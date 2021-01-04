From left: John Aranda, Audrey Price and Jimmy Melver. The Northeast Rotary Foundation, which is supported by Northeast Rotary Club members who raise money each year by selling car raffle tickets, has donated $40,000 to several El Paso organizations this year. They are UTEP, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, EPCC, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Northeast Christian Academy, Insights El Paso Science Center, Women’s Resources Center, Hospice of El Paso, Pregnancy & Fatherhood Solutions, Community Partners and Andress Band Boosters.
