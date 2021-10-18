ADMINISTRATIVE ASSOCIATE - Vice President, Student and Enrollment Services Office
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT - Physical Plant Office (Part-time)
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CENTER JOB CORPS SPECIALIST (Temporary)
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CENTER LAB ASSISTANT
HEATING, VENTILATION, AND AIR CONDITIONING CONTROLS TECHNICIAN
Application Deadline: 10/22/2021
CAMPUS COORDINATOR - TESTING SERVICES
INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGNER (Full-time, temporary)
Application Deadline: 10/29/2021
NURSING ASSISTANT INSTRUCTOR (Part-time)
Application Deadline: 06/30/2022
Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378 EEO
