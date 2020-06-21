Old car news
Manny Fernandez, the New York Times reporter who covered Texas for eight years – and made many a stop in El Paso – has moved on.
He’s now in Los Angeles, covering California. But on his way out, he wrote a nice piece about the car that basically became his office for most of that time.
It was a 2014 Chevy Malibu, owned by The Times. In just five years, he put 128,000 miles on the four-door sedan, drove from one end of Texas to the other several times and replaced lots of tires.
Here’s an example: “I blew out the tires one night in downtown El Paso after driving over a piece of metal I didn’t see until too late.”
We know your pain, Manny, we know your pain.
Meanwhile, in LA
When the Los Angeles Times ran a story about residents in El Paso’s Duranguito neighborhood recently, the reporter was features writer Gustavo Arrellano.
Some readers may recognize Arrellano as the man behind the sometimes controversial “¡Ask a Mexican!” column that ran in What’s Up weekly for years, back when he was a reporter and editor at the OC Weekly.
Arrellano is also the author of “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America.” The book tells the story of how an El Paso restaurant and food company named Ashley’s played a key role in helping Mexican food take over the United States. Including, believe it or not, canned tortillas. You should read it.
Then go to your favorite Mexican place and order some freshly made tortillas.
Early risers, take note
If you’d like to get your mind off everything that’s happening on this planet, how about a little bit of space travel?
The International Space Station will be visible most mornings this week, starting at 5:34 a.m. Tuesday. Look to the south for the bright light moving fast. Fast as in 17,000 miles per hour.
It will appear about 30 degrees above the horizon, heading east, for about four minutes.
The ISS is often visible in the night sky, too, after sunset.
You can sign up for text messages from NASA on the best sighting opportunities. Go to spotthestation.nasa.gov. It’s fun, really.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
