“It’s obvious the reason we’ve started the Hot Dog Day, as we all witnessed the joyous smiles, clapping, hollering and cheering of all the residents when we arrived. We were able to bring a little happiness to those who are disadvantaged and in need of a little love and cheering up, and a special hot dog day,” said Art Moreno Sr.
It was Friday, Aug. 20, and Art and his team had put together another hot dog day at Vision in Action. There were 150 bags of chips, 150 sodas, 250 hot dogs and 250 buns from Sam’s Club in Juárez, plus chili beans, mustard, and 150 bags of candy and M&Ms.
It would be a feast for the mental health patients, and they were buzzing with excitement.
Vision in Action is a private shelter or asylum – I never know the right word to describe it – in the desert on the west edge of Juárez. With roughly 120 patients, it is the largest mental health facility in Juárez, a city of about 1.5 million residents. Pastor José Antonio Galván founded the facility 26 years ago and has managed to keep it afloat, despite none of the kind of government funding that a similar facility would receive here in Texas or New Mexico.
One of his keys to keeping the costs low is his use of patients or former patients to do much of the work. They cook, wash the blankets and bedding, clean the facility, help with construction and repair projects, gather firewood in the winter, and bath and shave other, more disabled patients. One patient, Viri Torres, handles the accounting; another, Josué Rosales, distributes the medications.
I’ve been helping and writing about Vision in Action for more than a decade, visiting at least once a month until COVID. Several years ago, I participated with Art in several hot dog days. Now he has restarted the program, and I had to be there.
A meal of two hot dogs, plus chips, candy and a Pepsi might not seem like much but for these patients, it’s a break in the monotony of their lives and a demonstration that others care for them.
These are people who have been abandoned. Many were living on the streets of Juárez, eating garbage and in danger of being assaulted or killed by local gang members. Often they are brought to Vision in Action by the police and are incoherent and without any identification. No one knows their names, their medical histories or if they have families. Here they are safe, well-fed, sheltered from the weather and there is access to medical care.
Despite conditions that look stark as compared to a mental facility in the U.S., their living conditions are better than many of those who live in that neighborhood.
Galván calls his patients “tesoros escondidos” or hidden treasures; he has created a family-like environment for them with a sense of caring that, in part, makes up for the lack of funding. Bringing in outsiders is part of this, whether it be students from a barber’s school to give haircuts, clowns to perform or musicians to sing to them. Or Art’s hot dog day.
His son, Art Moreno Jr., a superb portrait photographer, was part of the team. Art has produced a stunning book of portraits of Galván’s patients entitled “Mentes Hermosas” and is using it to raise funds for Vision in Action. For more information, visit ArtMorenojrPhotography.com.
“I liken the experience of hot dog day to a symphony concert,” Art said. “The volunteers and staff who prepared the hot dogs were all in tune, with a soft steady beat. The music grew louder as the carts were rolled into the courtyard as anticipation lurked. The music reached a triumphant crescendo when the hot dogs were passed out and enjoyed by all the patients and residents. The sound was music to my ears.”
For Michelle Feuille with Keller Williams Realty in El Paso, it was her first visit and she drove through the night from Las Vegas, where she had been visiting a niece, to be there. “When I walked in, it was one of the warmest welcomes I’ve ever received,” she said. “These people have so little, they have been discarded and abused. I’m forever changed and can’t wait to go back.”
Wilder “Mac” Snodgrass is a video producer from El Paso and, as an amazing coincidence, it turns out that we had been high school classmates in Colorado Springs and hadn’t seen each other since graduation in 1956. He pointed out one major structural issue; there is no half-way care program for the mentally ill in Juárez – no system for patients who have been released but need support in finding work, staying off drugs or otherwise stabilizing themselves.
It was the Morenos’ longtime friend from Juárez, Trinity “Trini” Garcia, who bought all the supplies for this special feast. “She is what influenced me to do what we’re doing in Juárez,” he said, knowing that she has always been using part of her earnings to help feed the poor in Juárez.
The hot dogs are quickly devoured, and soon Art Sr. and his team head back to El Paso. Retired from his former business of Art’s Photography in El Paso, he has always been involved in community work and now works with various migrant shelters and helping migrants with their travel arrangements. Soon, however, he and his team will be back to bring Vision in Action’s patients another hot dog day in the desert.
Morgan Smith writes frequently about border issues and can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.
