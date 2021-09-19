Art news
Our favorite El Paso artist who lives in Paris, Ann James Massey, is back in town for September. She’s exhibiting four of her works in the Studio Art Expo at the Crossland Art Gallery, 500 W. Paisano.
The exhibit continues through October. But if you want to see Ann’s incredible “Blessing of the Animals” – the one that’s won 12 prestigious national and international awards – get there before the end of September. That’s when she returns to the continent and takes it with her for exhibits there.
During September, her studio at the Crossland Gallery is open 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment.
They’re ready
A documentary that follows a group of seniors at Horizon High School as they train to become police officers and Border Patrol agents will be screened this week at the Texas Tribune Festival.
“At the Ready” will be available for viewing online from 5-10 p.m. Mountain time this Thursday, Sept. 23.
Produced by Maisie Crow, editor of the Big Bend Sentinel, the doc premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
Mike’s in the house!
When UTEP played Boise State on that strange blue field on Sept. 10, among those in attendance were former Miner football coach Mike Price and his wife Joyce.
And Boise is the capital of Idaho, not Ohio, no matter what the announcer on the FoxSports1 broadcast said.
That’s no mirage!
Lots of locals were dipping their toes and other body parts into the temporary lake that formed on the Salt Flats in Hudspeth County, about a 90-minute drive east of El Paso.
It even got some national media attention, including a story on the website of The Hill, a publication in Washington, D.C.
Titled “Mirage-like beach suddenly appears in Texas desert,” the story made it clear that most of the area is privately owned, and that the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office would ticket people caught on private property.
The Salt Flats are the remnants of a lake that existed 1.8 million years ago. In the 1860s, the El Paso Salt War was fought over who owned the flats and the valuable salt deposits. A group of businessmen claimed the flats, and area residents had to pay for the salt they once collected for free.
