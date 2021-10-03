The first time I had a brush with domestic violence, no one called it that.
I was in college and a couple I knew had what was dubbed a “passionate” relationship. One night, she arrived back from a date with her boyfriend, her lip cut and swollen. He had bitten her. She told us it was during a kiss that got too playful. Days later, I learned from her it had happened during an argument. It wouldn’t be the last time she was left injured.
As an adult, I’ve been friends with women, educated professionals, who on the surface look to have it all together. I’ve been surprised to learn that not all was as it seemed. In some cases, these women were left without access to the money they made. (“So-and-so handles all our bills. I just ask for money when I need it.”) Or they endure a psychological stress that changes how they dress and who they see. (“I don’t really go out a lot, my boyfriend/husband prefers for it to be just us.”)
Domestic violence can happen to anyone. Many of us envision it as something that happens in households with fewer financial resources and with less education. So it seems like something, as El Paso Inc. subscribers and members of the business community, that is so far removed from us. But domestic violence happens everywhere and is everyone’s problem.
Take the recent case of Gabby Petito. The body of the 22-year-old was found last month in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, the coroner ruling it a homicide. Police are searching for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Gabby appears perky in social media photos. But the video of her crying when Utah police pulled the couple over for what looked to be a “lovers quarrel” shows a dark, perhaps insightful turn in their relationship.
Gabby was not “poor” and she was a college graduate. Her case highlights the vulnerability of every woman.
October is Domestic Violence Month. The YWCA El Paso del Norte will host its annual “Walk A Mile in Her Shoes” fundraiser for the Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center on Friday, Oct. 22, at San Jacinto Plaza.
The walk was first launched by a California man who volunteered at a rape crisis center. He saw first-hand what happened to families who lost daughters to violent relationships. He wanted men to talk about relationship violence; to literally walk in a woman’s shoes to understand their stories and survivalism.
El Paso businesses are encouraged to sign up teams, use peer-to-peer competitive fundraising and “walk the walk” of thousands of women in bright red, 3-inch-high heels.
This year, the YWCA will also host a post-event gathering with musical entertainment provided by local band, Fungi Mungle. The “Paint the Town Red” event will include a 2-hour show, food trucks, and the lighting of Downtown El Paso skyscrapers and the beloved star on the mountain crimson red.
It all sounds like a lot of fun and it will be! But the focus is quite serious.
Pre-pandemic, 310 known rapes were reported in El Paso County. Data isn’t yet available for 2020 but what we do know is that when the pandemic hit, women and children already in a tenuous situation found that they couldn’t leave their abuser.
Post-pandemic many funding agencies were hard hit as people pulled back their usual corporate and personal giving. As a result, shelters like the Transitional Living Center or TLC are now in a deficit, aiming to meet the same demand of quality care for survivors on fewer dollars.
Your support of “Walk A Mile” makes a huge impact on local families. For instance, a woman looking to enter the workforce may need help with childcare costs. The TLC can cover that! A child may need tuition for a specialty program. The TLC can cover that! A woman may be enrolled in classes but needs funding for books. Yup, the TLC covers that as well.
My college friend lived to grow into an adult with a thriving life, but I believe that only happened when her dad – a man who had never experienced domestic violence himself – stepped in. This event is a chance for you to do the same and perhaps ensure another El Paso woman lives her life in a safe and healthy way.
For more information and to sign up, go online to ywcaelpaso.org.
Elizabeth O’Hara is a member of the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region board and chair of the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.