RFP #22-005
COLLECTION AGENCY
SERVICES
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District is seeking proposals in connection with RFP #22-005 Collection Agency Services. The General Conditions, specifications and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/ portal/?tab=openOpportunities. Proposal responses will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Monday, March 21, 2022 via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/por tal/?tab=openOpportunities.
By: Debbie Espinoza, CPPB,
Associate Director
Purchasing & Contract
Management
