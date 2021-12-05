Editor’s note: The El Paso Economic Indicators report is published monthly by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas El Paso Branch. It offers a snapshot of the local economy.
Business-cycle index: The El Paso business-cycle index rose an annualized 3% in October after increasing 3.8% in September. Compared with pre-pandemic levels (February 2020), the index has nearly recovered – down only 0.1%.
Labor market: In October, El Paso employment rose an annualized 0.8%, or by 214 jobs. Job gains were driven largely by trade, transportation and utilities (524 jobs), leisure and hospitality (212) and other services (101). The construction and government sectors shrank by 230 jobs and 207 jobs, respectively.
Since the onset of the pandemic, El Paso payrolls were down 2%, or a loss of 6,671 jobs through October.
El Paso’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.8% in October from 5.7% in September. The Texas jobless rate fell from 5.6% to 5.4%, while the U.S. figure declined from 4.8% to 4.6%.
International bridge traffic volumes: After remaining closed for 20 months, the U.S.-Mexico border reopened to vaccinated, nonessential travelers on Nov. 8. According to the latest figures, October 2021 El Paso District northbound crossings were 1.88 million, 41.1% above October 2020 but 30.1% below October 2019’s volumes. The El Paso District is defined as ports of entry in Columbus, New Mexico; El Paso, Texas; Presidio, Texas; Santa Teresa, New Mexico; Tornillo, Texas; and Ysleta, Texas.
Trade: Annualized monthly trade through the El Paso Trade District rose 2.9% to $121.3 billion in September. The increase in trade was driven by imports growth of 6.8%; exports fell 1.9%. Most trade through the El Paso Trade District came through the Ysleta Port of Entry (56.8%), while the Santa Teresa Port of Entry comprised 21.7% of total district trade volumes and the El Paso Port of Entry made up 20.9%.
The report has been edited for length. To read the full report, including graphs, go online to DallasFed.org/research/indicators.aspx
