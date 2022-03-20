Editor’s note: Paso del Norte Economic Indicator Review is published monthly by the Hunt Institute for Global Competitiveness at the University of Texas at El Paso. Below are three key takeaways from the March report.
Trade
Each of the top ten ports of entry registered an increase in total trade for the January 2022 period on a year-over-year basis.
On a month-over-month basis, seven out of the top ten PoE exhibited an increase in trade for the January 2022 period.
Sales tax collections
Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, McAllen and Laredo registered an increase in sales and use tax collections in 2021 when compared to 2020. Sales tax collections in 2021 even surpassed the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
El Paso collected $118.6 million in sales and use tax allocations in the year 2021. In comparison, in 2019 and 2020, El Paso collected $97.6 million and $98.3 million, respectively.
Of the selected cities, El Paso exhibited the largest relative increase, 21.5%, in 2021 compared to the sales tax allocations in 2019, while McAllen exhibited the largest relative increase, 25.9%, in the year 2021 compared to those in 2020.
Remittances
Mexico recorded receipts of $51.6 billion in remittances in 2021, its largest annual absolute value of remittances ever.
In 2021, Juárez accounted for just over a fifth of the total remittances received in the top 10 border cities. Remittances to Juárez in 2021 increased by $122 million, or 30.7%, compared to 2020.
The full report is online at www.utep.edu/hunt-institute, under the “Newsletter” tab.
