Second home honors
Here’s one thing that happens when your hometown’s real estate market is hotter than hot: El Paso has been named as the best city in the South to buy a second home.
This honor comes in a recent study by Hippo Insurance, a property casualty insurance agency that operates in 40 states.
It looked at factors including median home price, average home insurance cost, cost of living and property crime rate.
According to the study, El Paso has one of the lowest property crime rates of the 100 cities studied, as well as a high return on investment and lots of sun.
As you may have noticed, property values in El Paso have increased by 33% over the past 10 years, most of it in the last year or so. On average, homes in El Paso cost $165,000.
The Hippo study also mentions El Paso’s rich culture, burgeoning culinary scene and easy access to the Franklin Mountains and the Rio Grande as good reasons to buy a second home here.
The other top southern cities in the study are Lexington, Kentucky; Greensboro and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Laredo.
We love a parade
In case you have not heard, UTEP’s cheer and dance teams have been invited to appear in the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Altogether, there are 72 performers going, including our favorite team mascot, Paydirt Pete.
They’ll make several appearances during Thanksgiving week decked out in their UTEP uniforms. When they perform in the parade, they’ll be wearing specially provided holiday costumes, and will be identified as UTEP teams.
The teams would like your help to get to the Big Apple. There’s a fundraising effort online to raise $12,500 to help cover travel expenses. Go to pickaproject.utep.edu to support the trip.
Leslie Lopez, the dance team coach, says she’s excited for her team members to have the opportunity to visit New York – they’ll do some sightseeing and take in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular,” of course – and to represent UTEP in front of a national audience in the popular holiday parade.
FYI: The Golddigger dance team was renamed the UTEP dance team a few years ago.
