A caravan of 600 migrants heading north from Honduras? Is this a warning, a sign that we’re about to see another surge? Is the migration issue going to flare up again and be a major factor in what we already know will be a divisive election year?
Here are five suggestions that could help ease this issue and result in solid accomplishments rather than just more partisan anger.
• Support migrant shelters on both sides of the border and take advantage of the goodwill of the many volunteers there. With the Biden administration being forced to continue the Remain in Mexico program and push migrants seeking asylum back into dangerous border towns like Juárez, these shelters will not only be needed but will provide an example of the humane treatment of migrants.
• Accelerate the asylum hearings for those being forced to wait in Mexico under the Remain in Mexico program. For example, we regularly take food and clothing to the Respettrans shelter near the border bridge in Juárez and many of the migrants have been stuck there for months.
• The myth that migrants are a major source of the drug trade and violence is an argument pushed by those who are opposed to immigration, and it must be defused. How? By better utilizing our ports of entry. For example, millions have been spent to upgrade the ports at Palomas and Santa Teresa where I cross several times a month and cars seeking to enter the United States are carefully checked. Why, however, don’t the Border Patrol agents there also conduct random spot checks for weapons being smuggled into Mexico? These thousands of weapons smuggled illegally into Mexico are a major source of the violence there. And what happened to the legislation sponsored by former U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, a Democrat from New Mexico, to develop better technology to detect drugs being moved north through those ports? Studies show that about 90% of illegal drugs come into the U.S. via these ports of entry, not via migrants. The Texas and New Mexico congressional delegations should be working in unity on this issue.
• Ease some of the pressure on migrants to cross the border illegally by expanding the guest worker program. American farmers, construction companies, restaurants and other businesses desperately need these workers. Since the minimum wage per day in Mexico is only about $6, less than half the hourly minimum wage in most parts of the U.S., the economic pressure to find work in the U.S. is immense. This is an issue that should appeal to Republican legislators.
• Create a cross-border health program, one that would initially deal with COVID-19 and the need for an accelerated vaccination program on the Mexican side, keeping in mind that Mexico’s president continues to be a COVID-sceptic. El Paso medical volunteers who used to hold monthly clinics for families in programs like Siguiendo los Pasos de Jesús in Juárez are no longer going because of concerns about COVID there. Focus a binational program on it. If successful, such a program could be expanded to other health issues. There are many doctors in cities like El Paso who would provide free care in specialized cases, but they are not going to cross the border to do it.
Time is short. We’re about to plunge into what will surely be a brutal and unproductive election cycle. Let’s at least try to take some small steps on this vital issue of immigration.
Morgan Smith has been documenting conditions on the Mexican border for the last decade and can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.
