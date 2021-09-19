Editor’s note: The Borderplex Business Barometer is published monthly by the Border Region Modeling Project at the University of Texas at El Paso. It summarizes recent economic trends in El Paso, Las Cruces and Juárez. This is an excerpt from the full report.
Worldwide business confidence has strengthened substantially in 2021. During the last 10 weeks, however, business confidence has stalled. Much of the momentum loss is due to the surge of infections caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus. The unexpected increases in infections and fatalities have understandably increased uncertainty for both short- and medium-term sales prospects.
As a consequence of those developments, demand for office space remains in the doldrums. The cloudy outlook has also caused inventory investment to slow and credit availability to tighten. Fortunately, the caution exhibited across multiple segments of the business sector has not translated into an economic downturn, but additional problems loom.
Hurricane Ida has damaged wide swaths of Louisiana, with further damage in parts of Mississippi and other states due to storm-related flooding. While the impacts could have been worse, the rebuilding efforts are likely to cause a new round of construction related supply chain imbalances.
That will temporarily cause some materials prices to reverse course and rise, while others may cease declining. Because Ida caused problems across numerous state boundaries, it may lead to quicker Congressional approval of a federal infrastructure bill.
In El Paso and Las Cruces, labor market conditions continue to improve. Both metropolitan economies have vaccination rates that are well ahead of national and regional rates. Local health authorities argue that the latter will help protect the labor force and, by extension, large swaths of regional business activity.
By November, preliminary evidence regarding the impacts of school reopenings on aggregate borderplex female labor force participation rates should begin to emerge.
Not surprisingly, some sectors of the regional economy continue to face pronounced levels of stress. Transportation companies continue to confront driver shortages, forcing many to forgo new sales opportunities. Restaurants also face ongoing staffing difficulties.
Commercial real estate loan delinquency problems have not intensified this year, but the border closure and increased e-commerce have caused retail loan demand to be noticeably weaker than it usually would be for this stage of a business cycle recovery. At present, there is no end in sight for the non-essential travel restrictions, and that will continue to hamper retail activity in much of El Paso.
While the problems that have emerged in recent months affect all regions of North America, the borderplex does have several bright spots that set it apart.
Warehouse construction has accelerated, not only because of the Amazon project in Far East El Paso but also because vacancy rates are fairly low.
International trade flows through the El Paso Customs District have surpassed $10 billion during several months this year. That has translated into consistently strong manufacturing orders throughout Northern Mexico. The only way for companies to fulfill those orders is to increase payrolls, something that has happened during several consecutive months in Juárez and Chihuahua City.
Read the full report, including charts, online at ScholarWorks.utep.edu/border_region/122
