So comes now a young female staffer asking me for investment advice. Why? I don’t know. Probably because I am the oldest guy around and she thinks maybe I have learned something. Anyway she tells me that she and her husband have saved a little nest egg and they would like to know what they should do with their money to best prepare for retirement.
I was tempted (briefly) to suggest wife Ellie and I go to Vegas together because I was pretty sure we could increase her stake on the craps table. Then it occurred that advice on such matters was way above my pay grade. So I hit on a solution that might offer the woman some help while giving me column fodder.
Namely, I turned to some of the people that do business with El Paso Inc. asking what they would recommend to someone in the following situation: Married woman, about 40, one kid, husband employed. Together they have put together a nest egg worth about $10,000 now parked in cash in their recently opened Schwab account.
I pitched those details to several money managers we know, asking what they would recommend for someone in those circumstances. I said I was hoping for maybe a 10-item (or less) portfolio of funds, stocks or bonds along with just a few words on why they recommended that package.
I should have expected this but all but one of the investment advisors I asked replied saying they couldn’t possibly provide any investment advice on such limited information. Some said they would require a meeting with the staffer to learn more about her circumstances before they would recommend anything.
In retrospect I suppose it was asking a lot of professionals who are in constant worry about their clients’ money and that it is understandable they would not be inclined to stake their reputation on a hair-brained column idea.
However, there was one investment adviser who picked up on the lightweight spirit of my project. He offered what I thought was pretty safe and good general advice for my young staffer.
Gary Borsch of Professional Investment Counsel emailed this in response to my request:
“Starting today and during the next three quarters of 2021, have her buy $2,500 of the Schwab S&P 500 index fund (dollar cost averaging) – do not try to trade (time) the market – leave it alone and do not pay any attention to CNBC, Bloomberg or Fox Business News.
“If you want to occasionally add more cash to the account do it the same way. You will own a few stocks that struggle but the vast majority are the best companies in the world! By the time she reaches 70 years of age the account will likely be worth $40,000.”
When I read Gary’s response it reminded me of something I read in Warren Buffett’s biography. At some point Buffett was asked how he planned to structure trusts for his son and perhaps others.
He said he would put money into a fund based on the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock list. He said there will be ups and downs, but he also said that in the long run, you cannot go wrong betting on the American economy.
Had I received Gary’s advice earlier I might have not taken such a bath on Boeing. When the 737-Max’s crashed and Boeing stock began tanking, I started buying a few shares. And the more it tanked the more I bought. Then a funny thing happened: I ran out of money … and it kept on tanking.
I expect both Boeing and I will eventually be OK but it was quite a ride. And it illustrates another principle that Gary was alluding to: Don’t put too many eggs in one basket.
Got a stock tale you care to share? Love to hear.
