter storm. April 18 is the deadline to file 2021 income tax returns.
Brito said he recommends clients e-file and make electronic payments when possible to avoid delays, and, if necessary, to correspond with the IRS through certified mail.
He said that he’s seen some clients wait up to 18 months to hear back from the IRS, but that he remains optimistic about what’s being done to address the backlog.
“The IRS has promised over the next year, by December, that they’ll get through the backlog,” Brito said. “I don’t know how realistic this is, but we’re hoping we get back to a normal pace.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
