Job description
El Paso Inc. is a local newspaper focused on El Paso’s business and professional community, publishing since 1995. The company is growing its sales team to increase digital/online revenue. The ideal candidate understands digital advertising and other online revenue opportunities, is a self-starter ready to contact clients today and is motivated to exceed sales goals.
Key responsibilities
• Exceed sales goals across digital/online products or services
• Ensure revenue sold is collected – responsible for clients’ balances
• Create and present advertising proposals
• Prospect and create sales pipeline
• Daily sales cold calls / outreach to prospective and existing customers
• In person sales and client visits and or presentations (creatively and safely through COVID-19 and can include videoconference, but an expectation to include in person visits as the community returns to work)
• Cultivate existing clients – propose and update with new products and opportunities
• Follow up on proposals, quotes and inquiries
• Document and track sales activities to be able to analyze trends and adjust priorities accordingly
• Keep organized client files and communication
• Customer relations: Responsible for client experience, advocate and take care of them, help solve their problems
• Follow company process and procedures
• Collaborate with a cross-functional team to help modify, develop new revenue opportunities
• Ability to create unique sales packages and bundled services
• Networking and community representation
• Competitive awareness
• Monitor market developments (i.e. new trends, technologies) and adapt strategy
• Engage and participate in company activities
Skills and qualifications
• Direct sales experience or ability to demonstrate an aptitude for it
• Demonstrable knowledge of digital marketing/online advertising
• Highly motivated to exceed goals
• Self-starter, meaning able to reach goals without close supervision
• Confidence in cold calling and closing deals
• Ability to handle multiple projects and clients, work under pressure, meet deadlines
• Experience in a public facing role such as giving client presentations
• A people person, enjoys meeting with and being with people
• A team player – helpful and easy to get along and work with
• Exceptional organization skills
• Excellent written and verbal skills
• Strong customer service skills
• Schedule flexibility to include off hours company representation
• Experience with CMS
• MS Word and Excel proficient
• Bachelor’s degree – business, marketing or communications related degree preferred
• Spanish fluency a plus
Email resumes to web@elpasoinc.com.
