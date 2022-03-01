Question submitted by reader: What ever happened to Joyce Wilson? After retirement, she served as chair to Emergence Health Network, then was later listed as a board member and now isn't listed as a board member at all.
El Paso Inc. followed up with Wilson in response to this Inc.quiry.
Where are you and what are you doing these days?
I’m in Florida, but I haven’t left El Paso. I’m spending several months here, which was always my dream. I’m having fun, but I’m coming home at the end of the week to check on my condo and do my taxes. Then, I’m coming back and driving home in the latter part of April.
I’m chair of the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority and on the El Paso Diocesan Education Board. Just finished a term on the Emergence Health Network Board. And am on my condo association board and commttees in Florida at my condo association. Trying to keep a low profile.
Have an El Paso related question you want an answer to? Click here to send them our way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.