Jim Haines, retired El Paso Electric CEO
Jim Haines’ new place is down the hall, past the elevator, light years away from the big offices now occupied by the new CEO and CFO of El Paso Electric. In his modest, one-window office, Haines looks happy, contented and very much like a man about to go on vacation.
He is flying to Florida for his father’s 80th birthday. But it takes more than that to relax those shoulders and loose a lopsided smile. Jim Haines has retired from the El Paso institution he brought back to life, and moving on with his.
In six short years, Haines took El Paso Electric from a troubled public utility barely out of bankruptcy to a company that has earned financial respect and stability. For those accomplishments, and a strong personal commitment to his adopted home, El Paso Inc. proudly names Jim Haines as El Pasoan of the Year for 2001.
Haines, 55, was born in Jackson, Mich. At the University of Missouri, he earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a doctorate of law. In 1975, he went to work as Missouri assistant attorney general. For the next 10 years, Haines used his legal skills to represent public service commissions and utility companies. In 1985, he moved into senior management as a vice president with Kansas Gas and Electric, then was named executive VP and chief operating officer with Western Resources in Topeka.
In 1996. Haines was looking for a new challenge when El Paso Electric was looking for its next CEO. David Wiggs had negotiated the company out of bankruptcy; it was time for someone else to rebuild its confidence. Haines took on the task and then some. He empowered employees, renewed ties with the community and calmed investors’ fears.
Along the way, he met and married Cynthia Farah, UTEP film professor. They moved into a smaller house Haines has filled with bookcases as he prepares for his new career. Named the Robert and Jacqueline Skov Professor of Business Ethics in UTEP’s College of Business, Professor Haines will teach his first course in January.
He’s still busy with community work, serving on the boards of the El Paso Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank, the World Trade Center, Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce, Boys and Girls Club Foundation and the Leadership and Research Council.
