The renovation of the old Camino Real into the Hotel Paso del Norte continues, with crews working to again turn it into the “showplace of the West.”
A Henry C. Trost treasure that first opened its doors on Thanksgiving Day in 1912, the hotel at 115 El Paso Street in Downtown is undergoing a more than $70-million restoration. And yes, the 25-foot Louis Comfort Tiffany stained glass dome in the lobby will remain as its crowning feature.
The Meyers Group is renovating the hotel after having purchased it from the Mexican hotel group Camino Real Hotels in 2016. The hotel group had owned and operated it as the Camino Real for 30 years.
The group’s hotel website lists an opening date of March 2020.
Here are some facts to know about the hotel:
Past names: Paso del Norte Hotel, Camino Real
Original client: Zach T. White
Key dates: Opened on Thanksgiving Day 1912; slated to reopen March 2020
Architect: Henry C. Trost
Developer: Zach T. White amassed a small fortune constructing water systems in Texas before coming to El Paso in 1881. Before hiring Trost to build the hotel, he traveled to San Francisco following the 1906 earthquake to study the buildings that survived to see what made them sturdy and fire resistant.
Present owner: Florida-based Meyers Group
Architecture: The 17-story, 357-room hotel was once hailed as the “Showplace of the West”
Famous patrons: Then-vice president Richard Nixon; aviator Amelia Earhart; former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt; and Gen. John J. Pershing; and during the Mexican Revolution, guests watched battles along the border from the rooftop
Historic citing: National Register of Historic Places, 1979
Restoration: $70-million; the 25-foot Tiffany stained glass dome in lobby to remain
Sources: National Register of Historic Places, Henry C. Trost Historical Organization, El Paso Inc. archives