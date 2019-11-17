For sale
A lovely home that former Mayor Oscar Leeser and his wife Lisa built about six years ago is on the market for $2.2 million.
The Spanish colonial-style home sits high on the west side of the mountain in a gated community, and has both mountain and sunset views.
With five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the two-story house has more than 7,000 square feet of living space. That includes large formal areas, a huge kitchen, theater/game room with a bar, climate-controlled wine cellar, fully equipped gym, playroom, private office and large outdoor patios with a fully equipped kitchen.
Annual taxes on the property run about $23,000.
Movies, maybe
If you’ve ever driven Interstate 25 between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, you’ve probably noticed a big, vacant and dilapidated mall along the highway. Most recently known as ¡Traditions!, the property opened as the New Mexico Outlet Center in 1993.
Now the owner wants to sell the 49-acre mall so it can be converted into a film studio. Movie and TV production is booming in New Mexico. Plus the country’s good economy and New Mexico’s competitive incentive package could make for an attractive deal.
This year alone, 39 movies, television series and multimedia productions have been made in New Mexico, according to the state’s film office.
$507, on average
How much do you plan to spend on holiday shopping this year? If it’s more – or less – than $507, you are something other than average.
That’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub, which put together a city by city report on what residents will spend between now and Dec. 25, on average. For El Paso, they came up with $507.
What will people in other cities spend? For Palo Alto, California, it’s $3,160; for Providence, Rhode Island, it’s $111.
Overall, the site says holiday spending this year is expected to increase by about 4% over 2018.
Cheap eats, mostly
WalletHub has also compiled a list of the best cities for singles. El Paso ranks in the middle, No. 91 out of 182 cities.
But how about this? El Paso has the lowest average restaurant meal cost, just 25 bucks. The most expensive town is Pearl City, Hawaii, where a meal will run you every penny of a Benjamin Franklin. That’s $100.
