In accordance with Policy CW

(Local), the El Paso Independent

School District is seeking

name nominations suggestions

for the Andress High

School gymnasium. Deadline

to submit a EPISD School

Name Nomination Form is

March 18, 2022. To more

information and to request a

form, please contact the

Office of Community Engagement

at greveles@episd.org

or 915-230-2550.

