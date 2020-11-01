Thinking ahead
Beto O’Rourke may have plans to throw his own hat back in the ring, once the 2020 election is finally over. He’s spent much of the last year organizing Democrats up and down the ballot in Texas.
El Paso’s former U.S. representative is said to be eyeing a run for governor of Texas in 2022, when Republican Greg Abbott will be eligible to seek for a third term.
FYI: According to the Texas constitution, there is no limit on the number of terms a governor may serve.
Snow place
The Junior League of El Paso has figured out how to keep the fun and festivities of its annual Christmas Fair alive, while staying safe, pandemic-wise.
The big, three-day fair at the convention center isn’t happening, but lots of other events are scheduled online or in socially distanced setups.
For instance, they’re taking reservations for professional photos with Santa, or you can sign up for a virtual decorating class with designer Annie Mo.
There’s also a Quarantini Date Night, featuring a pick-up meal and drinks for two from Geogeske. And a virtual Girls Night out with the team at Kendra Scott.
But maybe our favorite event is the virtual Kids Holiday Baskets, where the little ones join a video call with Santa and he reads them a Christmas book. For an extra fee, they’ll get delivery of a kid-appropriate Christmas, Hanukkah or holiday basket.
You can check out more events, dates, times and pricing online at www.achristmasfair.com.
The fair is the Junior League’s primary fundraiser for its many community projects. Like they say, there’s snow place like A Christmas Fair.
Podcast teen
If you’re into sports and podcasts, check out Schoolyard Sports with Lane Frank on YouTube. Lane is the 12-year-old son of Dana and Adam Frank, who is president of River Oaks Properties.
Even though the title is Schoolyard, Lane covers pro sports, including the NBA and the NFL, as well as college athletics. So what does he have to say about the Cowboys? Lane says running back Ezekiel Elliott really misses injured quarterback Dak Prescott. So do most Cowboy fans, we’re guessing.
Lane’s older brothers, Drew and Jamie, are the teens behind the upscale shoe store Kickpin.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
