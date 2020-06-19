Area school districts are trying to keep a little pomp in their untraditional high school graduation ceremonies this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic led state officials to ban indoor graduation ceremonies, leaving districts scrambling to make alternate plans given the circumstance.
The El Paso School District, for example, held graduations June 15-20 at the El Paso, Franklin and Bowie high school stadiums. Graduates were allowed only two guests, and all attendees were required to wear face coverings. The videotaped ceremonies are available online at the district’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/EPISDTVStudio.
The Ysleta Independent School District celebrated graduates with hybrid virtual commencements June 13-14. The ceremonies – which featured pre-recorded speeches by district officials, valedictorians and salutatorians and students walking across the stage and shifting their tassels – aired on KTSM Channel 9 and are available online at Ysleta’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/YISDvideos.
The Socorro Independent School District will hold its commencement ceremonies July 16-25 at the outdoors Student Activities Complex, 1300 Joe Battle. Shout out videos for every high school are available at sisd.net/classof2020.
