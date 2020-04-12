What’s going on in Mexico? Little mentioned in the worldwide coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, this important neighbor of ours has been extraordinarily slow to acknowledge the dangers of the virus. Its president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, popularly known as AMLO, is to blame.
“Pandemics and other unfortunate events won’t do anything to us,” he stated on March 22 in the southern state of Guerrero. He has been stubbornly resistant to the dangers of the coronavirus, continuing to appear in public and mingling with crowds.
He has also failed to intervene with respect to other events that have clearly placed his people in danger. For example, on the weekend of March 14-15, his protégé, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum refused pleas to cancel the Vive Latino fiesta, a huge two-day rock festival that attracted more than 100,000 people.
Isn’t the danger from crowded situations now obvious to everyone? Look at the Feb. 19 soccer game that is believed to have started the terrible spread of this virus in Italy, or the huge crowds that gathered, despite health warnings in cities like Madrid, Spain on March 8 for the International Women’s Day, or the always-crowded daily life of New York City, or Mardi Gras.
Mexico’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been not only shocking but also growing evidence that AMLO is walking away from the commitment that got him elected in a landslide on July 1, 2018 – his commitment to all Mexicans, not just to the elites.
Throughout his long political career, AMLO has committed himself to protecting Mexico’s lower level working class that has none of the medical or financial protections workers have here in the United States. Nonetheless, why has his government taken the following steps?
In mid March, government officials notified Vision in Action in Juárez, the privately run mental asylum that we’ve been helping for years, that they would be getting no food assistance for the next two months.
Almost simultaneously and without any warning, officials reduced by 50% the stipends for students at La Casa de Amor in Palomas and cut off their “dispensas.” (oil, flour, beans, rice, lentils, canned tuna and other food).
The lunch program for seniors that Esperanza Lozoya had provided in Palomas was closed by government officials.
At Siguiendo los Pasos de Jesús on the west edge of Juárez, government officials have provided small “dispensas” with food for residents, telling them that this miserly allotment has to last them for a month.
AMLO ran on a campaign of refocusing efforts to assist the millions of poor in his country. What has happened?
In my nine years of visits at least monthly to Juárez (mostly the colonias south of the Santa Teresa border crossing) and Palomas, I have only seen government social workers out in the community on one occasion.
Most medical care is provided by nonprofits like the monthly clinics in Juárez organized by Siguiendo Los Pasos de Jesús and Colorado-based Missions Ministries, using volunteer medical personnel from the U.S. Both have now been halted because of the coronavirus.
Mexico is the largest per capita consumer of Coca Cola in the world, a habit that leads to a soaring level of diabetes. But what options do Mexicans have when there is a continuing lack of reasonably priced clean water?
Vision in Action is the largest mental health facility in Juárez with about 120 patients but, unlike here in the U.S., it receives no per-patient support, just some food on a monthly basis, which has now been cut off.
Crime hasn’t abated. According to the newspaper El Diario there were 156 murders in Juárez (pop. 1.5 million) in March 2020. That compares to 42 murders in New York City (pop. 8 million) and 39 in Los Angeles (pop. 4 million) but those New York and LA figures are for the first three months of 2020 – not just for March.
In other words, violence is more of a threat than coronavirus in Juárez, explaining why there has been little “social distancing” to date.
The only decent housing in that area of Juárez is what has been built by nonprofits; especially Siguiendo los Pasos de Jesús.
When we finally have this global pandemic under control, countries around the world are going to ask themselves – what is the most basic obligation we have to our citizens? The answer is obvious: their health and safety.
That clearly includes future pandemics, which we know will occur but also the day-to-day obligations like providing clean, affordable water. It includes having medical clinics, assuring a reasonable level of safety from violence and investing in housing.
AMLO and his Morena party won an overwhelming victory in the 2018 elections precisely because this is what they promised. Sadly, these promises have not been turned into reality. That is a tragedy for our neighbor to the south but a tragedy for us as well.
Morgan Smith writes frequently on border issues and can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
