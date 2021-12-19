Editor’s note: Paso del Norte Economic Indicator Review is published monthly by the Hunt Institute for Global Competitiveness at the University of Texas at El Paso. Below are three key takeaways from the December report.
Employment
Year-over-year employment gains were recorded across the Paso del Norte region in October with El Paso, Las Cruces, and Juárez adding 8,900 (2.8%), 2,300 (3.2%) and 23,900 (5.1%) jobs, respectively.
Nonetheless, non-farm employment levels in El Paso (-6,300 jobs or -1.9%) and Las Cruces (-2,200 jobs or -2.9%) remained below October 2019 levels.
Sales tax collections
El Paso collected nearly $95.3 million in sales and use tax allocations during the January to October 2021 period, registering the largest relative increase of selected Texas cities (McAllen, Laredo, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth) compared to the same period in 2019 at $16.7 million (21.3%).
Trade
Each of the top 10 U.S.-Mexico border ports of entry recorded an increase in total trade through the first 10 months of 2021 over the same period in 2020. Laredo, El Paso, Otay Mesa and Hidalgo led the way with the largest increases compared to 2020.
Gains relative to the first 10 months of 2019 were also recorded for a majority of the top ports. However, merchandise trade through the Santa Teresa, Nogales and Del Rio ports of entry remained below 2019 levels.
The full report is online at www.utep.edu/hunt-institute, under the “Newsletter” tab.
