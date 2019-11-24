No, not Snoop Dogg
This could be the perfect present for the dog person in your life – something called ScoopDog, the creation of El Paso inventor Bill Farmer.
It’s described as an “all-in-one poop scooper that collects and bags pet waste using one hand with no bending over.”
According to the website scoopdog.com, Farmer was exhausted cleaning up after his five dogs while being treated for cancer. “I knew there had to be a better way,” Farmer says, so he invented ScoopDog.
It sells for $49.95 on Amazon.com.
‘Green Ghost,’ the movie
You may have heard that car dealer Charlie Clark has been working on a movie called “The Green Ghost” for some years now.
It was shot in 2015 or so, and has yet to be released. Now Clark says he’s worked out the details to use the song “Ojo del tigre” – that’s “Eye of the Tiger” in Spanish – performed by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez’s band for a training montage. Securing the rights for “Ojo” and another cost about $30,000.
Danny Trejo is in the movie; Clark plays the Green Ghost. Here’s Clark’s summary: “This is the untold story of the true Mayan Apocalypse that has been misinterpreted by scholars and was to have taken place on 12/21/12 - that was obviously wrong. A secret group of Mexican superheroes, known as El Trio de la Luz, are forced by destiny to include their adopted gringo into their group to join the fight to save humanity. Will the car salesman and local TV personality carry his weight and transform from the Gringo into the Green Ghost? We shall see.”
Around town
Willow Smith, daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, was spotted in Downtown El Paso recently at the Fresco juice bar.
Drake Bell, former child star of the Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh” and current rockabilly revivalist, was back in El Paso a couple of weeks ago. Last July, he appeared at Lost & Found, a bar on North Stanton in Kern Place. Guess he couldn’t stay away.
And actor Penn Badgley, best known for his role as Dan Humphrey in teen drama “Gossip Girl,” was seen at District Coffee bright and early on a recent Monday morning.