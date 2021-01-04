Rotary.jpeg
Photo provided by Northeast Rotary Club

From left: John Aranda, Audrey Price and Jimmy Melver. The Northeast Rotary Foundation, which is supported by Northeast Rotary Club members who raise money each year by selling car raffle tickets, has donated $40,000 to several El Paso organizations this year. They are UTEP, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, EPCC, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Northeast Christian Academy, Insights El Paso Science Center, Women’s Resources Center, Hospice of El Paso, Pregnancy & Fatherhood Solutions, Community Partners and Andress Band Boosters.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.