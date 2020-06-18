FirstLight Federal Credit Union has named Billy Lewis, Carlos Guzman and Jaime Medina to its board of directors. Lewis served as Fort Bliss garrison manpower chief. His military career as a lieutenant colonel included service in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine. He has a bachelor’s degree from Chaminade University and a master’s from Troy State University. Guzman is vice chairman of the FirstLight board of directors and a member of the asset liability committee. He has a bachelor’s degree, an MBA and a master’s from Weber University and a Ph.D. from Walden University. Medina serves as a full-time project engineer for a primary support services contractor under the Department of Defense. He has served on the board since 2017.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.