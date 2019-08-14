El PasoStrong community memorial service

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s El Paso’s Community Memorial Service in support of those injured and to pay respects to those lost in the mass shooting of Aug. 3.
Where/when
The memorial gathering starts at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Southwest University Park in Downtown, E. Franklin and Santa Fe. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Other memorial sites
The memorial program will be simulcast live at three satellite sites
- Judson F. Williams Convention Center, Santa Fe and San Antonio streets
- Cleveland Square Park, Santa Fe and Franklin streets
- Ponder Park, 7500 W.H. Burges
Street closures
Several temporary street closures will begin at 5 p.m. near the memorial sites.
- Santa Fe Street between Wyoming Avenue and San Antonio Avenue
- Missouri Avenue between Durango Street and El Paso Street
- W. Franklin Avenue between Santa Fe Street and El Paso Street
- Viscount Boulevard (one lane closed in each direction) from Sunmount to Bellrose Drive
- WH Burges Drive from Ash Lane to Sun Mount Drive
- Juniper Street from Edgemere Boulevard to WH Burges Drive
- Catalpa Lane from WH Burges Drive to Viscount Boulevard
Parking/Transportation
Free parking provided at all metered parking spaces and at various parking garages located in Uptown and Downtown.
Sun Metro will provide free transportation for people who park in uptown or at Glory Road.
At Ponder Park, the public may park in nearby GECU parking lot or on-street parking spaces
Information: elpasotexas.gov