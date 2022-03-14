In accordance with Policy CW
(Local), the El Paso Independent
School District is seeking
name nominations suggestions
for the Andress High
School gymnasium. Deadline
to submit a EPISD School
Name Nomination Form is
March 18, 2022. To more
information and to request a
form, please contact the
Office of Community Engagement
or 915-230-2550.
