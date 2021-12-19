Editor’s note: Each week, until we announce the 2021 honorees later this year, El Paso Inc. will feature two of our nearly 40 past El Pasoan of the Year and Community Spirit Award honorees. The following are excerpts of the original profiles. The full profiles are online at ElPasoInc.com/news/el_pasoan_of_year. Myrna Deckert died in 2020 at age 83.
Retired CEO, YWCA
El Paso del Norte Region
Myrna Deckert says this community is at a crossroads.
El Paso has never had more opportunities to build its future, Deckert says, and never more leaders ready to get to work.
All we have to do is choose the right road.
For many, that is the hardest part.
For Myrna Deckert, it’s the easiest. Choose the path that brings out the best in people, built on a foundation of strong leadership and the support of a diverse coalition
For her belief in this community, for the work she has already done and for the work she is yet to do, El Paso Inc. is proud to name Myrna Deckert as El Pasoan of the Year for 2002.
The community contributions of this year’s honoree began 39 years ago, when Deckert went to work as the YWCA’s teen counselor. This September, she retired as chief executive officer of the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, the community. We have new vigor and strength in the country’s largest Y. In between, she built a small women’s group into a highly respected community organization with 800 staffers, 75,000 participants, a $34 million annual budget, $25 million in assets, 10 newly renovated facilities and no debt.
If you think she’d be ready for a nice long vacation, you don’t know Myrna Deckert. She went to back to work – in her home office this time – and started a business consulting company called MJD Associates. One of her first clients is the El Paso Leadership and Research Council, a CEO group founded by Woody Hunt to study regional problems and develop solutions.
Deckert is staying active in local nonprofits, serving on boards and helping with fundraising. She and husband Ray will play golf and visit grandchildren in Baton Rouge, Palm Springs, Austin and Chicago. But they will always live in Paso.
When told she is El Paso Inc.’s El Pasoan of the Year, Deckert is true to form. She insists the credit belongs to the staff and board members she’s worked with over the years. She says it is their vision and dedication that has made the Y a critical part of this community.
