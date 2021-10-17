In considering how agitated some people become trying to talk about race relations, I am reminded of how El Paso long ago faced down attempts at organized racism and discrimination.
I get it that there are always a few bad apples in every society, while at the same time there are others who dare you to do something that will offend them.
Most El Pasoans aren’t like that. People of all colors and religions get along pretty well here and I am proud of El Paso for that. If you can give of your wealth or time, every organization I know will welcome your participation. El Paso is about as far from the Boston Brahmin pinnacle of snobbery and discrimination as you can get.
Still, years ago there was an attempt to set up a local government built on racism, discrimination and intolerance.
That happened here almost exactly 100 years ago when a group of small-minded citizens tried to establish Chapter 100 of the Ku Klux Klan. The effort nearly succeeded.
My late boss and friend John Middagh, who ran the UTEP journalism department back in the day, detailed what happened in his 1958 book, “Frontier Newspaper: The El Paso Times.”
Condensing, paraphrasing and occasionally quoting from John’s book, here’s the story:
In the early 1920s the Klan was targeting Jews in the East, Japanese in the West, blacks in the south, Catholics everywhere as well as anyone with liberal or radical views. The Klan slogan was “native, white, Protestant supremacy.”
Up until 1921 El Paso had “escaped the sinister influence of the night riders,” but recruiting was under way and some here took an interest.
When Klan supporters tried to showcase their growing strength by holding a robe and pillowcase parade, both the sheriff and police chief said, “NO!”
The Klan got off to an ugly start with Sheriff Seth Orndorff when it tried to tell the sheriff he needed to get rid of his chief deputy, Ed Bryant, a former Texas Ranger, because Bryant was Catholic. The sheriff said nobody was going to tell him how to run his office or pick his deputies.
While the names of most Klansmen were anonymous, there were rumors some candidates for City Council and the school board had Klan backing.
City Council tried to get ahead of the Klan by passing an ordinance making it illegal to assemble while masked, but dumped the idea when city attorneys warned it was likely unconstitutional.
This emboldened Klan supporters and they stepped up recruiting and attempts to showcase support by organizing robe and pillowcase parades.
The Klan claimed it had growing support in the business and legal communities.
On the night of March 13, 1922, despite warnings from the police and sheriff they would be arrested, it became known that Klan gatherings from different parts of the city were to converge for a masked parade beginning at 10 p.m. at South Oregon and Fifth Street.
The Klan was a no show – perhaps because they got wind that a mob of 500 men with rifles and clubs were waiting for them at the intersection.
Still the Klan managed to win control of the school board in an election and then set its sights on City Council.
“Crosses burned on Mount Franklin and on Newman Road,” the book reported.
About this time those fighting the Klan realized that if the movement were to be stopped, “The anonymity of the pillow case must be removed.”
So the El Paso Times, which denounced the Klan from the start, began sending reporters to Klan gatherings, recording car license plates and compiling a roster of members.
The Klan found out and threatened the editor, Jim Black, who began commuting in the company of two policemen.
But before the Times could publish its list, something unexpected happened. W.H. Fryer, a former U.S. district attorney, filed a petition in U.S. district court charging that four names in the general election had forfeited American citizenship by swearing allegiance to the “Invisible Empire,” – thus making them ineligible to run for office.
The Klan spokesman, whose identify was known, was subpoenaed and compelled to provide documents naming the group’s members. The names were corroborated with the Times list and it went to print. The pillow cases had come off.
It also turned out that 14 current and former police officers were Klan members. They were soon purged from the force, and all city employees were asked to sign a pledge disavowing the Klan.
The city election of 1923, where the Klan put up a series of supporters, marked the beginning of the end for the Klan in El Paso as its members were soundly defeated.
“The secret machinations of the Klan, like the foul breath of a plague-spreading monster, have blighted every effort of decent, self-respecting citizens to restore to the community its old spirit of tolerance and forbearance,” the Times wrote in an editorial.
And though some people continued on with Klan membership, “it never again challenged (to govern) in El Paso County.”
