For the sixth year in a row, the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was named Large Chamber of the Year by the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce during its 44th convention in San Marcos, Texas.
“It certainly was a bittersweet moment. The El Paso winners accepted their awards only minutes after learning about the shooting that devastated our city,” chamber CEO Cindy Ramos-Davidson stated in a news release. “However, in the midst of these heartbreaking events, it is important to keep growing as a community and recognize the individuals who help make El Paso strong.”
In addition, Edgar Montiel, president of Palo Verde Homes, was named the 2019 Businessman of the Year; Monica Moreno, president of The Job Connection, was named Businesswoman of the Year; and Von Washington with IDA Technology was named Corporate Hispanic Business Advocate of the Year.