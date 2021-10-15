Memorializing the life of the deceased is an ancient practice observed by distinct cultures and groups around the world. In Mexico, people commemorate the dead on the first and second of November during what is known as el Día de Los Muertos.
The esteemed holiday derived from Mexican indigenous communities who honored the deceased with an annual two-month festival at the end of the planting and growing season.
“Mesoamerican civilizations never talked about death without talking about life,” said Dr. Yolanda Chávez Leyva, a Chicana historian and the director of the institute of oral history at UTEP. “Harvest reflected life; it was a transformation. Think of it as a seed; it matures, and when the core is ready, the fruit falls off the tree. That happens to us. We go through a transformation, and death is part of it.”
After the Spanish conquest, the Europeans blended the indigenous holiday with Roman-Catholic views and celebrations.
“The catholic church wanted to convert the native people, so they used the two months of celebration and connected it to the catholic All-Souls and All-Saints Day,” Chávez Leyva said.
Today, many non-natives have adopted the tradition. Observers pay tribute to their ancestors with shrines and offerings, some visit gravesites in their honor.
Face painting, sugar skulls, skeletons, handcrafts, candles, and bright-colored flowers are among the cultural expressions commonly used during the holiday.
Lorenzo Diaz, 38, has a great appreciation for Day of the Dead and participates in memory of his mother, Maria De La Luz Dominguez-Ramirez, who passed away in 2010.
Diaz and his father decorate an altar with flower petals, candles, and special memorabilia to honor her memory. They include her photo, esponjas de chocolate (Mexican pan dulce), nopalitos (Mexican cactus), and chocolate Abuelita, which were her favorite meals, and drink.
“My mom would celebrate it every year, and when she passed, it was hard for me to take over what I saw as her tradition,” Diaz said. “Now, I see it as a day of happiness, as a way to honor my mom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.