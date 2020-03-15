From Beto to Biden
When former VP Joe Biden named a new campaign manager last week, he picked a person who knows a thing or two about El Paso.
His new campaign chief is Jen O’Malley Dillon, who lived and worked in El Paso while she was campaign manager for former congressman Beto O’Rourke’s presidential bid.
Her campaign experience runs deep. She was deputy campaign manager for President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection run. Before that, she was executive director of the Democratic National Committee.
After O’Rourke’s campaign ended, she volunteered as a campaign adviser for Biden before the Nevada caucuses, and in recent weeks she’s been an informal adviser to senior Biden campaign officials. For her new job, she’ll be headquartered in Philadelphia, where she will probably miss El Paso’s real Mexican food.
Still on the list?
With all the recent market gyrations, lots of companies – and people – have lost money. We wondered how the big drops on Wall Street have affected our local billionaires.
There’s just one really: businessman, philanthropist and former oil exec Paul Foster.
To assess his new net worth in the time of the coronavirus, we checked out a handy online resource – Forbes’ real-time list of billionaires around the world.
We’re happy to report that Foster is still a billionaire, with a real-time estimated net worth of $1.4 billion as of last Friday. That makes him No. 1555 on Forbes’ global list of the richest people.
According to Forbes, he had gained $7 million on Friday, or about 0.5% of his net worth, compared to the market’s close on Thursday.
The day before, he was down $55 million, almost 4% of his net worth, compared to the market’s close on Wednesday, but still a billionaire.
Food news
Did you know there is a chain of restaurants in Louisiana and Florida named El Paso Mexican Grill? Ten of them, altogether, with live mariachi music on some nights. They serve Tex-Mex food.
Family ties
According to a new study, El Paso makes the list of metro areas in the United States with larger than average families. Lattice Publishing says El Paso families have an average of 1.87 children per household, while the national average is 1.85. Apparently that 0.02 kid makes a big difference.
